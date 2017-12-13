Morning Update: B.C. reviews list of doctors who can assess auto-injury victims; GTA home prices to stay flat in 2018

Good morning. These are the top stories:

B.C. reviews list of doctors who can assess auto-injury victims

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia says it is reviewing the list of doctors who can assess accident victims after The Globe and Mail identified problems with the practice across the country – and ICBC says it has already removed one doctor from the roster. The move makes B.C. the second province to review how auto-accident victims are assessed.

The decision follows a Globe investigation earlier this month on independent medical evaluations, or IMEs. The Globe found some injury-assessment firms and doctors were creating medical reports that were found to be inaccurate, unfairly biased against accident victims or even ghostwritten by staff at the assessment firms.

Six months after fire, Grenfell Tower is symbolic of a divided Britain

It has been six months since a fire engulfed the social-housing complex, killing 71 people and leaving more than 200 families homeless. About 1,500 people – including hundreds of survivors, Prime Minister Theresa May, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – will mark the occasion on Thursday in a multifaith service at St. Paul's Cathedral. But the fallout from the tragedy is only beginning to take shape. A criminal investigation might lead to corporate manslaughter charges, and a public inquiry is expected to change the way high-rise towers are designed, built and protected from fire. But many Grenfell survivors are also seething with anger about how they have been treated and why their concerns are not being addressed. The Globe's Paul Waldie reports from London on how Grenfell has also turned into a symbol of the troubling divides in Britain over race and class.

GTA home prices to stay flat in 2018: forecast

According to a new forecast, the Greater Toronto Area is set to face a flat year for home prices in 2018, but downtown Toronto and some suburban communities will see higher prices. A 2018 housing forecast from Re/Max predicts average national home prices will increase by 2.5 per cent next year. National gains will be held down by weakness in the GTA, where Re/Max forecasts no change in home prices in 2018 compared with 2017. This forecast is more pessimistic than one released earlier this week by realty firm Royal LePage, which predicted a 4.9-per-cent national price increase next year and a price increase of 6.8 per cent in the GTA.

Ontario Minister will not delay casino deal for firm over 'routine' review

Ontario's Finance Minister says he has no intention of halting a takeover deal for casinos with a company whose flagship operation in British Columbia is at the centre of a probe into allegations of money laundering by the province's gambling regulator. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Charles Sousa characterized a regulatory review by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario into reports of money laundering at casinos in B.C.'s Lower Mainland as "routine." He said Great Canadian Gaming Corp., which operates one of the casinos, faces no criminal allegations and ruled out freezing a lucrative contract for the company to take over gambling facilities in the Greater Toronto Area early next year. The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday that officials from Ontario's gambling regulator have launched the regulatory review. The review follows the release of a report done for the B.C. government that alleged large volumes of "undocumented" cash were moving through Great Canadian's River Rock Casino in Richmond, B.C.

Canned: Newfoundlanders mourn the end of long-time staple Potted Meat

If you are a mainlander, writes The Globe's Atlantic reporter Jessica Leeder, chances are that you just raised your eyebrows and have a few questions, including what, exactly, Potted Meat happens to be. But if you are a Newfoundlander, the mention of Potted Meat ignites instant nostalgia: It is a reminder of what childhood tasted like.

MORNING MARKETS

European shares and the euro dipped on Thursday as cautious comments on inflation from the U.S. Federal Reserve gave investors pause before a series of central bank decisions in Europe. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are due to announce their final policy decisions of the year this morning. Tokyo's Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each lost 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were up, though, while the Canadian dollar was just below 78 cents (U.S.).

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Bill Morneau's small-business tax revisions show he's ending 2017 in constant retreat

"Mr. Morneau's goal, to reduce the use of private corporations by affluent Canadians to lower personal taxes, was in principle a good one. A lot of it should have been politically saleable, too. But Mr. Morneau became mired in the pricklier aspects of the details, and took a beating from the small-business lobby, Conservatives and tax accountants. Mr. Morneau mishandled the politics, but don't expect to see any finance minister try to take on business tax reforms for a long time to come." – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

Tide of rebellion in midst of perfect political storm sweeps Doug Jones to victory

"The Jones tide was produced by a stunning coalition: women, young people, black people and Trump opponents. Together they produced the American political upset of the 21st century, spurning Roy Moore, the Republican candidate fighting off accusations of sexual misconduct, some allegedly with teenagers. That riptide was the result of a perfect political storm: A national uproar over sexual misconduct. Drooping poll soundings for the President. The mobilization of Democrats empowered, ironically, by their lack of power in Washington, where next week a comprehensive tax overhaul likely will be passed without a single syllable of Democratic input. And a resurgence of commitment to politics from black people, an astonishing 96 per cent of whom sided with Mr. Jones." – David Shribman

Plate-gate: Listen to the ghosts of the past, present and future

"Saskatchewan delivered a lump of coal to Alberta last week in the form of a work ban preventing Albertans from employment on Government of Saskatchewan construction projects. Last Wednesday, a Saskatchewan government press release announced that vehicles displaying Alberta licence plates would 'no longer be allowed on job sites for Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure's new projects.' The release continued ominously: 'New contracts awarded by the ministry will require suppliers to ensure that no vehicles displaying Alberta license plates are present on ministry-funded work sites. This will include contractors, sub-contractors, consultants and workers. Ministry staff will enforce the contract provision through job site monitoring.' It sounded like an implausible law school exam hypothetical." – Eric Adams

HEALTH PRIMER

Can exercising help make your fat tissue healthier? According to a new study, just one exercise session may change the molecular workings of fat tissue in ways that, over time, should improve metabolic health. The findings are timely as many prepare themselves for the holiday season, where overindulging is common.

MOMENT IN TIME

Saturday Night Fever struts into theatres

Dec. 14, 1977: Saturday Night Fever didn't have the traditional ingredients for a hit movie. It starred a young TV actor making the transition to film, paired with a replacement director brought on board three weeks before shooting started and a washed-up sixties pop group hoping for a hit song. Yet from its opening scene, the movie captivated audiences. It begins with a few notes of the Bee Gees' infectious disco tune Stayin' Alive. The camera turns to John Travolta, strutting his way down a Brooklyn street. The vocals come in: "Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk/I'm a woman's man: no time to talk." Travolta was instantly catapulted to superstar status and four songs from the soundtrack hit No. 1 on the pop charts. Saturday Night Fever didn't invent disco, but in popular culture, it defined it. – Kate Hopwood

