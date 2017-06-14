TOP STORIES



Trudeau addresses Chinese takeover of Norsat



Justin Trudeau says Ottawa consulted with the United States before approving a Chinese company’s takeover of a Canadian high-tech firm. The Prime Minister’s remarks come just after a U.S. congressional watchdog said the sale of Norsat, which counts the Pentagon as one of its clients, puts U.S. national security at risk. Ottawa conducted a security analysis of the deal, but not a full-scale national-security review. Trudeau said his government concluded the takeover didn’t affect national security, but wouldn’t say if the U.S. raised any concerns during consultations. As the Liberals try to forge closer ties with China, Beijing has equated national-security reviews with protectionism.



On a separate note, the chair of a Chinese company cleared by Ottawa to purchase a retirement-home chain has been arrested by Beijing. Earlier this year, the Liberals approved Anbang’s takeover of Vancouver-based Retirement Concepts. Despite the arrest, the feds have no plans to reconsider the deal that’s believed to be worth upwards of $1-billion.



Fire guts London tower



Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing at least six people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. Flames shot from windows all the way up the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in North Kensington as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. A plume of smoke stretched for miles over the capital.



Highlights from the Sessions testimony



U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions testified before the U.S. Senate intelligence committee yesterday. Here are the key highlights:



First: Sessions denied having any discussions with Russian officials to influence the outcome of last year’s election. He also said he wasn’t aware of any member of Donald Trump’s campaign having conversations of that nature.



Second: He refused to answer questions related to conversations he may have had with the President about former FBI director James Comey or the Russia investigation. Sessions said he wasn’t going to share details of those talks in the event that Trump decides to invoke executive privilege. That would allow Trump to avoid testifying in court or in front of a committee.



The reaction: Democratic senators on the committee accused Sessions of “stonewalling,” “obstructing” and “impeding the investigation.” The Attorney-General’s reasoning for not sharing details of his talks with Trump was “highly unusual,” former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Cramer said in an interview.



Canadian homeowners face threat of rising interest rates



There’s talk the Bank of Canada may raise its key interest rate this fall – a move that would also result in higher mortgage rates. That would directly affect those with variable-rate mortgages or lines of credit on their homes, but fixed-rate mortgages may spike even sooner. The possibility of higher borrowing costs comes at the same time Canadians have taken on record levels of debt to buy homes, especially in the pricey markets of Toronto and Vancouver. Mortgage default rates are low; the Bank of Canada will need to be careful in its approach so that doesn’t change.



B.C. doctors forced to repay millions as province grapples with double-billing practice



B.C. is defending its efforts to rein in illegal double-billing, saying it has forced doctors to repay more than $21-million in fees over the past five years. Those repayments were made after the government received complaints from members of the public about inappropriate charges. A Globe investigation found 30 private clinics in B.C. that were charging patients fees for faster access to care all while doctors continued to bill the public system. It’s an issue in other provinces as well, but is most widespread in B.C. Ottawa is now promising to press provinces to crack down on double-billing. The BC NDP, which is aiming to form government in a deal with the Greens, said the problem has been allowed to fester because of weak regulation.



MORNING MARKETS



Stocks rose on Wednesday, but worries about stretched valuations and caution before a near-certain rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept their gains in check, while the U.S. dollar steadied against a basket of major currencies. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 01 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 1 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also up. Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent, again on worries about U.S. oversupply.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Why are the Liberals doing Beijing’s bidding?



“Beijing wants Canada to drop full-fledged national-security reviews of Chinese takeovers, and Ottawa has now done that twice, each time for the sale of firms that sell sensitive technology. In both cases, the government appears to have put China’s interests ahead of those of its allies, the U.S. included. Its decisions have been unilateral and secretive, and have run counter to the recommendations of national-security experts. What exactly is going on here? The Trudeau government has never explained its thinking. It just keeps approving and approving, while Canada’s closest allies grow more nervous. Ottawa should not allow the sale of Norsat until it can tell Canadians, and the rest of the world, that it has done a thorough and credible national-security review.” – Globe editorial



President in waiting? Pence is sitting pretty



“Everywhere you go in Washington, you find the U.S. President’s prophets of doom. At the ballpark of the Washington Nationals the other day, fans were standing in the shade of the mezzanine debating not the team’s woeful bullpen, but the President’s woeful future. ‘No way Trump will last,’ offered one person. ‘But nobody’s talking about the alternative. Trump goes and we get Mike Pence, one of those religious right-wing wackos.’ Trump’s Vice-President, as the fan suggested, is flying well under the radar these days. While he is no wacko, few would dispute his antiquarian passions. If the Republican Party had a Cro-Magnon wing, Mike Pence would be a charter member. On the larger question of his chances of inheriting the Oval Office, they’re getting better by the week.” – Lawrence Martin



Short on bread, Spain targets Ronaldo in soccer’s taxation circus



“On Tuesday, [Real Madrid’s Cristiano] Ronaldo became the latest target in Spain’s war on its footballing overclass. The Portuguese national stands accused of a €14.7-million ($21.8-million) fraud over three years involving unpaid taxes on his image rights. … What happens when the financial system goes really wrong for a lot of people over a long period of time? A bunch of things, but one reasonably suspects one of the first will be a search for scapegoats. Who’s to blame and who should pay? Bankers, certainly. Politicians, perhaps. The lawyers usually get it right in the neck. But some of the first people they’ll come for are the pro athletes.” – Cathal Kelly



HEALTH PRIMER



The benefits of apple cider vinegar are overstated



There’s a lot of talk about the benefits of apple cider vinegar, from helping with weight loss to reducing heartburn to getting rid of acne. But, as Leslie Beck writes, most of those claims are unfounded, and the ones that have a small degree of scientific backing are overhyped. There is some evidence suggesting it can help lower blood sugar, especially for those with prediabetes. But it appears the properties in apple cider vinegar that help can be found in all vinegars. If you do decide to add it to your diet, be sure to either use it as a salad dressing or drink it diluted with water – not straight.



MOMENT IN TIME



The Gong Show debuts



June 14, 1976: One show stood out – far, far out – in the daytime television schedule in the summer of 1976. The lunch hour was all soap operas on CBS – The Young and the Restless followed by Search for Tomorrow. ABC had the game show Let’s Make a Deal, where audience members tried to make trades for riches with host Monty Hall, then All My Children. It was a staid, predictable mix. But over on NBC, things got gonzo – who-dropped-acid-and-greenlit-this-thing? gonzo – with the debut of The Gong Show. Producer Chuck Barris, who had previously created The Dating Game, had the so-stupid-it-was-brilliant idea of making a talent show for any hack with a dream. When celebrity judges had had enough, they banged the gong. Today, the term “gong show” lives on as meaning “an event marred by confusion, ineptitude and shenanigans,” according to the Urban Dictionary. The Gong Show – what a gong show. – Dave McGinn



