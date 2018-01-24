Morning Update: A major marijuana deal; Calgary’s Olympic hurdle

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The largest deal yet in Canada's marijuana industry is on the verge of being finalized

Aurora Cannabis is closing in on a deal to buy medical marijuana producer CanniMed for more than $1-billion (for subscribers). The agreement comes a few months after Aurora launched an unsolicited bid for CanniMed in November. At the time, CanniMed shares were trading at around $15. The stock has since reached upwards of $37 as investors rush to get a play in Canada's burgeoning marijuana sector. It's not yet clear exactly how much the deal will be worth, but it's expected to be notably higher than Aurora's initial offer.

Canadian industries are split on the new TPP trade deal

Canada and 10 other countries have managed to salvage the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of when he took office. The deal will be a boon for Canada's agricultural sector, especially beef and pork producers. But Canada's dairy farmers and the auto industry are saying that the deal will cost Canada jobs without providing adequate benefits. Premier Kathleen Wynne also voiced her concerns, saying trade deals "must not come at the expense of key Ontario sectors, including auto."

After a deal wasn't reached in November negotiations, Australia blamed Canada for holding things up. Ottawa says it has scored new changes to the agreement, and Justin Trudeau called it "the right deal" for Canada.

Here's Barrie McKenna's take: "Ottawa's embrace of the Asia trade deal – along with its inherent risks – strongly suggests Canadian officials don't expect a successful renegotiation of NAFTA any time soon." (for subscribers)

B.C.'s tsunami that wasn't: Why scientists know when a wave will hit – but not its size

Scores of people along B.C.'s coast fled to higher ground in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake off Alaska triggered a tsunami warning. But, thankfully, the tsunami turned out to be just a barely visible ripple just a few centimetres in height.

The quake hit at 1:30 a.m. Pacific Time, and recorders detected it just five minutes later. The mechanisms were also able to determine a specific time the tsunami would hit B.C.'s coastal areas, thanks to modelling based on past weather events, coastlines and other factors. But its size can't be determined until it reaches shore, when waves can turn from long and low to short and high: "It happens near the shoreline, it only happens near the shoreline, and we don't know how big it's going to get until that starts happening," geophysicist Mika McKinnon said.

Calgary's Olympic blueprint: The city wants ski events at Lake Louise, but the IOC isn't sold

As it maps out a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Calgary has put forward Lake Louise Ski Resort as a venue for alpine speed events. But officials with the International Olympic Committee are worried about the feasibility of hosting such large-scale events there, because the resort is located in Banff National Park. Canada sets restrictions on activity in national parks, which means it would be up to political leaders to decide on whether to allow tens of thousands of people and fresh infrastructure – which could have environmental (and other) consequences – into the park.

Calgary has pegged the cost of an Olympic bid at somewhere between $25-million and $30-million. Alberta and the feds are each expected to decide in the next few weeks if they'll help pay for the bid.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Oscar nominees have been revealed

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro's fantasy flick about a woman's romance with a merman, leads the pack with 13 nominations. Not far behind are Second World War thriller Dunkirk and dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with eight and seven nods, respectively. There were some surprises, too: James Franco, after winning a Golden Globe, was snubbed not long after being hit with sexual-misconduct allegations; Steven Spielberg was left off the best directors' list; Jordan Peele's Get Out scored a best picture nod; and Rachel Morrison became the first woman nominated for cinematography for Mudbound. See the full list of nominees here.

Globe film editor Barry Hertz says you can thank Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein for this year's slate, but the voter motivations may be misguided: "Just as La La Land came to somehow represent everything wrong with modern Hollywood (re: America) the closer it inched toward the Oscars podium last year and Moonlight its opposite direction, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards increasingly look like too-easy choices for voters who may want to use the 2018 Academy Awards as an opportunity to rebuke Trump's racially unjust America and Weinstein's lecherous Hollywood."

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed, loonie above 81 cents (U.S.)

The U.S. dollar hit fresh lows on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he welcomed its weakness and figures showed that the euro zone economy started the year at its strongest pace in over a decade. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by about 5:50 a.m., with Germany's DAX up 0.1 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 up slightly. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar gained, trading between 80.5 cents and just above 81 cents (U.S.). Oil prices slipped, under pressure from a rise in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Don't treat all cases of gender dysphoria the same way

"In a list of today's top-10 contentious issues, the subject of transgender children easily covets the No. 1 spot. Parents, teachers, and medical professionals have been told that 'affirming' a child who identifies as the opposite sex is the only acceptable approach. Anything short of that is transphobic and will lead a child to suicide. But it's not as simple as what we've been led to believe. There are a number of reasons why children may want to transition and, in many cases, they don't have anything to do with feelings of being 'born in the wrong body.'" – Debra Soh, who holds a PhD in sexual neuroscience from York University

Have Ontario's Liberals learned a lesson from the gas-plants mess?

"[Kathleen] Wynne said after becoming Premier that she was sorry for the mistakes the government had made. Her message was that the Liberals had learned their lesson. But have they? The original sin here was the cancellation of the gas plants. The Liberals threw away hundreds of millions of dollars to hold off defeat at the polls. They are still doing it. Last spring, Wynne faced a growing consumer revolt over rising electricity rates. Her polling numbers were dire and an election, scheduled for June of this year, was approaching. In an obvious panic, she announced a plan to cut rates by a quarter." – Marcus Gee

Media hatred: How long before one of the messengers is actually killed?

"On Tuesday, CNN reported that a Michigan man was arrested last week after he allegedly called CNN several times, threatening to kill employees. … You watch CNN or Fox News and you see, at this point, endless, numbing arguments and debates about the Trump presidency and its politics. Fox hosts attack other media. Donald Trump attacks all media except Fox. It looks like a circus of rebounding insults going around and around, but it isn't. You have to ask: How long before one of the messengers is actually killed?" – John Doyle

HEALTH PRIMER

Heartburn medications are common and effective, but they pose risks

Doctors often prescribe Omeprazole or similar medications to treat heartburn. But fresh research has linked those meds, known as proton pump inhibitors, to health problems that include gut infection, pneumonia and kidney damage (although there is no proof the drugs cause those effects). PPIs are okay for those with severe cases, like a bleeding ulcer, but most people who suffer from heartburn should try things like Tums or Rolaids instead, health adviser Paul Taylor says.

MOMENT IN TIME

The manual that inspired the Boy Scouts

Jan. 24, 1908: Before there were video games or even YouTube, boys and girls went outside for adventure. River valleys, forests and pathways provided their escape from school, parents and home life. Robert Baden-Powell gave them their how-to manual. His book, Scouting for Boys: A Handbook For Instruction in Good Citizenship Through Woodcraft, covered everything from lighting a camp fire and tracking animals to good hygiene and first aid. "Our aim is solely to make the rising generation into good citizens," he wrote. The book by the British army officer published on this day inspired and popularized the nascent Boy Scouts movement. The related Girl Guides organization was formed shortly after, but it would be almost a century before girls were allowed to join Scouts. Baden-Powell's anecdote-laden book draws upon his military experience in Africa, as well as the outdoor exploits of his contemporaries. In places, he uses the racist language of colonial times, a tale of a U.S. general tracking down "a party of Red Indians who had murdered some people." But some of his lessons endure – and not just the entreaties to wash your hands and refrain from spitting. "We must, each of us, take our place as we find it in this world and make the best of it, and pull together with the others around us," he writes. – Eric Atkins

