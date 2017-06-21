TOP STORIES



Solitary confinement will be tested in court



The Liberal government introduced a bill this week that would cap the solitary confinement of federal inmates at 21 consecutive days. The effort to reform the practice, however, is not stopping a landmark trial from taking the issue to court next month. The lawsuit, launched in 2015, claims that Canada’s use of solitary confinement is dangerous and increases inmates’ suffering.



On Monday Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale expressed hope that his bill would appease the groups behind the lawsuit. But prison-rights advocates were disappointed with Bill C-56, arguing that it still gives a federal prison agency with a history of neglecting inmates too much discretion.



A think tank is trying to change Canadians’ minds on trade with China



With financial backing from major corporations, an Ottawa think tank is launching a campaign to convince Canadians that a free-trade deal with China is a good thing. The Public Policy Forum is kicking off its first quarterly meeting on the issue today, and deputy Foreign Affairs minister Ian Shugart will be on hand to address the crowd. Two prominent civil servants also sit on the organization’s board.



A recent Nanos survey found nearly nine in 10 Canadians are uncomfortable with Chinese businesses having more access to Canada’s economy, and 66 per cent want Ottawa to link human rights to free-trade talks.



Just yesterday, it was reported that a Canadian woman detained in China has been pepper sprayed by authorities and placed in shackles while she ate, went to the bathroom and tried to sleep. The woman is a practitioner of the Falun Gong spiritual movement and was charged with breaking a Chinese law against superstitious sects. Beijing has long waged a campaign against Falun Gong, which it calls an evil cult.



Tax increases on your booze won’t be automatic: finance committee



Going against the Liberal government, senators on the national finance committee made a key change to Canada’s budget bill, removing a proposed automatic tax hike on alcohol.



More adjustments to the budget bill are possible as it moves to the report stage and goes through a third reading in the Senate, but most importantly the development puts the Liberal government’s pledge of a more independent Senate up against its desire to pass its budget and implement parts of its agenda before the House of Commons breaks for summer.



Big Pharma’s transparency report is opaque, health officials say



Drug makers pay Canadian doctors big bucks for delivering speeches and sitting on advisory boards, a new disclosure by pharmaceutical companies shows. Ten of Canada’s largest players in Big Pharma say that together they spent at least $48.3-million on payments to physicians and health-care organizations last year.



The 10 corporations left out some key details though, including the names of doctors involved and the total number of physicians who were paid with the money. “I can’t see anybody really celebrating this as a progressive leap forward,” said one resident physician in Toronto.



When it comes to transparency in pharmaceutical payments, Canada lags behind. In the United States, Australia and some parts of Europe, patients can search for doctors’ names on a public database to see if they have taken money from the drug industry.



MORNING MARKETS



A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows dragged down world stocks on Wednesday and flattened bond curves as bets that inflation and interest rates will stay lower for even longer began to build again. Benchmark's Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate were both lower in early going. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 1.1 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also down. The Canadian dollar was holding above 75 cents (U.S.).



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Ottawa’s solitary bill is a start. Now the provinces must do better



“The introduction of Bill C-56 has been a long time coming. It’s been nearly 10 years since Ashley Smith died while being held in solitary confinement at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. and almost nine months since the public learned that Adam Capay spent more than 1,600 consecutive days in solitary confinement in particularly egregious conditions at the Thunder Bay Jail...What many Canadians may not realize is that the bill won’t apply to people such as Adam Capay – or to any of the more than 25,000 people who are held in jails operated by the provinces and territories. That’s because prisoners serving sentences of less than two years or awaiting trial are typically held in provincial or territorial, rather than federal, correctional facilities.” – Renu Mandhane, chief commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission



In a subtle way, debt may actually be an intergenerational problem



“The debt of parents will be visited upon their children. That’s not a Bible quote. It’s economics. Some parents owe so much they can’t save adequately for their children to attend college or university, new research from the analysis firm Strategic Insight shows. The impact on kids could turn out to be a lifetime of indebtedness – from their student years into retirement” – Rob Carrick



The Canada-U.S. bond is too tight for Trump to break



“With Donald Trump’s storm clouds all over the place, a show of harmony can’t hurt. So in this landmark season of our 150th anniversary, former U.S. presidents and Canadian prime ministers are getting together in forums to reminisce and sing the praises of the bilateral concord...Hopefully, word from the past leaders will get back to Mr. Trump, whose proclivities threaten economic as well as other ties. His nativist passions, his actions on trade, on global warming and on immigration all clash with Canadian interests.” – Lawrence Martin



HEALTH PRIMER



Coconut oil has more ‘bad’ fat than beef and butter, heart doctors warn



Coconut oil, a popular alternative to olive oil, contributes to high levels of“bad” cholesterol, which can build up in blood vessels and lead to clots and heart attacks, according to new American Heart Association dietary recommendations. Coconut oil is 82 per cent saturated fat, compared with 63 per cent for butter and 50 per cent for beef fat. Instead of coconut oil, people should cook with so-called polyunsaturated fats like corn, soybean and peanut oils, the AHA advises.



MOMENT IN TIME



The torture and execution of Marie-Joseph Angélique June 21, 1734: The tragic death of Marie-Joseph Angélique is now the subject of ballet productions and plays staged by Toronto’s Factory Theatre. Her fate is a reminder that, in 18th-century Montreal, slavery existed and torture was a part of the legal process. A black woman born in Portugal, she had been sold to a Flemish man then a New France family. She was accused of setting a blaze that destroyed much of Montreal in April 1734. The key witness was a five-year-old girl who said “the negress took embers on a shovel and went up to the attic.” Convicted and sentenced to be burned at the stake, Angélique was allowed on appeal to be hanged. But first, she was tortured until she confessed. After her hanging, her body was burned and the ashes scattered. – Tu Thanh Ha



