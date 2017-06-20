TOP STORIES



Liberals to impose 15-day limits on solitary



After ongoing lawsuits and years of public criticism and media reports, major reforms are on the horizon to address the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons. The Liberals have introduced a bill that would put a 21-day limit on consecutive days in segregation, before eventually reducing that cap to 15 days after 18 months.



Here’s a look at some stories of those who were placed in solitary:



In 2007, New Brunswick teen Ashley Smith died by self-strangulation after spending more than 1,000 days in segregation.



In 2010, 24-year-old Eddie Snowshoe took his own life in an Edmonton prison after 162 days in solitary.



In 2016, after more than 1,500 days, Adam Capay was removed from solitary in an Ontario jail.



Smith’s death sparked an inquest that in 2013 recommended major changes to Canada’s prison system. The Trudeau government vowed to implement those recommendations, but action on the file seemed to slow until Capay’s provincial ordeal made headlines late last year. The new bill falls short in one area, advocates say: A prohibition on the use of solitary for the mentally ill is being addressed with changes to internal Correctional Services rules, not in legislation. As of yesterday, there were 399 federal inmates in segregation, 94 of those for more than 60 days.



London mosque attack the latest in string of setbacks rocking Britain's stability



Four months, four terror attacks. In March, a vehicle and knife attack on the Westminster Bridge left five dead and 50 injured. Last month, more than 20 people died after a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. On June 3, eight died and 48 were injured in a vehicle and knife attack around London Bridge. And early yesterday morning, one man died and 11 were injured in a van attack near a London mosque.



Between worries of safety and concerns about government instability and Brexit, Britain is grappling with a series of crises. And many are raising doubts about the country’s leadership. Near the site of the mosque attack, one man said: “People are scared. We need to protect people. I’m not talking about just Muslims. I’m not talking about religion. I’m talking about human beings. We need to protect them.”



UN report sheds light on hidden wealth of former Libyan dictator Gadhafi



Where did the money disappear to after Moammar Gadhafi’s death? Billions went missing after the ex-Libyan dictator’s ouster in 2011, and a new United Nations report sheds light on the trail of cash he appears to have left behind. Libyan factions battling for power have reportedly been trying to get a hold of funds linked to Gadhafi in Burkina Faso, Ghana and South Africa in order to purchase weapons. In Burkina Faso, there’s talk of $560-million being kept by a group of Libyans in locked steel boxes. In Ghana, there are reports of Gadhafi assets being kept on the premises of of an “international human-rights organization.” And in South Africa in 2013, Libyan forces apparently tried to use Gadhafi’s assets to acquire missile launchers and attack helicopters.



BC Liberals to reverse course on key policies in Throne Speech



With defeat in a confidence vote looming, the BC Liberals are reversing their stance on two key policies. Christy Clark’s party is now promising to ban corporate and union donations, and increase social-assistance payments. The Liberals have come under repeated fire for the province’s lax political donation rules, which place no limits on contributions. They eventually promised to create a panel to examine reforms after the election. (The Liberals raised more than $12-million last year, more than double the NDP’s total). The B.C. legislature is set to reopen on Thursday with the Throne Speech. The NDP and Greens, with a combined 44 seats, are expected to vote out the Liberals, which have 43 seats.



Japan’s Nikkei jumped to a near two-year high on Tuesday and European stock markets built on their biggest one-day gain in two months as central bankers gave a tempered message about growth and the chances of rises in interest rates. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, fresh from a meeting which saw three colleagues on the bank’s policy committee vote for higher rates, knocked half a per cent off Britain’s pound by saying ‘now was not the time’ to adjust borrowing costs. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was just above 75.5 cents (U.S.).



In London, two strands of extremism share the same world view



“This attack was the latest in a long sequence of terrorist-style acts by figures motivated by the politics of intolerance and exclusion – attacks that include the murder last year of Labour MP Jo Cox by a man, Thomas Mair, who was a member of right-wing parties opposed to her pro-European Union stance. But it was also part of a sequence of attacks by equally angry British men involving vehicles, some of which have been motivated by the politics of jihadi extremism and the ideas of the militia army that calls itself Islamic State. … While these may appear to be two strands of extremism, one Islamist and the other far right, ostensibly posed against one another, any up-close examination of their opinions and rhetoric reveals that they have the same view of the world, the same mirror-image political goals, and now the same tactics.” – Doug Saunders



On the verge of being dethroned, Christy Clark’s BC Liberals seek atonement

“[The Throne Speech] will likely be the most meaty, promise-filled speech the B.C. legislature has heard in some time. The BC Liberals were just humbled in an election in which they had every conceivable advantage and yet were rejected by a vast swath of the population. … It is a clear attempt to win back the affections of former supporters who cast their votes for others last month. The Throne Speech will be the Liberals’ first attempt at contriteness, something that does not come naturally to them. Despite having just been through an election, the party’s war chest overflows with bullion. The Liberals hope that if [Lieutenant-Governor Judith] Guichon gives them another opportunity to raid it, they will have better fortune.” – Gary Mason



A few tips to slash excess calories from your summer diet



Just because you might be more active in the summer, the constant stream of barbecues and social gatherings – let’s not forget alcohol – can add up. Here are a few ideas to help slash your calorie intake: plan your meals in advance; grill leaner meats; and limit the number of sugary beverages you consume.



Lizzie Borden is acquitted



June 20, 1893: You may be familiar with the rhyme, “Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41.” But the rhyme is more legend than truth. In fact, the victims, Abby and Andrew Borden, received 19 and 11 blows and Lizzie Borden was actually acquitted of the Massachusetts murders. She claimed she was in the barn eating peaches when the killings happened. The case against her was circumstantial, but Borden didn’t help ease suspicions by burning a dress shortly after the murders. On this day, Borden was acquitted. According to the newspaper Stark County Democrat, as the verdict was announced, a “cheer went up which might have been heard half a mile away through the open windows.” No one else was ever charged with the crime. – Iain Boekhoff



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



