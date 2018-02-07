Morning Update: Alberta and Ontario’s trade wars; what’s going on with stock markets

Good morning,

No more B.C. wine imports: Alberta ratchets up the Trans Mountain fight

Premier Rachel Notley has told the province's liquor regulator to stop stocking B.C. wine over the westernmost province's plans to halt the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. But despite the potential $70-million impact, wine exports account for less than half a per cent of B.C.'s exports to Alberta. It's the second response from Notley just this week after she ended talks to purchase more power from B.C. (although it turned out those negotiations had already fizzled out weeks ago). Experts say that the wine move could have an outsized impact with a by-election coming up in Kelowna, which is located in B.C.'s wine region.

Ontario is launching a trade war of its own

Premier Kathleen Wynne is retaliating against New York State over its "Buy American" law put in place late last year. She is tabling a bill that would give her government the power to block New York companies from bidding on government contracts (for subscribers). In December, the state approved a bill that will prevent foreign iron and steel from being used on infrastructure projects with contracts exceeding US$1-million. "We have to respond if we're going to be pushed," said Wynne, who warned that other regions will "pay the price" if they pass similar legislation (Texas is weighing a Buy American bill of its own).

What's going on with the wild stock markets

At least $4-trillion in global stock market value has been wiped out in a brief spurt – in turn raising questions about whether a bear market could be on its way. Some experts say that a rise in interest rates is the key culprit behind the big swings up and down. When stocks are valued highly (the U.S. market in particular has been red-hot), it is only a matter of time before there's a reality check. But concerns about the end of a bull market might be overblown: there's a major economic expansion under way globally, and economists say the market is still fundamentally sound, if only a bit overvalued.

For more on the markets, read these (subscriber-only) stories: Andrew Willis says Wall Street's latest fad just ate your RRSP; Jennifer Dowty lays out six reasons why this might be a good time to buy stocks; and David Parkinson writes that inflation isn't the reason for the market's slide – it's the scapegoat.

Olympics 2018: Volunteers have filed petitions over bad food and shoddy housing

More than 60 petitions have been filed with the office of South Korea's President calling for action on a number of fronts: Volunteers are demanding hot showers, improved accommodations and better food. Pictures have surfaced on social media of breakfast and lunch consisting of a small bread roll, a bit of rice and meat and a bowl of soup. "Even prison food is better than this," read a headline in a South Korean national newspaper.

Elsewhere on the Olympics front:

Canadian athletes are being reminded that the national anthem is now gender-neutral, but whether they remember to sing the new words when on the medal podium is another story.

In Sochi, figure skater Patrick Chan was going for gold – but finished second after stumbling on his most difficult jumps. But this time around, at his final Olympics, he is going for a clean skate – even if that means skating conservatively.

Quebec moguls skier Mikaël Kingsbury has already been crowned World Cup champion six times and picked up a silver at the 2014 Games. He's the favourite to win the gold in Pyeongchang. We take an interactive look at the daring tricks Kingsbury may attempt in order to claim the crown.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned amid sexual-misconduct allegations

Wynn stepped down from his position as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, although he has denied allegations of harassment and assault first reported in the Wall Street Journal. The outlet reported that in one case, Wynn reached a US$7.5-million settlement. In his resignation letter, Wynn said an "avalanche of negative publicity" and a "rush to judgement" led him to determine that he could no longer effectively serve in his positions at the company he founded. Some Republicans who have benefited from Wynn's political contributions have announced they will be donating those funds to charity.

Marijuana legalization probably won't be coming by July 1 after all

The federal government is now saying it will wait two to three months after passing marijuana legislation before officially legalizing the drug. The change of plans is intended to give cannabis producers more time to respond to strict packaging rules and get their products to stores. Industry players and provincial officials have called on Ottawa to delay legalization so they can be better prepared. The federal bill is currently under review in the Senate and could face delays. The Liberal government is hoping to legalize marijuana at some point in July.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

Global stocks clawed their way back from two-month lows on Wednesday, though momentum was weak and U.S. futures suggested Wall Street could lapse back into losses after rebounding from the biggest selloff in six years. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9 per cent and the Shanghai composite lost 1.8 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were on the rebound by about 5:05 a.m. ET, up by between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent. New York futures were down. Bond yields also rose again, while the Canadian dollar remained stuck below 80 US cents. Oil held mostly steady, as the boost from a report showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week was offset by evidence of soaring U.S. output.

Justin Timberlake and the fall of the mediocre man

"Timberlake is currently getting dragged for his latest album, Man of the Woods, which is being eviscerated as cheesy and boring by critics. He's also being derided for his performance at the Super Bowl last Sunday. Even before his lacklustre halftime show, the NFL invite was seen as grossly unfair to Janet Jackson, who suffered much more than Timberlake after their joint performance at the event in 2004. It was a tug by his hand on her shirt that revealed her right breast, but her career plateaued while his soared. Now, though, Jackson is enjoying the afterglow of a successful tour while Timberlake is being sliced by the cutting edge of a cultural revelation that a lot of supposedly spectacular men are in fact not that special. They're not violent or toxic or anything dramatic, just highly mediocre. In fact, let's call them mediocrity hires." – Denise Balkissoon

A new nuclear arms race is upon us

"U.S. President Donald Trump, as one magazine headline puts it, is Making America Nuclear Again. Overshadowed by all the sabre-rattling with North Korea are pivotal changes he is bringing to nuclear-weapons policy. After his call in the State of the Union address to "modernize and rebuild" the nuclear arsenal, his government issued a document titled the Nuclear Posture Review. Rather than continue the emphasis on reaching arms-control agreements to stop the spread, the administration seems bent on reverting to the old way of gaining one-upmanship in nuclear stockpiling. If a new arms race, a new era of brinkmanship and proliferation, ensues, so be it. It's what the man who boasts about having a big nuclear button desires." – Lawrence Martin

Inflation isn't the reason for the market's slide – it's the scapegoat

"Despite what you may have heard, the rising threat of inflation is not the reason for the stock market's slide. It's the excuse. Furthermore, it's the wrong excuse. … The story has been that the selling frenzy was set off by a U.S. employment report that showed a spike in wage inflation, clocking in at its highest year-over-year pace since 2009. Now, we hear, the markets are worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve has badly underestimated inflationary pressures coming from the long-booming U.S. labour market, which it let run too hot for too long through its years of low-interest-rate policy. That suggests the Fed is behind the curve on raising interest rates to tame inflation, and will have to pick up the pace in the coming months – which would slam the brakes on stock values and the economy. But central banks, in the United States and elsewhere, haven't been caught flat-footed by inflation. The stock markets have." – David Parkinson (for subscribers)

HEALTH PRIMER

The effectiveness of this season's flu shot has been very low

The vaccine has only been preventing 10 to 20 per cent of infections caused by a dominant flu strain affecting Canadians, researchers found. The reason? The virus seems to have genetically mutated since the vaccine was issued. But just because the effectiveness is lower than usual, doesn't mean you should opt out of the vaccine, experts say.

MOMENT IN TIME

The first untethered spacewalk

Feb.7, 1984: The thing about zipping around in space with a jet pack is it might go badly. That's why NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless trained for 300 hours before stepping through the airlock of the Challenger space shuttle to become the first person to spacewalk untethered on this day in 1984. Spacewalks were not new – the first took place in 1965 by Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. It nearly ended in tragedy. "Several people were skeptical it would work," Mr. McCandless said later. "My wife was at mission control, and there was quite a bit of apprehension." Mr. McCandless, a former Navy pilot, was outside the shuttle for six hours and 45 minutes, travelling at 29,000 kilometres an hour – the speed of the spacecraft. He used his hands to control the nitrogen-powered propulsion unit that fit over his back, flying 98 metres away from the shuttle before safely rejoining his crewmates. NASA retired the jet-powered backpack shortly after over safety concerns, but Mr. McCandless's free flight inspired new dreams about space exploration. In the famous picture of his flight, he floats in the blackness of space high above our world, glowing, small and human. – Eric Atkins

