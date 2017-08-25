TOP STORIES



B.C. medical-marijuana firm issues recall over tainted drugs



A medical-marijuana producer on Vancouver Island has recalled some of its products sold last year after a spot test of its supply by Health Canada showed two pesticides present in a sample of cannabis oil. Months of recalls have dogged the medical-cannabis industry, leading to a crackdown by the federal department. The cannabis industry is set to make billions once Ottawa legalizes the drug for recreational use in 2018.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



If you like this newsletter, you might want to subscribe to our brand new Evening Update newsletter. It’s a roundup of the important stories of the day that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.



Ontario teachers’ union wants John A. Macdonald elementary schools renamed



As debates about the legacy of historical figures swarm the United States, Canada is facing a similar reckoning. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario recommended this week that schools in the province rename all facilities bearing the first prime minister’s name because of Macdonald’s role in the “genocide of Indigenous Peoples.” In 1883, Macdonald gave a speech in the House of Commons saying an Indigenous child attending school on their reserve would be “simply a savage who can read and write.” He recommended that children be forcefully separated from their parents and put into residential schools – a decision that is still keenly felt in Canada today. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne praised Macdonald for his contributions to “the creation of a stable federal government for Canada.”



Trump deepens divisions in ‘totally fractured’ Republican Party



U.S. President Donald Trump won the GOP presidential nomination by belittling Republican leaders, traditions and folkways. But the divisions that have formed in the Republican Party in the eight months since Mr. Trump took office are unlike anything that has been seen this century. “The party is totally fractured,” said former governor Jeb Bush of Florida – who was a special target of Mr. Trump’s attacks during last year’s struggle for the GOP presidential nomination. “There were fractures before, but now Trump has made those fractures deeper.”



How Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is charting a new course



“When Leo Varadkar enters the room, he looks downward first before sizing up the situation. Wariness, not instant charisma, emanates from him. You suspect that turning on the charm is still a chore. He tries, though. In the few minutes of chat about sports, he comes across as likeable, a conventional politician trying to put you at ease, even if he, himself, is not. He is a fascinating figure – exotic in one context but a conventional conservative in the general scheme of things. He is a progressive on some issues and represents progress in his elevation to Prime Minister. Simultaneously, he is a fiscal reactionary who, not long ago, railed against ‘welfare cheats’ in Ireland.”



MORNING MARKETS



Global stocks drifted toward their best week in six on Friday, as a near three-year high in emerging markets shares and a roaring rally in metals bolstered the year's global bull run. Moves were tight ahead of speeches by U.S. Fed and ECB heads Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi in Jackson Hole, Wy. Markets in Asia were higher with Tokyo’s Nikkei up 0.5 per cent at 5:45 a.m. ET. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai composite was 1.8 per cent higher. In Europe, both the FTSE 100 and Germany’s Dax were up 0.2 per cent while the Paris CAC was flat. New York futures were up and the Canadian dollar was trading at 79.95 cents (U.S.). Oil prices were up as hurricane Harvey strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Don’t hold Sir John A. Macdonald to 2017’s values

“There seems to be a race right now to see how many historical figures can be knocked down by applying our own standards of justice and morality to the past. In history circles, this is called 'presentism,' and those thinking about the past – whether it is students first learning about people such as John A. and Nellie McClung, or the public – are encouraged to be cautious about using contemporary values to judge the actions of historical figures. This is not intended to make excuses for crimes and misdemeanours of long ago, but it is a huge yellow light for all of us trying to draw conclusions about historical actors.” – J.D.M. Stewart



India and China are at a standoff and we need to pay attention



“In the Himalayan highlands, a small stretch of rocky plateau is at the centre of a military standoff, with two Asian behemoths breathing fire at one another as Bhutan, an involved bystander, sinks into the shadows. The location – Doklam – is barely 89 square kilometres of land in dispute between Bhutan and China, with India playing protective mother hen to Bhutan. The current escalation is new, but the heart of the matter is not: Two countries are jockeying for neighbourhood control, fed by strategic concerns and the memory of the 1962 war, one in which China dealt India a crushing military blow. Bhutan is merely the stage where the second act of live theatre is unfolding.” – Sonya Fatah



Is violence the way to fight racism?



“Let’s grant that the antifa activists are right about the irrationality of hard-core racist fanatics. It remains true that in the United States and other countries where elections are the path to power, the far right can achieve its goals only by winning over middle-of-the-road voters. Even if many of these voters are also not completely rational – few people are – they are not likely to be won over to the anti-racist cause by seeing footage of anti-racists hitting racists with clubs or throwing urine-filled water bottles.” – Peter Singer



HEALTH PRIMER



Five questions to ask your doctor to get the best cancer treatment



If you or someone in your family is faced with a cancer diagnosis, here are some essential questions to ask your doctor to help ensure you are receiving high-quality care:



What is the goal of my cancer treatment?



Can you explain my cancer’s stage, using the reports from my scans and biopsy?



What are all the guideline-recommended treatment options for a cancer like mine?



Can you discuss my case at a multidisciplinary tumour board (MDT) meeting?



Are you considered a high-volume provider for my type of cancer?



– Dr. David Palma



MOMENT IN TIME



The ‘Victory Stampede’ begins August 25, 1919 – Back in the olden days, Calgary rodeoed for a reason. City power players wanted to celebrate the end of the war and raise funds for veterans, and so put together the Victory Stampede, a precursor to the Calgary Stampede. The Victory Stampede charged visitors $1 for entry and 50 cents for a seat in the grandstand where they watched cowboys and cowgirls compete in events such as bareback and saddle bronc riding. But wartime inflation and poor crops put a damper on the party. “Despite [organizer Guy Weadick’s] best efforts, the Stampede only broke even, and there were no profits left to distribute to the Great War Veterans’ Association, the Salvation Army and the YMCA, who were supposed to be the event’s beneficiaries,” the festival’s official history says. Although the Victory Stampede stumbled out of the gates, years later the Calgary Stampede would become an internationally known annual event, dubbing itself “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.” – Carrie Tait



Morning Update is written by Eleanor Davidson.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error