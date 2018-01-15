Morning Update: B.C. teen caught in gang crossfire dies; Kevin O’Leary’s unpaid campaign bills

A 15-year-old boy caught in crossfire on a busy Vancouver street has died

The teen was with his family heading home to suburban Coquitlam on Saturday night when he was caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout. He died after his family took him off life support yesterday. The intended target of the shooting, who had a criminal record dating back years, also died in the exchange. Fifty officers are investigating the case, police Chief Adam Palmer said. "My message to the family is this: We will not ever be able to fully comprehend your grief, but the Vancouver police department will do whatever it takes to seek justice for your son," Palmer said.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Story continues below advertisement

Heads up: We have a new newsletter called Amplify. It will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. The topics will vary and will dive deep into issues and events around the world. The newsletter will also highlight Canadian women who are inspiring others. Sign up today.

The Vancouver foreign ministers' summit on North Korea takes place today

China and Russia have criticized the talks, which they aren't participating in, saying they're too focused on sanctions instead of how to reduce tensions via dialogue. And Western foreign ministers attending the meeting acknowledge that China and Russia will need to be involved in order to find a diplomatic solution to Kim Jong-un's nuclear program. This meeting, however, is meant to focus on how to enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea, a senior Canadian official said. Pyongyang has turned to smuggling and money-laundering schemes to evade sanctions. Canada's top general said the military has the capability, if asked, to assist in efforts to block ships from delivering goods to North Korea.

The collapse of a British construction giant has put 6,000 Canadian jobs in jeopardy

Carillion, which employs 43,000 worldwide, filed for liquidation yesterday after racking up more than $2.5-billion in debt. The company was involved in 450 government projects in Britain, from schools and hospitals to a new high-speed rail line. Carillion's Canadian operations include housing at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa and construction of hospitals in Toronto, Ottawa and a number of other cities. The company had been trying to sell its Canadian health-care operations as a way to help pay off debt.

Kevin O'Leary's failed Tory leadership campaign owes more than $500,000

Elections Canada records show unpaid claims of $529,184, with almost $200,000 of that owed to O'Leary (for subscribers). The TV businessman says he plans to host a high-profile fundraiser featuring NBA owner Mark Cuban to pay back the expenses. Vendors, such as photographers and marketers, will be compensated before he is, O'Leary said. By comparison, Maxime Bernier's campaign still owes $275,000 while Tory Leader Andrew Scheer only owes about $3,800. The records also show that Scheer paid $226 to the right-wing Rebel News Network. Scheer's campaign once rented a studio from The Rebel to shoot a video that appeared on the candidate's Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Introducing The Forecheck, The Globe's new home for data-driven NHL predictions

So far, this season hasn't been going great for the Edmonton Oilers or Vancouver Canucks. The odds of a playoff appearance for those teams currently sits at 4.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively. But if you're a fan of the Leafs or Jets, things are looking much brighter: Toronto has a 94.7 per cent chance of going to the postseason, and Winnipeg isn't much farther behind at 89.2 per cent. Those are just a few glimpses at the predictions contained in The Forecheck, which uses a data model to forecast individual game results and playoff odds.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died at the age of 46

O'Riordan rose to fame in the 1990s as the voice of the Cranberries, an Irish rock band that put out hits including Linger and Zombie. She died suddenly; a cause of death is not yet available. For years, O'Riordan split her time between Ireland and a cottage north of Peterborough, Ont., where she resided with her children and then-husband. The Cranberries released a new album last year but were forced to cancel a string of concerts as O'Riordan suffered from back problems.

MORNING MARKETS

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks on the rise

Asia and Europe's big bourses kept global shares on their record-breaking run on Tuesday, though a steadier dollar halted the sizzling start to the year for the euro, yen and yuan and sent metals markets sprawling. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was just below 80.5 cents (U.S.). Brent crude dipped but remained near $70 a barrel.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Margaret Atwood is a blood-drinking monster

"Margaret Atwood likes to stir the pot. Always has. You've got to like her for that. So when she wrote a piece in Saturday's Globe and Mail called 'Am I a Bad Feminist?', she can't have been too surprised by the vitriol that ensued. What might surprise the rest of us is where it came from. These attackers were not the usual Atwood critics on the right. They are a generation of younger activists who think she has sold women, feminism – and especially victims of sexual assault – down the river. 'Just here to say I would rather eat my own computer and then my own face than read something by Margaret Atwood with the title 'Am I a Bad Feminist?' tweeted one. 'I cannot bring myself to read that Margaret Atwood shitpiece,' went another. And those were the more polite ones. Several tweets accused her of being an old, cisgender white woman. In this intersectional age, that alone is proof of guilt." – Margaret Wente

Well, are you a bad feminist?

How do you find yourself in hot water as a Problematic Feminist? Maybe you are problematic because your feminism is outdated. In a world where intersectional feminism recognizes more than two genders; and where disabled, racialized, and trans folks face inequality and discrimination even within the feminist community; the fact that you, say, wrote dystopian feminist stories during the second wave of feminism may not still qualify you for your annual feminist membership." – Bailey Reid, Erica Ifill and Erin Gee, creators and hosts of the Bad + Bitchy podcast

Hollywood officially loves journalism – except when it doesn't

"As Trump escalates his campaign against the media and leakers, with his Fake News Awards and talk of overhauling the libel laws, especially during the film industry's awards season, The Post provides a timely rallying cry to those who fear the dictatorial inclinations of the current U.S. President. Hollywood has a soft spot for movies about journalism – which, like the town itself, is fuelled by storytellers and filled with people whose personal lives bleed into their work. … [But] – it's clear that Hollywood as a whole likes movies about journalists a lot more than it does the mucky reality of journalism itself. The studios and the institutions that support them, from talent agencies to publicity outfits, are notoriously controlling, freezing out reporters and critics deemed unfriendly for simply asking tough questions." – Simon Houpt

HEALTH PRIMER

With the recent outbreak of E. coli, what can I do to safely prepare raw vegetables?

When it comes to lettuce (the culprit of the recent outbreak), make sure to remove the base and wash each leaf separately to get rid of any dirt. And always rewash your fruits and vegetables – even the ones sold in prewashed packages – before you eat them. Warm water tends to be best for removing dirt, but cold water is fine if you don't spot any dirt.

MOMENT IN TIME

'Discovery' of the south magnetic pole

Jan. 16, 1909: Edgeworth David, Douglas Mawson and Alistair Mackay, three members of Ernest Shackleton's Nimrod Expedition, raised the British flag and took a photo on this day to remember the moment they found the Earth's south magnetic pole in Antarctica. Or, what they thought was the south magnetic pole. They'd spent four arduous months searching for the extreme southern axis of the rotation of the Earth. It was not an easy feat: The voyagers hauled their own sledges for miles, going around deep crevasses of ice and almost running out of food rations. In early January, the temperature dropped close to -24 C. By their calculations, the team figured they were about 21 kilometres from their destination. They ventured farther, and planted a flag at a latitude of 72 degrees 25 minutes south, a longitude of 155 degrees 16 minutes east. The effort was considered a major milestone in polar exploration. Four years later, when Mr. Mawson looked over his calculations, he realized the group had actually reached "an outlier of the main magnetic pole" and not the absolute south magnetic pole. But this was an easy mistake – researchers then understood that the magnetic poles are wandering points, changing with the Earth's magnetic field. – Shelby Blackley

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.