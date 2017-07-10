TOP STORIES



B.C. is battling widespread wildfires



There are now more than 200 wildfires burning across British Columbia, and the province is preparing for several more days of hot and dry weather, leaving thousands of residents worried about their homes.



The largest wildfire is around Ashcroft, where dozens of buildings and homes were destroyed or suffered heavy damage. Communities in the B.C. Interior have been ordered to evacuate. As of Sunday, the fire in the Ashcroft region had spread to 4,400 hectares.



About 300 firefighters from Alberta, Ontario and other parts of Canada will arrive soon to help the 1,000 crew members already deployed over the weekend in efforts to douse the blazes. By Sunday, an estimated 7,000 evacuees had been displaced from various B.C. communities at risk, including areas around Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Ashcroft and Cache Creek.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



NEW – Get the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here.



A ‘new dimension’ of violence at the G20 leaves Hamburg reeling



When Angela Merkel selected Hamburg as the site of the 2017 G20 summit, the German Chancellor hoped to showcase her birthplace as a beacon of free speech and democracy, Paul Waldie reports. She took pains to meet with protest groups before the summit, hoping to head off any extremist activity and ensure that the voices of dissent were heard.



But by the time world leaders departed on Saturday, the city was reeling from days of violent clashes that left more than 400 police officers injured, around 400 protesters in jail, and caused untold damage to businesses and homes. And with little accomplished at the G20 meeting itself, many people here are now questioning the value of these summits.



“We expected something but we didn’t expect this,” said Alexander Trampert, a sales manager who lives in Hamburg. “I mean, we are somehow used to minor riots, a fire on the street doesn’t bother anybody here. But, I mean, this dimension? Come on.”



Ottawa hopes to pick a career Mountie for its next RCMP Commissioner



The federal government is primarily looking within to fill its open RCMP Commissioner position. As the force faces highly publicized cases of sexual and workplace harassment, Mounties had been wondering if Ottawa would feel a need to find an outsider for the leadership position.



Bob Paulson called the job “soul-destroying” just before retiring as commissioner last month, making it clear his successor will have to juggle a number of hot files from the outset. The next commissioner will also inherit the crucial task of continuing a cultural shift toward a more respectful working environment, as well as obtaining greater federal funding to beef up policing ranks to continue anti-terror policing while modernizing the fight against organized crime.



The final decision, set for early 2018, will be made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from a shortlist of candidates.



Iraq’s Prime Minister congratulated armed forces for reclaiming Mosul from the Islamic State



After nearly nine months of urban warfare, Iraqi forces brought an end to jihadist rule in Mosul. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in the city on Sunday and congratulated the armed forces for their “victory” over the Islamic State. Three years after taking the city, the Islamic State’s defeat in Mosul is a major blow for the hardline Sunni Islamist group, which is also losing ground in its operational base in the Syrian city of Raqqa from where it has planned global attacks. The group, however, still controls territory in Iraq and is expected to revert to more conventional insurgent tactics such as bombings as its self-proclaimed caliphate falls apart.



THE LOOKAHEAD



Spoiler alert: Poloz’s potential rate hike at odds with inflation



BoC inflation forecasts have missed the mark in the past. Stephen Poloz likes to put things in everyday terms, so he compared the central bank to a driver who begins slowing down well ahead of a red light, instead of slamming on the brakes at the last moment. It’s a nice metaphor, but it omits one important fact: The Bank of Canada’s windshield has been anything but clear in recent years when it comes to inflation. Go back two years, to the July, 2015, monetary policy report, and you’ll read a confident assertion that “inflation is expected to return sustainably to 2-per-cent growth in the first half of 2017.” As you may have noticed, that inflationary surge has failed to materialize. – Ian McGugan



MORNING MARKETS



World stock markets rallied on Monday and the U.S. dollar hit a two-month high against the yen as the latest U.S. jobs data gave investors greater confidence in the strength of the economy. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite slipped 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent by about 5 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was at about 77.5 cents (U.S.). Oil crept higher after sliding on Friday on a report showing U.S. crude output rose last week, just as OPEC exports hit a 2017 high, rekindling concerns about a supply glut.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Poised to overtake bitcoin this year, Ethereum is changing the way we think about cryptocurrency



“Bitcoin is the mother of all cryptocurrencies, and the most famous of them. Created by a person or people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, it defined the algorithms that enable the transfer of assets from one party to another without an intermediary, such as a bank. This helped to kickstart what we call the blockchain revolution. Yet despite its staggering growth – up 500 per cent in the past five years alone – bitcoin is likely to be eclipsed by an upstart called Ethereum that was developed by a twentysomething Torontonian.” – Alex Tapscott



Who will anchor CBC’s The National?



In recent weeks, I’ve been getting, without asking, reader views on who should replace Pastor Mansbridge on CBC’s The National. People take the matter very seriously. They write detailed critiques of the potential candidates, outlining strengths and weaknesses. There seems to be no point in reminding some people that, as far as one knows, there won’t be one anchor on the new National. It might be several, anchoring from several cities. It might be a rotating group. Nope. Doesn’t matter. Readers of this great newspaper and this little column want their views on certain CBC individuals known. To me, anyway. Such is the volume of mail, it is incumbent upon me to report. – John Doyle



Not all Indigenous peoples oppose pipeline development



The lessons for Canadian politicians should be clear by now. Not all Indigenous peoples oppose development. Many, if not most, realize their hopes for economic well-being and independence from the Government of Canada rest on carefully planned and appropriately structured resource projects. Most major projects, including Kinder Morgan, have Indigenous communities on both sides of the debate, as is the case with non-Indigenous peoples and communities – Ken Coates, Munk Senior Fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute



HEALTH PRIMER



I tried to avoid knee replacement surgery for years – here’s what I wish I knew



Many of the procedures people undergo to counter chronic knee pain in the hopes of avoiding a knee replacement have limited or no evidence to support them. Some enrich the pockets of medical practitioners while rarely benefiting patients for more than a few months. I wish I had known that before I had succumbed to wishful thinking and tried them all. After 10 years of jogging, decades of singles tennis and three ski injuries, my 50-plus-year-old left knee emitted clear signals that it was in trouble. I could still swim and ride a bike, but when walking became painful, I consulted an orthopedist, who recommended arthroscopic surgery. – Jane Brody



MOMENT IN TIME



Globe adamantly opposes U.S.’s northern ambitions, July 10, 1867:



William Seward, the expansionist U.S. secretary of state, negotiated the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867, and had further hopes for American hegemony. He proposed that the United States buy Iceland, Greenland, Hawaii and parts of the Caribbean, and thought all of North America should join the U.S. The Globe rejected this idea in a July editorial declaring the North Pole would never belong to the Americans “and still less the intervening country between that delectable spot and the present Northern border of the United States.” The people of British America, the paper said, will “stand by the old flag to the last man and to the last cartridge.” Fortunately, British Columbia was planning to join Confederation, and that would help Canada “absorb and open up” the prairies, thus creating “a new nationality on this continent, superior, we hope, to that which exists south of the Province line.” – Richard Blackwell



Morning Update is written by Megan Marrelli.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error