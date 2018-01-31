Morning Update: B.C.’s new Trans Mountain tactic; Trump’s State of the Union

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

B.C.'s new tactic to block Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial NDP government has proposed regulations that would bar any expansion of oil sands diluted bitumen through the province. That measure would be in place until an advisory panel is able to determine how well diluted bitumen can be cleaned in the event of a spill (the Trans Mountain expansion would triple tanker traffic in Vancouver's harbour). The jury is still out in scientific communities on how diluted bitumen would behave in a spill. Go here for a look at what we know – and don't know – so far.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley slammed B.C.'s move as "illegal and unconstitutional," while the federal government reiterated its support for the project. Trans Mountain is already a year behind schedule as Kinder Morgan struggles to obtain construction permits. As it stands now, oil shipments would start by December, 2020, at the earliest.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Heads up: We have a new weekly newsletter called Amplify that will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will have a different guest editor each week - a woman who works at The Globe - highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

The legitimacy of tens of thousands of Ontario PC party memberships will be probed

Interim leader Vic Fedeli has ordered an investigation into all 200,000 party memberships: "There is an overarching issue about these memberships that has caused me to ask for a complete analysis … right down to the IP addresses. I plan to root out the rot." And Fedeli has decided to bow out of the PC leadership race after determining that the party structure is in "much worse shape" than he realized. The party is set to reveal rules of the leadership vote today, but it will need to determine how many members it has before the race can begin. So far, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford is the only person to announce his bid for party leader.

The PC Party is also grappling with complaints of voter fraud and ballot stuffing during nomination races at the riding level.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Here's John Ibbitson's take on what's happening in Ontario politics: "The self-immolation of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives might keep the Liberals in power after the June election, despite the deep unpopularity of Kathleen Wynne. But there is another possibility. Andrea Horwath could be the new Bob Rae. Historical parallels are never exact, but, in this instance, there are enough similarities to make you wonder whether, just as in 1990, the incompetence and misfortune of the two mainstream political parties in Ontario could conspire to bring the NDP to power in a pox-on-both-your-houses election." (for subscribers)

Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address

He called for lawmakers to fix a fractured immigration system, though the President himself has previously opposed a bipartisan proposal for "Dreamers" – those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. (The President recently put forward a proposal that would offer Dreamers a path to citizenship, but in exchange for border security funding and stricter immigration controls.) Trump also used his speech to issue warnings about gang violence, drugs and crimes committed by immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. He touted the recent passing of tax overhaul legislation, and made note of his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans Pacific Partnership (last week, Canada and 10 other countries reached a deal without the U.S.)

Facebook's Canadian ad transparency experiment can still mislead users

The transparency measures provide far less openness than what critics have called for, a review conducted by non-profit investigative journalism outlet ProPublica found (the findings have been published in The Globe). Facebook's ad rules have come under scrutiny after it was revealed that a group with ties to the Russian government placed more than 3,000 ads aimed at influencing voters in the 2016 U.S. election.

Facebook responded by launching a transparency project, which it has been running in Canada since October, with plans to roll it out to other countries this summer. Among other measures, Facebook now requires every advertiser have a Facebook page. But ProPublica found ads from a group called Airbnb Citizen that sought to influence the opinions of Toronto residents while city council was weighing new regulations on short-term rental companies. Airbnb Citizen is actually a marketing wing of Airbnb, but that wasn't readily apparent to users.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Halifax's city council has voted to remove a statue of the city's controversial founder

British military officer Edward Cornwallis infamously issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaqs. The decision to take down the statue is a temporary measure that comes just days after the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs called for its removal. The city will be forming a committee to decide on what to do with the Cornwallis monument. The Mi'kmaq are expected to nominate half the committee members. In the U.S., many cities and states have decided to remove statues honouring those who fought for the pro-slavery Confederate during the country's civil war.

MORNING MARKETS

Investors await the FED

Global stocks pulled out of a two-day dive and were eyeing their second-best start to a year ever on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar came under renewed pressure ahead of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.9 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up slightly by about 5:35 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each up 0.1 per cent. New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of 81.5 cents (U.S.). Oil fell for a third day on Wednesday, but remained on track for its biggest gain in January in five years.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Colten Boushie's family should be upset: Our jury selection procedure is not fair

"A jury has now been selected in Gerald Stanley's second-degree murder trial for the killing of a 22-year-old Indigenous man, Colten Boushie. In a trial that some have called Canada's Rodney King case because of its divisive and ugly racial overtones, jury selection only took a day. The Canadian way of selecting jurors may be efficient, but it is not fair. Jade Tootoosis, Boushie's cousin, commented that 'It was really difficult to sit there today and watch every single Indigenous person be challenged by the defence.' Another of Boushie's relatives complained, 'the deck is stacked against us'. Although it would be wrong to presume that the jury is incapable of deciding the case on the basis of the evidence during the scheduled three-week trial, Boushie's relatives are right that the deck is stacked against Indigenous people in Canada when it comes to jury selection." – Kent Roach, professor of law at the University of Toronto

There is hope for the Canadian theatre community

"If you are a woman in rehearsal and are uncomfortable with a groping director or teacher, sexual gestures or inappropriate language and comments – anything that makes you feel that your dignity is being compromised – there is a very good chance you will be labelled difficult. Or resistant. Taking offence to something is often interpreted as a sign of prudish 'political correctness' that 'censors creativity.' This toxic culture exists in varying degrees from mainstream to independent theatre, and many victims are still silent. Why? Fear of reprisal, fear of being blacklisted, fear of failing the class, fear, fear, fear. … [But] I am hopeful that recent events will act as a catalyst, and the structures that protect and enable misogyny and racism to prevail in our white-male-dominated industry will be permanently disrupted." – Diane Brown, artistic director of Ruby Slippers Theatre

CBC's The National and its evolution – still strangely unengaged

"[The National] is no longer the baffling, near-hallucinatory experience it was during its first week with multiple hosts and a new format. Still, it is sometimes hard to fathom its exact mandate and purpose as a nightly news program. The new format was off-putting to some of CBC TV's loyal viewers and it's possible they have never returned. If they do, they will find an improved program but one that can be excruciatingly unengaging.Increasingly, it seems to be restoring the principle of offering a lineup of the day's top stories with up-to-date reporting and some analysis. Sometimes, mind you, the approach is so scattershot it looks like a muddle." – John Doyle

HEALTH PRIMER

Smart food combinations that boost nutrition

Try adding whole eggs next time you make a spinach salad. Besides raising your protein intake, one study found adding eggs to a salad helps increase your body's absorption of vitamin E. Combining blueberries and strawberries, meanwhile, will give you an antioxidant boost. And you'll get more vitamin K if you mix your brussels sprouts with a little fat, like chopped walnuts.

MOMENT IN TIME

Guy Fawkes is executed

Jan. 31, 1606: It was a terrorist plot in the heart of London that laid bare tensions in a society divided over religious intolerance. And it played out more than 400 years ago, before "terrorism" was even a word. On this date in 1606, Guy Fawkes (a.k.a. Guido) and three of his 12 co-conspirators died for their role in the Gunpowder Plot, which the famous rhyme helps us remember had been derailed on the fifth of November. The aim of the Catholic militants had been to blow up the English Parliament, killing all the politicians, the Protestant King James and his heir. But authorities were tipped off and Fawkes was found in the cellar with the incriminating powder. The sentence for treason was to be drawn, hanged and quartered – a punishment even more gruesome than it sounds because the hanging was often brief enough that dismemberment could begin on living bodies. But Fawkes, weak from torture during his interrogation, feebly mounted the scaffold and jumped, breaking his neck. Beyond Bonfire Nights and Guy Fawkes masks, the reverberations of the whole affair were profound: The plight of the religious minority worsened as the wider group was blamed for the actions of a few fanatics. – Joy Yokoyama

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.