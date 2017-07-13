TOP STORIES



Bank of Canada hikes benchmark interest rate



The Bank of Canada has increased its overnight lending rate to 0.75 per cent from 0.5 per cent – the bank’s first hike in seven years. The move is a vote of confidence in the Canadian economy, the bank said. The bank raised its Canadian growth prediction to 2.7 per cent this year from an earlier estimate of 2.5 per cent. Beginning with the Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s five largest banks also hiked their prime rates along with the central bank.



What it means and what comes next



The Bank of Canada releases its next quarterly forecast in October. Although many economists predict a second rate hike later this year, the bank cautioned that decisions on future rate hikes would take into account “incoming data” on inflation. Canada’s Consumer Price Index remains far below the bank’s 2 per cent target.





According to Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter, the rate hike initiates a process that could see the Bank of Canada’s key rate bumped up to 1.5 per cent by mid-2018.



Payments for existing fixed-rate mortgages are not immediately impacted by the hike, but higher rates would impact payments upon renewal. The interest cost on variable-rate mortgages is pegged to the lender’s prime rate, minus any negotiated discount. An interest-rate rise increases the amount of time it takes to pay off a mortgage unless payments are increased on renewal.



Are you a homeowner or prospective buyer? Check out our interactive tool to see how the rate hike might affect you.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



NEW – Get the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here.



Trudeau zeroes in on former astronaut as Canada’s next Governor-General



According to a Montreal newspaper, former astronaut Julie Payette’s favourite coffee mug has the following inscription: “Failure is not an option.”



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appoint Ms. Payette as Canada’s next governor-general, picking the prominent Quebecker for the high-profile position rather than a number of aboriginal leaders who were also seen to be in the running, sources say.



Ms. Payette is fluently bilingual in French and English, speaks four other languages (Spanish, Italian, Russian and German), is a licensed pilot and has sung in public with orchestras. She’s spent a total of 611 hours in space aboard space shuttle Discovery in 1999 and Endeavour in 2009.



While the role is largely ceremonial, the governor-general reads the government’s Speech from the Throne in Parliament and can be called upon during a constitutional crisis.



A Chinese investment group is expected to buy a landmark mountain in Vancouver



A Shanghai-based investor is about to buy a piece of the Vancouver skyline. Grouse Mountain, a nearly 500-acre landmark that attracts more than 1.3-million visitors annually, went up for sale last September, shortly after the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort sold for $1.4-billion.



Grouse is expected to go to China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG), the country’s largest privately-owned investment manager, for approximately $200-million. A sale would demonstrate China’s growing appetite for Canadian property acquisitions. The China Institute at the University of Alberta found Chinese investment in Canadian commercial real estate totalled $3.4-billion in 2016, up sharply from $32-million in 2013. Many of the recent property purchases were made by financial institutions.



Khadr lawyer argues against request for payout freeze



Earlier this week, the lawyer for the widow of a U.S. soldier allegedly killed by a 15-year-old Omar Khadr presented a case for freezing the $10.5-million settlement paid out to the former child soldier. Yesterday, a lawyer for Mr. Khadr responded, arguing the requested freeze order should be turned down. Both sides will get to make their case today in a Toronto courtroom.



Lawyer Nathan Whitling says the requested freeze should be turned down because the case against Mr. Khadr relies on his flawed convictions by a U.S. military commission at Guantanamo Bay, where Canada’s Supreme Court has ruled he faced abuse that contravened his Charter rights. According to Mr. Whitling, the plaintiffs have provided little evidence to show there is a “real risk” Mr. Khadr intends to move or hide his assets – something they must demonstrate to win such a freeze order.



In 2015, the plaintiffs won a U.S. court judgement that declared Mr. Khadr owes $134-million (U.S.) for his alleged actions in Afghanistan. Securing a freeze would be the first step toward trying to get some of Mr. Khadr’s assets.



MORNING MARKETS



Global shares hit their fourth record high in less than a month on Thursday as investors wagered policy tightening in the United States would be glacial at best, lifting Wall Street to record peaks and lowering bond yields almost everywhere. The U.S. dollar, in turn, is under pressure in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Tokyo’s Nikkei inched up, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 5 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also up. Oil prices fell on worries about oversupply as the IEA warned that market rebalancing could be delayed due to weak compliance with production cuts among OPEC members.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Rate hike shows bank of Canada balking at inflation – at least, for now



“The Bank of Canada, a famously inflation-targeting central bank, is raising interest rates in defiance of its own inflation measures. At least for a while. The central bank’s willingness to seriously bend its own rules on inflation suggests a couple of possible explanations. One is that it has given up waiting for inflation to do what inflation is supposed to do in an economic recovery, and is turning to other economic signposts to guide its policy decisions. Another is that it has other reasons to lift rates off their floor and it is jumping through a window of opportunity before it starts to close. I’d suggest it’s a little from column A, a little from column B.” – David Parkinson



Credibility of Trump’s White House takes crippling hit



“What the meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya and Trump senior officials – son-in-law Jared Kushner and then campaign manager Paul Manafort – demonstrated is that there was a clear willingness on the part of the Trump team to work with the Russians. What remains to be seen and what will determine whether the Trump government can survive this scandal is whether Trump officials took it a step further and assisted a hostile power in a betrayal of the independence of the American electoral process.’ – Lawrence Martin



When words become weapons, repression follows



“Words accelerate. Without thoughtful restraint, they are like speeding cars, prone to accident. Before Sept. 11, 2001, there existed a tacit consensus in Western pluralist societies that generalizations about race and religion might be destructive to the public good: the living memory of 20th-century atrocities largely sufficed to keep the most extreme animosities in check. These unspoken taboos were frequently breached, but racist speech was ordinarily frowned upon and usually did not sink deep roots. When the protective umbrella of taboo failed, as in the former Yugoslavia after the death of Josip Tito, for example, predictable violence ensued. Words matter, especially when they emanate from people in high places.” – Erna Paris’s most recent book is From Tolerance to Tyranny: A Cautionary Tale from Fifteenth-Century Spain.



HEALTH PRIMER



When patients consider a medical procedure, they may be told “there are no known long-term effects.” But unless such effects have been systematically studied, that does not mean there are no long-term effects. That’s a major concern for Dr. Jennifer Schneider, mother of a three-time egg donor, Jessica Grace Wing. Ms. Wing was a tall, lean, attractive, athletic and musically talented Stanford University student when she decided to donate her eggs to help pay for her education. Through her multiple donations, five healthy children were born to three formerly childless families.



When her mother asked if egg donation was safe, Ms. Wing said she was told it was. What she did not know at the time was that no one had ever looked beyond the short-term effects of the many hormone injections needed to stimulate the release of multiple eggs at one time. – Jane Brody



MOMENT IN TIME



Montreal’s first, and only, All-Star Game



July 13, 1982: The early 1980s were Montreal’s baseball heyday. In 1981, the Expos made the playoffs for their first, and only, time. The next summer, Montreal hosted the All-Star Game, baseball’s first staged outside the United States. Three Expos – today Hall of Famers – were starters for the National League: Tim Raines, Andre Dawson and Gary Carter. Carter had the most votes in the annual poll of fans, prompting Pierre Trudeau to quip it was “tough being Prime Minister in a country where Gary Carter could be elected tomorrow.” Mid-game, Rachel Robinson, widow of Jackie Robinson, was saluted. Robinson had played for the Montreal Royals in 1946 before becoming Major League Baseball’s first black player in 1947. Almost 60,000 attended the sold-out Montreal game and it was a hit on television, but it marked an end of the All-Star Game’s golden era. A steady TV ratings decline began the next year. – David Ebner



Morning Update is written by Megan Marrelli.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning,go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error