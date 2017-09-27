Morning Update newsletter: Canada’s cultural policy overhaul explained; Hugh Hefner dies

TOP STORIES

Breaking down Canada's cultural policy overhaul

Netflix will be spending at least $500-million over five years producing and distributing Canadian movies and TV shows. It's part of a deal that's at the forefront of the federal government's new cultural policy being unveiled today. One thing Netflix won't be doing, though, is paying a new tax. Many had called for a so-called "Netflix tax" on foreign Internet companies as a way to fund more Canadian content. Ottawa is expected to seek similar investment deals with Facebook and Google that may be aimed, in part, at helping the news industry.

Among the other changes set to be unveiled today by Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly: boosting Ottawa's financial support to the Canada Media Fund used by TV and digital productions; $125-million to help boost Cancon sales internationally; keeping the Canada Periodical Fund in place as a funding source for the news industry, with an eye toward startups while avoiding media bailouts; spending $300-million to launch "creative hubs;" and refreshing CBC's mandate.

Here's Konrad Yakabuski's take: "Mélanie Joly created unrealistic expectations in promising to take Canadian cultural policy in a 'bold' new direction in the digital age, so no one should be surprised to see the grab-bag of measures the Minister of Canadian Heritage unveils on Thursday fall short of the hype."

Climbing number of foreign students puts B.C. university's cap system to the test

Rising international student numbers have forced B.C.'s Simon Fraser University to close off its spring term to new applicants. By August of this year, SFU had hit its cap on foreign students. But the growing international numbers at B.C. postsecondary schools have no effect on domestic students because there are separate quotas for each group. SFU's international population jumped from 9.6 per cent of the student body in 2007 to 18.5 per cent in 2016. That trend is being echoed across the country: Between 2010 and 2015, the number of international students rose from 155,547 to 214,782, according to Statistics Canada data.

U.S.-North Korea tensions could lead to 'accidental conflict,' Ban Ki-moon says

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's war of words "may lead to an accidental conflict," former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. But while Ban cautioned that tensions should be cooled, he said North Korea has been using more heated rhetoric for much longer. "President Trump, even though he has been changing some wordings, I think he has been sending some clear messages that such North Korean behaviour cannot be tolerated," he said. Ban added that China, one of North Korea's only trading partners, could be influential if it decides to apply more political and economic pressure on Kim.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Playboy founded Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91. He died peacefully at home of natural causes, Playboy said in a statement. Hefner launched the nude magazine in Chicago in 1953 and went on to become an icon in the sexual revolution. The publication had more than 7 million readers by the 1970s, with Hefner and the Playboy bunny logo becoming recognizable around the world. When asked in a 1992 interview what he was most proud of, Hefner said: "That I changed attitudes toward sex."

Tax changes will target 'dead money' and boost investment, Morneau says

Bill Morneau says the proposed federal tax changes will create an incentive for small-business owners to reinvest their savings into the economy. The Finance Minister said hundreds of billions in "dead money" is likely sitting in small-business corporations (for subscribers). If some of that is instead put back into businesses, he said, economic growth could increase by half a percentage point of GDP. Morneau's first-ever reference to "dead money" comes as the Liberals face a growing backlash from opposition parties and industry groups over the tax changes.

The greenback and global borrowing costs rose on Thursday after President Donald Trump proposed the biggest shake-up of the U.S. tax system in three decades and strong data supported the case for another Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. Global markets are tame. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite lost 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up slightly by about 5:15 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC up by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent. New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was just above 80 cents (U.S.), having slipped Wednesday amid comments from Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz.

On the book of Bombardier vs. Boeing, skip to Chapter 19

"In an ideal world, the global aerospace industry wouldn't be a cesspool of subsidies. Do not expect to experience that world anytime soon. On this planet, the best hope for an eventual resolution is the North American free-trade agreement's Chapter 19 independent dispute resolution panels. Without them, the 220-per-cent tariff imposed by Washington would stand. But as long as Chapter 19 is in operation, that's unlikely to be the final outcome." – Globe editorial

Doubling the length of tweets won't fix Twitter's real problem

"[Tweets] aren't meant to spur long, nuanced discussion – which is the kind of discussion our world desperately needs. They are meant to be retweeted, or quickly commented on either favourably ("This!") or unfavourably ("NOPE"). They are meant to settle debate by circumventing debate and mocking anyone who feels that debate is actually necessary. Twitter has affected human discourse in an irreversible way, and I imagine its new word count expansion is the company's way of trying to remedy that. Welp: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. We are in a world where one tweet might launch us into WWIII. That warship has sailed, Jack." Brandon Ambrosino, freelance writer

Disclosure of pharma payments to doctors is a good first step – but it's not enough

"We hope that Ontario will also impose transparency on payments to marketing companies, professional societies, companies that provide education, and patient advocacy groups. Health-care providers should know if a company paid to write a medical article, funds a group they might join, or helps pay for a speaker at a conference or meeting. And we all need to know if a patient advocate extolling the benefits of a drug or medical device and pushing for getting a drug approved or funded is secretly receiving money from a company. Mere transparency will not be enough, and along with the website reporting these payments, Ontario should consider programs to educate both patients and physicians." – Paul D. Thacker and Trudo Lemmens

Sun protection a year-round necessity

It may be fall, but this week many Canadian cities experienced a jolt of warm summer weather. Hot days aren't the only time that UV rays can come through though. Sunscreen and sun-protective clothing are important all year round. Environment Canada posts a daily UV index that can be a handy tool: a 3-plus rating means you should be taking precautions.

Penicillin is discovered

Sept. 28, 1928: Before the discovery of penicillin, hospitals were full of people infected by bacteria that doctors could do little about. Enter scientist Alexander Fleming, who returned from holiday in 1928 and began to sort through petri dishes containing colonies of staphylococcus bacteria. He noticed something strange – one dish was dotted with colonies, except for an area with a blob of mould, which had broken down the harmful bacteria. Fleming grew a pure culture and named it "penicillin." His findings were published, but not given much attention until pathologist Howard Florey and his colleagues turned the laboratory curiosity into a life-saving drug in 1939, just in time to treat wounded Allies in the Second World War. In March, 1996, Pfizer paid more than $35,000 (U.S.) at auction for a small culture of Fleming's original mould; another sample was sold earlier this year for more than $14,000. – Shelby Blackley

