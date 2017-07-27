TOP STORIES



The first Afghan-mission soldier to die by suicide will be honoured with a Memorial Cross



Private Thomas Welch was the first Canadian soldier to take his own life after serving in the Afghanistan war. But in the 13 years since Pte. Welch’s death in 2004, his family received little information about the circumstances around his suicide. And the military refused to classify his death as being related to his army service – a decision that was reached without interviewing his parents and sister.



Now, after a Globe investigation, the military reached out to speak with the family and reversed course: Pte. Welch’s suicide was linked to his deployment. As a result, his family will be presented with a Memorial Cross. “It’s hard to put into words what it means for me and us as a family,” said his mother, Anita Cenerini. “Thomas paid the ultimate price. He needs to be recognized for the sacrifice that he made.”



The Tories aren’t happy about Rolling Stone’s Trudeau cover



In case you missed it, Justin Trudeau is on the latest cover of Rolling Stone with the headline: “Why Can’t He Be Our President?” And Conservatives aren’t happy about it. Deputy party leader Lisa Raitt said the coverage could hurt Canada in North American free-trade agreement renegotiations. “Why does [Trudeau] need to do this right now, when it does put in danger the direction and the commencement of these negotiations?” she said. This comes after the Tories’ recent American media blitz criticizing the government’s $10.5-million settlement with Omar Khadr. Trudeau and other senior Liberals have implied those appearances could hurt Ottawa in NAFTA talks.



Supreme Court: NEB has a duty to consult, but Indigenous people don’t have veto power



The Supreme Court issued unanimous verdicts in a pair of cases yesterday, making two points clear: Indigenous people don’t have a veto on resource projects, but at the same time, the National Energy Board has a duty to clearly consult with Indigenous groups. The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation had argued that the government didn’t accommodate their concerns about Enbridge’s Line 9 pipeline. But the justices said the NEB gave fair consideration to their concerns. Inuit residents of Baffin Island, meanwhile, were worried that an oil-exploration program would negatively affect their hunting rights. In that case, the Supreme Court said their concerns weren’t properly taken into account.



Here’s what The Globe’s editorial board has to say about the rulings: “The bottom line in all of this is that the constitutional duty to consult means, as the words suggest, a legal obligation to confer honestly and fully with an affected native community, and even to make reasonable accommodations to avoid infringing on Indigenous rights. It’s a powerful obligation. But it’s not an Indigenous veto.”



Where Canada stands on transgender people serving in the military



As Donald Trump announced his plan to reinstate a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military, the Canadian Forces struck a different tone on Twitter: “We welcome (Canadians) of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Join Us!” The Canadian military is in the midst of updating its transgender policy, which is expected to offer units more guidance on things like bathrooms and showering. Canada lifted its military ban on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in 1992.



Trump referred to the “tremendous medical costs” associated with transgender people as one reason for the ban. In the Canadian Forces, sex-reassignment operation costs totalled just $309,000 between 2008 and late 2015. Canada is one of 18 countries that allow transgender people to serve. Britain, Germany, France, Israel and Australia are some of the others.



U.S. dollar steadies, world stocks climb



Stocks, bonds and commodities were all on a roll on Thursday, as market bulls scented a softening in the Federal Reserve’s confidence on inflation that promised to keep U.S. interest rates low for longer. MSCI’s 47-country All World share index was cheering its latest record high after Wall Street had set its own fresh peak and Asian stocks had jumped to their highest in almost a decade. In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.01 per cent to 7,453.17 around 5 a.m. (ET). Germany's DAX was down 0.45 per cent and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.17 per cent. In Asia, major indexes closed higher. Japan's Nikkei gained 29.48 points to finish at 20,079.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.71 per cent and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.05 per cent. On Wall Street, futures were higher. Oil was down. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.35 cents (U.S.).



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



British Columbia must move on from LNG. But to what?



“So much for the dream of an LNG financial bonanza for B.C., its own version of the Alberta oil sands. It may still happen, someday. But for the purposes of economic and fiscal strategy, the province best move on. But move on to what, exactly? The province’s future success and hence its most hopeful economic growth strategy might still lie in tapping the markets across the Pacific. Even if LNG exports are no longer so central to that strategy.” – David Parkinson (for subscribers)



Australian woman's death reveals the human toll of a police shooting



“Justine Damond, a 40-year-old Australian woman and bride-to-be, called the Minneapolis Police Department to report what she thought was a sexual assault. Approaching the police vehicle of Officers Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor while wearing pyjamas, she was shot by Noor and died 20 minutes later. … Perhaps the saddest commentary is that instead of focusing on the shooting for what it really is – a police officer’s error that resulted in the tragic loss of life – some have chosen to instead score political points and make this about race and religion. This shooting was not about race. This shooting was not about religion. The fact that this even needs to be said says more about the climate of racial tensions and Islamophobia in the United States than it does about the tragic events involving Noor and Damond.” – Kevin Cokley, UT System Distinguished Teaching Professor and director of the Institute for Urban Policy Research & Analysis at the University of Texas at Austin



HEALTH PRIMER



Stopping the opioid epidemic means smarter prescribing



“For individuals who have never been exposed to addictive and often toxic opioid medications, every effort must be made to prevent physicians prescribing them when they are not needed. Given that opioid prescribing is actually expanding in Canada, regulatory tools must be urgently expanded, including prescription monitoring programs that can identify and aggressively address unsafe prescribing of opioid medications.” – Evan Wood, director of the B.C. Centre on Substance Use and a professor of medicine and Canada Research Chair at the University of British Columbia



MOMENT IN TIME



Bugs Bunny makes his debut



July 27, 1940: There were previous versions, but the definitive Bugs Bunny popped out of a rabbit hole in director Tex Avery’s Oscar-nominated cartoon, A Wild Hare (1940). Carrot in hand, Bugs wisecracked, “What’s up, Doc?” winning over fans around the world. His nemesis was the phonetically challenged Elmer Fudd, who spent his career outwitted by the “wascally wabbit.” A bon vivant conductor in white gloves, Bugs also made mincemeat of a divo in Rabbit of Seville (1950) and wowed audiences in What’s Opera, Doc? opposite Elmer Fudd, in the 1957 Wagner spoof. Little wonder – decades later – Elaine said to Jerry Seinfeld, “It’s so sad all your knowledge of high culture comes from Bugs Bunny cartoons.” Admired by children and adults alike, Bugs Bunny remains one of the most famous anthropomorphic animals of the silver screen. – Gayle MacDonald



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



