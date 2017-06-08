TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Comey to testify Trump repeatedly interfered in FBI probe



“I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” Donald Trump told James Comey at a dinner on Jan. 27, according to the former FBI director. “I didn’t move, speak or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.” That’s just one tidbit from a statement Comey will deliver during a Senate hearing at 10 a.m. ET today.



Other details Comey recalls:



During a Jan. 6 meeting, Comey told Trump he wasn’t under investigation as part of the FBI’s probe into possible ties between Trump associates and Russia, though he chose not to disclose this publicly because of the possibility the probe would change course.



At a Feb. 14 meeting, Comey says Trump asked him to “see your way clear to letting this go, to letting [Michael] Flynn go.” Comey interpreted this request as being specific to the former national security adviser’s conversations with the Russian ambassador.



In a March 30 phone call, Comey says Trump wanted him to help “lift the cloud” hanging over the White House by declaring publicly that the President wasn’t under investigation. Trump brought up “the cloud” again in a call on April 11, Comey says.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



Election day in the U.K.



Britons are heading to the polls today in a race that’s expected to be a lot closer than Theresa May had counted on. The Conservative Leader called an early election expecting to cruise to an easy victory on the back of Brexit. But after a string of terror attacks, some have questioned May’s decision to cut 20,000 police jobs during her time as interior minister. And she’s also had to backtrack on a plan that would have taxed seniors more for social care. Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, has gained ground in part on a promise to increase taxes on the wealthy. Some polls show the Tories falling far short of a once-predicted 100-seat majority, and one pollster is even saying May’s party won't pull off a majority.



Doctors at mental-health facility tortured patients, judge rules



Solitary confinement. Cuffing naked patients together. Administering LSD. Brainwashing. Those techniques used by doctors on patients at an Ontario mental-health facility between 1966 and 1983 were torture, a judge has ruled in a lawsuit. Some of the patients at the Penetanguishene maximum-security centre had been charged with violent crimes, but were found not guilty by reason of insanity. Others were just sent there by their doctors. At the time, doctors at the centre argued that with intense therapy the patients could be freed. But even though medical standards were different at the time, torturing patients is a “breach of a physician’s ethical duty,” the judge ruled. If there’s no appeal, the next step of the lawsuit will be to determine the harm done to the 31 plaintiffs and what damages they’re owed



Ottawa lays out $62-billion in new military spending



Ottawa is promising $62-billion in new military spending over the next 20 years, including $30-billion within the next decade. But most of the new cash won’t be spent until after the 2019 election. The plan includes: expanding the Arctic zone to protect Canada’s sovereignty; adding 5,000 members to the Canadian Forces; ordering a fleet of 88 new fighter jets; and putting money toward the cost of 15 warships. Military spending was far off the Liberal radar in the last election, but the party is aiming to show U.S. and NATO allies its commitment to defence



MORNING MARKETS



European stocks inched higher and the euro and the pound barely budged, as markets readied for a triple-dose of excitement – an ECB meeting, a British election and testimony by James Comey, the ex-FBI chief fired by Donald Trump last month. Stock markets in London, Frankfurt and Paris were flat to 0.2 per cent higher helped by reports of another bank rescue, this time in Italy, and stabilized energy shares. Brent crude stabilized at $48.50 a barrel in European trading, after another steep drop briefly below $48 overnight. It is now down more than 7 per cent year-on-year.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



A Liberal defence policy could cost you



“Remember how Trudeau talked about pulling CF-18s from air strikes in Iraq and Syria, as he suggested a Liberal government would be less combat-minded? He emphasized a return to Pearsonian peacekeeping. Last year, he tasked Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan with preparing a deployment to a UN peacekeeping mission; that’s still on hold. Instead, Trudeau is proposing to devote the kind of money to defence that his Conservative predecessor, Stephen Harper, was unwilling to spend. … In the harder world of 2017, [the Liberals] chose to look past their campaign rhetoric and face the real cost of a military. The political question is still whether Liberal voters of 2015 want to pay it.” – Campbell Clark



Why increase Canadian military spending? One word: Trump



“[The Liberals are] increasing defence spending, modestly but substantially, in peacetime. And that kind of headline – Cash-Strapped Trudeau Liberals Somehow Find New Billions For Military – is not likely to score well with a voting base of middle-class middle-agers and activist youth. Perhaps that’s why [Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia] Freeland was tasked with giving this particular speech right before [Defence Minister Harjit] Sajjan’s big announcement. Yes, the Liberals are raising military spending – exactly as Trump demanded! But by way of explanation, they offered a vague, anti-Trump story. In 2017, that’s always a winning pitch.” – Globe editorial



France and Britain should stop the blame game over integration



“French politicians and intellectuals have...been fiercely critical of British multiculturalism and the competing allegiances between faith and country that it tolerates. … Their British counterparts typically respond in kind by criticizing the official French policy of secularism, which has led to the stigmatization of the country’s Muslim population, Europe’s largest. … France and Britain have both experienced repeated attacks...with each country focusing far more in the aftermath on strengthening security measures and identifying potential terrorists than on addressing the alienation of young minorities in their midst. Instead of criticizing the other’s model of integration, France and Britain would each be better off fixing the flaws in their own.” – Konrad Yakabuski



HEALTH PRIMER



Strokes on the rise among young Canadians, report says



A growing number of young Canadians are experiencing strokes, according to a new report by Heart & Stroke. There has been a relative 11-per-cent increase in stroke patients aged 20 to 59. (roughly 80 per cent of strokes happen to those 60-plus.) So what’s to account for the jump? More processed foods, sedentary lifestyles and higher obesity rates among children could all be playing a role, said Dr. Patrice Lindsay, a director at Heart & Stroke. About 80 per cent of people survive a stroke, but the rehabilitation process can take time. It’s important that friends and family are around to support the recovery, Dr. Lindsay said.



MOMENT IN TIME



Frank Lloyd Wright is born



June 8, 1867: If you asked Frank Lloyd Wright to name the world’s greatest architect, he would have said Frank Lloyd Wright. A country boy and self-appointed prophet, he had a deep curiosity and equally profound talent – matched by his bullish insistence on rewriting the rules over and over again. Working in 1880s Chicago, he absorbed new ideas about ornament and the latest structural feats. He would push forward with “organic” symbolism and technological innovations of his own. From elaborately detailed stained-glass windows around 1900 to the 1937 house Fallingwater – its concrete slabs pushing out over a waterfall, haughtily defying the engineers – Wright never doubted the power of his architecture to engage with nature and move the spirit. – Alex Bozikovic



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error