Morning Update: Tsunami warning over for B.C. coast; RCMP doctor accused of sex assault

Magnitude 8.2 quake off Alaska prompted tsunami warning for B.C. coast

Tsunami warning sirens went off in Tofino and other coastal communities on the British Columbia coast after a powerful earthquake struck off Alaska early Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a preliminary reading of 8.2 and struck 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Tsunami warnings for parts of Alaska and Canada and a tsunami watch for the entire U.S. west coast and Hawaii were issued.

A former RCMP doctor has been accused of committing 'numerous' sexual assaults

A man who worked as a physician at a Halifax-area RCMP clinic between 1981 and 2003 is accused of sexually assaulting 'numerous' women during their medical appointments, according to claims filed as part of a class-action lawsuit. No charges have been laid so far against the doctor, who has since retired. "We are aware of numerous survivors and, unfortunately, I expect many more will come forward in the weeks and months ahead," the commanding officer of the RCMP in Nova Scotia wrote in a letter to staff.

Feb. 8 is the deadline for claims to be filed in a settlement the RCMP reached in 2016 to compensate assault and harassment victims. Nearly 1,000 women have submitted claims so far.

Ex-PM Brian Mulroney will testify on NAFTA in front of a U.S. Senate committee

Mulroney, who was in power during the original North American free-trade agreement talks, is expected to give a powerful defence of the treaty when he addresses the foreign relations committee next week.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of NAFTA talks kicks off in Montreal today. As worries grow over the fate of the agreement, Ottawa is now signalling its willingness to make concessions as a show of good faith. For example, Canada is hoping to hammer out a compromise with the United States and Mexico on a key provision that allows corporations to sue governments in front of special tribunals.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Davos, Switzerland, this week to attend the World Economic Forum, where he's seeking to play down NAFTA fears in an effort to attract investment.

Japan says Trans-Pacific trade pact, without U.S., to be signed in March

Eleven countries aiming to forge a new Asia-Pacific trade pact after the United States pulled out of an earlier version will hold a signing ceremony in Chile in March, Japan's economy minister said on Tuesday, in a big win for Tokyo

Trade officials from the 11 countries had been meeting in Tokyo to try to resolve rifts including Canada's insistence on protection of its cultural industries such as movies, TV and music.

An agreement is a huge plus for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which has been lobbying hard to save the pact, originally called the Trans-Pacific Partnership. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the original 12-nation trade agreement last year.

Rogers has cut ties with Vice Media Canada

In 2014, the two companies struck a $100-million deal to build a studio and production facilities and cover costs for the Viceland TV channel. But now Rogers is ending the partnership as Viceland loses money and struggles with low ratings, according to sources. Vice employs 200 people as part of its Canadian operation and the company said the end of the deal will result in some job cuts. Rogers said it plans to redirect its Canadian content funding to other initiatives "that better align with our portfolio and brands."

The U.S. government shutdown is over – at least for now

Lawmakers agreed to fund the government through Feb. 8, on the condition that the Senate opens up a debate on a bipartisan immigration deal to resolve the fate of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But even if a deal on "Dreamers" can be reached in the Senate, it's likely to face opposition in the House of Representatives and from President Donald Trump, who has rejected a previous bipartisan agreement. If an immigration deal isn't reached by Feb. 8, Democrats could very well plunge the government back into a shutdown. Each party is increasingly defining itself by its stand on immigration: Under Trump, Republicans have largely turned to a nationalist message, while Democrats have drawn in more minority voters.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

B.C.'s liquor laws are in the spotlight after recent whisky raids

Government agents entered four establishments last week and seized hundreds of bottles of whisky bought from private liquor stores (one bar said it lost about $40,000 worth of alcohol). Under provincial laws, bars, restaurants and hotels must buy all liquor from government-run outlets at retail prices. But those in the hospitality industry argue that private or wholesale retailers offer unique products that can't be purchased at government outlets.

In the fall, the NDP government tasked industry veteran Mark Hicken with reviewing liquor laws. In a blog post in 2015, Hicken called for reforms to the purchase requirements, saying it puts "the entire hospitality sector at a competitive disadvantage to neighbouring jurisdictions." He's expected to submit his recommendations by the end of March.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks climb

Global stocks hit another record high on Tuesday, as relief at a temporary U.S. government funding deal boosted already sky-high confidence about global growth and corporate earnings. Tokyo's Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each climbed 1.3 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.7 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.8 per cent by about 6:20 a.m. ET. New York futures were mixed, and the Canadian dollar was just above 80 cents (U.S.). Oil prices rose, lifted by healthy world economic growth prospects and production curbs by OPEC, Russia and their allies.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

After the Sears debacle, why is Ontario making it easier to underfund pensions?

"For years, the Ontario government and the Financial Services Commission of Ontario (the provincial pension regulator) knew that Sears Canada—which offered a defined-benefit pension plan that guaranteed workers a set payout—risked joining the ranks of Stelco, Algoma and Nortel in defaulting on its promise. Now Sears Canada is under court protection from creditors, and it's estimated that pension payouts could be slashed by 19%. You'd think the Ontario government would take this opportunity to crack down on companies that leave retirees in the lurch. Shockingly, it has chosen to do the opposite: It recently announced proposals that will make it easier—not harder—for corporations to underfund their pensions." – Rita Trichur (for subscribers)

Redevelopment takes time. How much will Leafs fans afford Babcock?

"Immediately after the Toronto Maple Leafs hired Mike Babcock as head coach, he warned everyone. "If you think there is no pain coming, there is pain coming," he said. … That initial scolding was surprisingly effective. It didn't just shut up the most hysterical hockey market in the world for almost three years, it turned the most committed doubters into cheerleaders. Lost again? Great news! It's all part of the process. Not showing much improvement? These things take time. Making a developmental U-turn? Well … (googles "failure" and "quotes") … failure is success if we learn from it. It was a nice, relaxing time to watch hockey in Toronto. It's over now. We've gone back to the future for the Leafs, which is bug-eyed anxiety about every little thing from now until whenever they win a Cup." – Cathal Kelly

Vancouver's left and right find common cause in search for winning mayoral candidate

"To predict the outcome of Vancouver's next civic election is to understand the astronomically expensive ground upon which it will be fought. Housing affordability is the overarching concern, and the party or coalition of parties that triumphs must be seen to have workable solutions to the crisis. [Outgoing Mayor Gregor] Robertson's inability to bring down housing costs, or to convince voters that he was valiantly trying, likely underlies his decision to quit. Which raises the question: Which party is best positioned on the housing affordability problem?" – Adrienne Tanner, former senior editor of the Vancouver Sun and Province

HEALTH PRIMER

Four ways to give water a flavour boost, without added sugar

If you have a hard time drinking enough water, try infusing it with fruit: Fill a jug of water with strawberry and lime, or lemon and raspberry, and leave it in the fridge overnight. Some other alternatives: Add basil or mint leaves, make fruit ice cubes, or brew a big pot of herbal tea and drink it cold.

MOMENT IN TIME

Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre opens

Jan. 23, 2012: On this day, orphan polar bear cubs found alone on the edge of Canada's Arctic got a new home. Now, motherless cubs captured on the western edge of Hudson Bay are transported south to the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre in Winnipeg. Once at the centre, which is located in the city's Assiniboine Park Zoo, they go through a quarantine period and a gradual introduction to people. The centre says the move gives the youngsters a chance at survival, as it keeps them from starving to death. Officials also say the cubs play an important role in educating the public about how climate change will affect Arctic sea ice – earlier breakup and later freeze-up – and how it imperils the powerful carnivores. And for those who cannot pay rates that easily reach $1,000 a day for tours around Churchill, the centre provides a rare glimpse into the daily lives of the iconic bears. However, the work of moving the cubs to Winnipeg is not done without debate: In December, the town of Churchill asked the Manitoba government to re-examine that policy, arguing that once the bears have left the community, they will never come back. – Kelly Cryderman

