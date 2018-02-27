Morning Update: Federal budget preview; Manitoba to release Fontaine report

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

What to watch for in today's federal budget

Story continues below advertisement

While the Liberals long ago abandoned a pledge to balance the budget by 2019, Finance Minister Bill Morneau may look to reduce the projected federal deficit a year away from the next election. Gender equality is expected to be a major focal point: Expect funding for pay equity and measures to encourage more women to join the labour force. Changes could also be coming to encourage fathers to take parental leave. On the tax front, the Liberals will clarify rules for small businesses that drew backlash last summer. And funding is coming to the media industry, with short-term help for struggling outlets.

Here's the view from Campbell Clark: "This year's budget won't be about economic shifts – such as competing with U.S. tax cuts or trimming the deficit in case of a recession or the failure of NAFTA talks. This will be a budget driven by a political narrative, a gender-sensitive budget expected to have a variety of relatively small-dollar measures threaded throughout. That's an important narrative for Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, which wants to fuel its lead with female voters by sending a message that it's trying to close the gender gap in the work force." (for subscribers)

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Toronto's police chief says officers may have identified Bruce McArthur sooner if the public helped

Mark Saunders refuted criticism from the LGBTQ community and said he believes investigators did all they could during an initial missing-persons probe. Police launched Project Houston in 2012 to look into the disappearance of three men who had ties to Toronto's Gay Village. McArthur is now accused of killing two of those men, and four others. "I've heard a lot of sources say certain things, and had those sources said those things when we had Project Houston, I think there is a very strong potential that the outcome could have been different," Saunders said. The police force is currently reviewing how missing-persons cases are handled.

Patrick Brown has abandoned his bid to reclaim leadership of the Ontario PCs

His decision to exit the race came just 10 days after he formally entered it, and on the same day Ontario's Integrity Commissioner's office revealed it is looking into Brown's finances. In a statement, just hours after telling supporters he was leading in the race, Brown said his bid had "become a source of distraction" for the party ahead of the June 7 election. Interim PC leader Vic Fideli, who previously booted Brown from the party's caucus, thanked him for "making the right decision." Brown has continued to deny sexual misconduct allegations against him and is so far silent on whether he's planning to run as a candidate in a riding contest.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

John Ibbitson writes that Brown's exit is bad news for Kathleen Wynne: "With the former Tory leader's final, permanent departure, the path to power remains broad for the Ontario Conservatives in the June 7 provincial election, and narrow for the NDP. The path for the Liberals appears to be invisible." (for subscribers)

Manitoba will release a child-welfare system report on Tina Fontaine

The province says it will be changing a law that prohibits the release of reviews into child deaths. Tina ran away from a Winnipeg hotel where she was being housed in 2014, at the age of 15. Her remains were later found in the city's Red River. The province isn't committing to a time frame for enacting a law, already passed in the legislature, which would allow for the report to be released. Raymond Cormier, the man charged with murdering Tina, was found not guilty last week.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

MEC weighs cutting ties with a U.S. company that makes guns

Mountain Equipment Co-op doesn't stock any guns, but it does carry other gear made by Vista Outdoor. MEC, the Canadian outdoors retailer, now says its reconsidering stocking Vista-owned brands such as Camelbak in response to an online petition that sprung up last week. Vista has been in the public spotlight south of the border amid recent calls for stricter gun control; one of its brands sells semi-automatic weapons similar to the one used in the Florida high school shooting earlier this month. Costco, Walmart and Sport Chek (which is owned by Canadian Tire) also carry products made by Vista brands.

Story continues below advertisement

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks hit three-week highs before new Fed chief's debut

World stocks rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, helped by a decline in borrowing costs ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first testimony before the United States Congress later in the day. The MSCI All-Country World Index, was up 0.1 per cent and set for its third straight day of gains after hitting its highest level since Feb. 5. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 1.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX were each up by 0.1 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX down 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar has traded in a range of 78.8 to 78.9 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Donald Trump wants the benefits of trade without the costs

"Trump's mantra in the election [was to help] workers, most of them in manufacturing, left behind as global trade moved their jobs overseas. All western countries, Canada included, have paid a similar cost in order to reap the overall gains that come from global trade. Trump doesn't want to accept that cost, so he blames it on alleged unfair trading practices in other countries. He then uses his country's economic muscle to raise trade barriers and renegotiate free-trade deals in the hope of repatriating enough washing-machine and auto-parts factories to put his voters back to work. That's simplistic, of course. But then so is Trump's thinking. He wants all the benefits of global trade without any of the normal costs." – Globe editorial

A red flag for Canada after the Putinization of Xi's dictatorship

"The People's Congress is now required to propose these revisions at its annual meeting next month. If there was any doubt that China's national legislature is anything but a toothless rubber stamp for the secretive machinations of the Communist Politburo, there isn't any more. Hidden well inside the turgid text, at the end of Section 14, is the removal of a phrase limiting China's president and vice-president to two terms in office. So it looks as if President Xi Jinping, 64 years old, and his proposed VP, Wang Qishan, 69, are in for life. (Expect an approving tweet from Donald Trump, who must feel ever more resentful of being buckled down by the United States' comparable constitutional restriction.)" – Charles Burton, associate professor of political science at Brock University

HEALTH PRIMER

Holding your breath during training can improve performance

By holding their breath, athletes who participated in a new study were able to boost the number of sprints they could complete. But while this can help improve endurance, it's probably not a method you want to try if you have high blood pressure, heart, or lung conditions.

MOMENT IN TIME

Christo and Jeanne-Claude's The Gates leaves New York

Feb. 27, 2005: For more than a quarter of a century, the river of 7,503 saffron curtains snaking through Central Park was a fever dream in the minds of the environmental artists Christo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude. The couple had wrapped Berlin's Reichstag and Paris's Pont Neuf in fabric, but The Gates was conceived as a gift to the city where they'd lived since 1964, and to the park where they'd taken their son to play. And so, for 16 days in the dead of winter, more than four-million visitors shared that sense of playfulness and childlike wonder as they ambled through the five-metre-high orange doorframes and leapt up to touch the fabric that billowed and snapped in the wind. Central Park was joyously reframed: Seen as if for the first time, but also permanently altered in the imaginations of those who passed through it. The artists explained that the temporary aspect of their works was an aesthetic choice, to endow them with "a feeling of urgency to be seen, and the love and tenderness brought by the fact that they will not last. … Those feelings are usually reserved for other temporary things such as childhood and our own life." – Simon Houpt

Morning Update was written by Arik Ligeti and Mayaz Alam.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.