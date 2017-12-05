Morning Update: Firms ghost writing medical assessments; GOP reverses course on Roy Moore

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Insurance assessment firms altered and ghost wrote accident-victim reports

A Globe and Mail investigation has found billion-dollar companies that are paid by auto insurers hire doctors to assess accident victims in a process called independent medical evaluations, and then edit and package those medical reports. Sometimes, arbitrators and judges reject those medical assessments because companies altered the reports in the insurer's favour. One accident victim discovered misleading details in the reports helped the insurer justify ending his benefits. And most of the doctors who put their names on these reports never actually meet with the accident victims, instead just reviewing medical files.

B.C. is working to crack down on organized crime at casinos

The province's gambling regulator will now be able to impose fines and strip casino licenses in an effort to curb money laundering. B.C.'s soft-on-crime reputation has resulted in what's known internationally as "the Vancouver model": large-scale laundering via Chinese underground banks and illegal drug networks supplied by Chinese and Latin American gangs. Under the new rules, BC Lottery will be able to suspend commission payments or revoke operating licenses if a casino is found to be "substantially out of compliance."

Saudi airstrikes pound Yemeni capital after ex-president slain

Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed by Iranian-backed Houthis just days after he ended his long alliance with them in favour of a Saudi coalition. Heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition pounded Yemen's capital overnight, targeting Sanaa's densely populated neighbourhoods in apparent retaliation for the killing.

Saleh's death is a major blow to Saudi Arabia, which had hoped to use his support to end a stalemate in the civil war that began in 2015. The situation in Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the United Nations, with many weakened by hunger and others fleeing the country. In Canada, the Yemeni community is calling on the federal government to step up its support for those seeking refuge.

Donald Trump and Republicans are backing Senate candidate Roy Moore

The U.S. President endorsed Moore despite sexual misconduct allegations against the aspiring senator. And the Republican National Committee, which had pulled support last month, has reversed course and is now supporting Moore. The former Alabama judge has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances on teenage girls as young as 14. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had previously urged Moore to drop out of the race, but now says Alabama voters should decide his fate when they head to the polls on Dec. 12.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Canada and China didn't reach an agreement to launch free-trade talks

It was widely expected that Canada would be the first G7 country to kick off free-trade negotiations with China. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Li Keqiang only stated that the two sides will continue to explore the possibility of starting official discussions. Part of the reason talks might be on hold, for now, is Canada's apparent push for standards on labour and the environment. The Liberals also want a more ambitious deal than the one Beijing reached with Australia in 2014.

Mr. Trudeau raised human rights concerns with Mr. Li and said he planned to press his case with President Xi Jinping as well. At least five Canadians are in detention in China under controversial circumstances in cases that critics say are unreasonable imprisonment.

Here's our editorial board's take: "Canada has a long list of reasons to be cautious about entering into a trade deal with China. Our potential partner is not a free-market democracy; it's an absolute dictatorship, sitting atop a state-dominated economy. It's also not a rule of law country. And perhaps most importantly, describing the deal that Ottawa and Beijing were until Monday believed to be about to start negotiating as a "free trade agreement" diminishes the scope and scale of what Beijing is after."

MORNING MARKETS

European markets started firmly on Tuesday, as a hit to the pound from stalled Brexit talks lifted London's FTSE and economic data pointed to the euro zone finishing the year strongly. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent. New York futures were mixed, and the Canadian dollar was hovering at about 79 cents (U.S.). Oil prices slipped marginally in the early going.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Beyond #MeToo, women need a safe reporting system

"While long-term solutions are being developed, there's something we can, and must do, immediately: establish an ombuds office and safe reporting system for the victims. … Women need to be able to come forward without being required to take further action. They need access to information about the range of recourse available to them. And as a society we need a way to track the perpetrators in a fair and responsible manner. As an alternative to high-stakes, long-term criminal proceedings, a third-party registry of reports would also constitute an invaluable record of complaints over the long term, distinguishing isolated or questionable incidents from dangerous predatory patterns." – Rina Fraticelli, executive director of Women in View

Ontario needs a live-event ticket solution for real consumer protection

"In the words of the great philosopher Jesse Ventura, "Learn from history or you're doomed to repeat it." Unfortunately, the Ontario Liberals are likely going to make the same mistakes of the past with new legislation. In the wake of the debacle that was the exploitation of fans during the sale of tickets for the Tragically Hip tour in 2016, this government will likely pass third reading of the Ticket Sales Act in a matter of days. But the proposed legislation will not make things better for consumers. Isn't it time the abuse of consumers seeking to pay a fair price for tickets to live events be stopped?" – Alan Gelfand, founder of Fair Ticket Solutions

HEALTH PRIMER

Make your own lunch to save calories and cash

It may sound obvious, but prepping your work meal at home can be a major financial difference maker. For example, Freshii's Mediterranean Bowl with quinoa and tofu costs $13.53, while a healthier homemade option works out to just $3.50 per serving. Ditto a Tim Hortons chili ($4.85, 1,180 milligrams of sodium) versus your own turkey chili ($2.75, 350 mg of sodium).

MOMENT IN TIME

Hockey Hall of Fame is robbed

Dec. 5, 1970: The Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy were all stolen from the Hockey Hall of Fame 47 years ago in a failed extortion scheme. Thieves managed to steal the NHL trophies despite an allegedly top-notch alarm system. Metro Toronto police were contacted several times over two weeks following the theft with the thieves demanding leniency in a separate robbery case. The police refused to bargain and on one occasion a woman caller threatened to throw the trophies into Lake Ontario. However, in late December the trophies would be dumped on the driveway at police detective Wallace Harkness's home. The Stanley Cup, which was a replica although it was the one presented to NHL champions, and the Conn Smythe Trophy were undamaged. The Masterton trophy needed $50 in repairs (all three pictured with Hockey Hall of Fame curator Maurice Reid). The thieves were never caught. – David Shoalts

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

