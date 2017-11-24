Morning Update: Flynn and the Mueller probe; Sobeys laying off 800 staff

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Michael Flynn may be co-operating with the special counsel's Russia probe

Lawyers for Flynn, the U.S. President's former national security adviser, had been sharing information with Trump's lawyers about Robert Mueller's investigation on Russian interference in last year's election. But Flynn's legal team has now informed Trump's lawyers that they can't discuss Mueller's probe any longer, the New York Times reported. The change signals Flynn may be in the process of co-operating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal. Flynn was fired from his role at the White House in February after it was revealed he had misled Vice-President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia's ambassador.

Mueller's team has already laid charges against three former Trump associates: Paul Manafort, who served as campaign chair; Rick Gates, a campaign aide; and George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser.

Some security staff on Parliament Hill haven't had thorough background checks

Among the security groups who haven't been fully vetted are gun-carrying protective officers with the Parliamentary Protective Service, a unit that was created to increase security after the 2014 attack on Parliament. Most of the non-RCMP staff in that unit haven't had the same checks as RCMP officers. The RCMP regularly shares findings about possible security threats with all of the PPS, officials say. Detection specialists who screen vehicles and visitors before they enter secure areas on Parliament also haven't gone through the thorough checks.

Sobeys is laying off more than 800 employees

Canada's second-largest grocery chain is slashing nearly 20 per cent of its work force as part of an effort to reduce costs by $500-million a year in two years. Some staff have already been laid off, with the rest of the reductions taking place between now and July. The company has struggled financially since it bought out Safeway in 2013. Sobeys is now looking to expand its e-commerce offerings to compete with the likes of Amazon, which recently acquired Whole Foods.

The military shows its firm grip on Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa takes the reigns as Zimbabwe's new president today, but his promise of a "new unfolding democracy" is a long way from becoming reality, Geoffrey York reports from Zimbabwe. On Monday, students at the University of Zimbabwe were boycotting exams and calling for educational reforms, including the resignation of their vice-chancellor. The school agreed to postpone exams, but military commanders stepped in and sent students back to class. It's a sign that the military, which orchestrated a coup to oust long-time leader Robert Mugabe, is still very much in charge.

This weekend: Argos and Stampeders fight for the CFL's Grey Cup trophy

And among those helping the players prepare for Sunday's game are their team chaplains. Every team in the league has one, and for Calgary and Toronto those people are Rodd Sawatzky and Herbie Kuhn, respectively. Their work may include counselling players through injuries or personal struggles, or even answering a call in the middle of the night (and Bible study or chapel services for those who choose to attend).

As for the game itself: 38-year-old Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray is looking to pick up his fourth CFL title as questions linger about his possible retirement. The Stampeders will be relying on their defence, considered the best in the league this season, to counter Ray and the Argos.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Competition Bureau is investigating Sears Canada's liquidation prices

The watchdog is probing allegations that prices on some merchandise was marked up before liquidation sales began last month. The retail giant is preparing to close its remaining stores and lay off thousands of workers after it was unable to find a buyer.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks hovered below record highs on Friday, set to reverse two straight weeks of losses while the euro hit its highest levels in six weeks following stronger than expected economic data this week. Tokyo's Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each gained about 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is the sole loser so far, down 0.3 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent. New York futures were up, ahead of a shortened trading day, and the loonie was at about 78.5 cents (U.S.). U.S. oil prices jumped to a two-year high as North American markets tightened on the partial closing of the Keystone pipeline connecting Canadian oilfields with the U.S.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

What do women want? Parity

"We never thought the revolution would come in this manner. But now that it's here – now that abusive men are being cast out from their perches in Hollywood and the media – what to do about it? What do women want? … We want harassers ousted, fired, gone … We want investigations conducted, action taken … We want to be believed … Here's what we really want. Parity. We don't want all the power. We want our fair share. Fifty per cent. In government, in business, in hospitality. On boards, in big-box stores. On film sets, at Facebook. In medicine, law, academia; in Starbucks, Google and The Globe and Mail. This pervasive harassment and abuse we are seeing isn't the disease, it's the symptom. The disease is inequality. We want it cured." – Johanna Schneller

Removing cops from schools is latest bonehead move by TDSB in the name of equity

"By expelling the cops from [Toronto] schools, the TDSB has as much as accepted the activist view that the police are a kind of occupying force in many of the communities where they work and that their very presence makes people feel intimidated. It is the same militant hyperbole that led to the shabby decision to tell the police force it was not welcome in this year's Pride parade. … The best way to ensure community safety is for police to learn about the neighbourhoods they serve, getting to know the locals, gathering information about the bad guys and looking out for those who might take a wrong turn. The admirable, personable police officers who served in the schools were part of that reaching out. Many were good friends and mentors to the students. Now, suddenly, because elected officials succumbed to a strident campaign of opposition, they are gone. The TDSB has done it again.​" – Marcus Gee

HEALTH PRIMER

Drinking three cups of coffee a day might be beneficial to your health

New research found those who enjoy three or four cups a day are more likely to see health benefits than harm. Coffee consumption was also linked to lower risks of premature death, heart disease, diabetes and dementia compared with those who don't drink any joe.

MOMENT IN TIME

Ireland's divorce referendum

Nov. 24, 1995: In the angst-ridden annals of recent Irish history, few issues have been as toxic as divorce. On Nov. 24, 1995, the people of Ireland voted in favour of ending the long-standing constitutional ban on divorce. Although Ireland was the only country in Europe where divorce was still illegal, the referendum vote was shockingly close, with 50.28 per cent in favour and 49.79-per-cent opposed. Divorce was banned outright in the Irish constitution adopted in 1937, and an earlier attempt to liberalize the divorce law in 1986 went horribly awry. The then-governing party, Fine Gael, had proposed liberalization, but one of the party's own members of Parliament, Alice Glenn, led a fierce campaign against it and famously argued: "A woman voting for divorce is like a turkey voting for Christmas." The "no" side won the day and it was almost a decade before another attempt at liberalization was made. – John Doyle

