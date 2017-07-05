TOP STORIES



Foreign buyers account for 4.7 per cent of home sales in Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe region



Foreign buyers make up nearly 5 per cent of the housing market in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region, Ontario government data show. The region spans from Niagara to Northumberland.



Faced with an outcry over rapidly rising housing prices this spring, the Ontario government announced a package of changes intended to cool the Greater Toronto Area’s overheated real estate market. Among these was a 15-per-cent tax on residential properties bought by people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, or by foreign corporations. The province also began collecting data on home buyers’ citizenship status.



The new data cover about a month and highlight the role international investors played in the region’s real estate market before the tax took effect.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



NEW – Get the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here.



Trudeau visits Ireland amid growing anti-CETA sentiment



When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Europe this week, his hope was to win support for trade initiatives such as the Canada-EU trade deal known as CETA. But if his first stop in Ireland is any indication, he faces an uphill battle against CETA’s critics.



There’s a big surge of opposition in Ireland, even as the country’s newly minted and popular leader seeks to calm worries over the deal. The Irish government is banking on new free-trade relationships in a post-Brexit world, as its neighbour retreats from Europe. Meanwhile, the Canadian government is aiming to shore up international support for open trade at a moment when the United States is openly skeptical.



U.S. soldier, widow to seek injunction to halt Ottawa’s payout to Khadr



The widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan, and another former U.S. soldier who was partly blinded by a hand grenade, plan to file an emergency injunction to stop Ottawa from paying $10.5-million to former child soldier Omar Khadr.



Tabitha Speer and Layne Morris allege Mr. Khadr was responsible for the death of Sergeant Christopher Speer and for Mr. Morris’s injuries in Afghanistan. Two sources say they are expected to ask the Ontario Superior Court as early as Wednesday to uphold a 2015 Utah civil court judgment ordering Mr. Khadr to pay them $134-million (U.S.) for his actions in Afghanistan.



“They are trying to get an emergency injunction in a Canadian court to have their award in the United States enforced in Canada,” one source said. “Their desire is to have U.S. courts enforced in Canada, which would mean that any money that goes to Mr. Khadr would go to them.”



Use of solitary confinement constitutes torture, B.C. court told



A trial that challenges the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons has opened with a lawyer for the plaintiffs invoking the names of three people who took their lives in segregation units – while also arguing solitary constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, and even torture.



The BC Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada sued the federal government in January, 2015, over the use of solitary. The two groups said Canada remained committed to a broken and dangerous system that increased inmates’ suffering even as jurisdictions around the world scaled back its use.



MORNING MARKETS



Stock markets rode out the latest rise in tensions around North Korea on Wednesday, with main markets in both Europe and Asia inching higher as attention moved to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up marginally by about 5:15 a.m. (ET), while Germany’s DAX was down slightly. New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was sitting above 77 cents. Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, ending their longest bull-run in over five years.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



How the gig economy can work for women



“As women continue to climb the corporate ladder, the traditional 9-to-5 no longer works with their lifestyle. As a response, employers are increasingly becoming more flexible to keep this highly skilled work force engaged. The agile or gig economy provides both employees and employers with flexibility to meet different priorities and helps eliminate the negative perceptions of opting in or out of the work force. Participants in the gig economy have the flexibility to balance their priorities and this is why women should cash in on this new way of working.” – Michael Carter and Naomi Titleman Colla



Is Seattle’s minimum-wage debacle coming to Ontario?



“Everybody loves Seattle. It’s among the nicest, most progressive places on the planet. Three years ago, Seattle announced a bold new plan to hike the minimum wage from $9.47 (U.S.) an hour all the way to $15. The move was widely applauded. Since then, the ‘Fight for $15’ movement has caught on. Ontario, Alberta, California and New York State, among others, have all promised a $15 floor. Ontario’s Liberals have made the $15 minimum wage a centrepiece of their election campaign. It’s sure to be a vote-getter. In principle, there’s nothing wrong with this. You probably couldn’t live on $9.47 an hour, and most other people can’t either. The objection to raising the minimum wage is that it kills jobs. The debate over the ‘right’ minimum has raged back and forth forever.” – Margaret Wente



‘Odious’ Khadr payout is the penalty for being lax on the rule of law



It’s one thing to feel distaste that Mr. Khadr is pocketing such a sum. But it’s pointless to feel outrage that the government is settling a legal case it really lost long ago. Are we a nation of laws? That’s been a recurring question in this case. No doubt many feel a sense of injustice at the thought of Mr. Khadr getting millions. He was captured on a battlefield in Afghanistan and pleaded guilty to throwing the grenade that killed U.S. Army Sergeant Christopher Speer. Whether he actually threw that grenade is now less clear, but he was clearly an armed combatant in a firefight. Even some who feel sympathy for a 15-year-old kid captured on a battlefield won’t believe these millions add up to justice. – Campbell Clark



HEALTH PRIMER



Opioids have become quick solutions for a growing number of patients with chronic back pain who do not know how or where to turn to get help beyond pain medications. Successful treatment of back pain is complicated and often requires a collaborative, clinical approach. The 2017 Canadian Guideline for Opioids for Chronic Non-Cancer Pain, developed by the Michael G. DeGroote National Pain Centre at McMaster University, recommends the use of non-opioid medications and non-pharmacological, conservative therapy, rather than a trial of opioids.



These new guidelines highlight that effective solutions must include reducing the pressure to prescribe by prioritizing alternative approaches to pain management, such as multidisciplinary rehabilitation, spinal manipulation, massage therapy, acupuncture, tai chi, mindfulness-based stress reduction and exercise. – Dwight Chapin



MOMENT IN TIME



Newton’s Principia published July 5, 1687: “I have in this treatise cultivated mathematics as far as it regards philosophy,” Isaac Newton wrote in the preface to his epoch-making description of the laws of motion and gravity. What that meant in practice was a revolutionary way of thinking, replacing rhetoric with a set of elegant mathematical rules that reveal why physical objects behave as they do. Newton had laid the intellectual groundwork more than two decades earlier, when he was still in his 20s, but he did not start writing Principia until 1684, when it became clear that rivals were beginning to make headway on problems he had already solved. Today, students still brush up against Newton’s famous laws, but Principia’s real impact was in demonstrating that the universe has a rational order that can be discerned by the human mind. It would become civilization’s best defence against superstition and magical thinking. –Ivan Semeniuk



Morning Update is written by Megan Marrelli. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error