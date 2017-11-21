Morning Update: Giller Prize winner crowned; Charlie Rose accused of sexual harassment

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Nebraska approved Keystone XL – with a major caveat

The state ruled that TransCanada can build the pipeline on an alternative route, a move that clears a key hurdle but also adds fresh questions about the project's future. TransCanada had secured the right to build the pipeline along its preferred route from 90 per cent of affected landowners. But now it may have to negotiate with a new group of landowners. At the same time, the company is in the midst of cleaning up last week's 5,000-barrel oil spill along its existing Keystone pipeline. Landowners and activists argue that the pipeline permit issued by U.S. President Donald Trump is invalid because the new route hasn't been properly studied.

Senators are paying tribute to citizens – and themselves – with medals

The medals, a program for the Senate's 150th birthday, are meant to honour volunteers, community activists and "unsung heroes." Forty-seven of 93 senators have decided to receive their own medal, in addition to the 12 they are allowed to award to others. The medal program is costing the Red Chamber $225,000. Among those receiving medals are Mike Duffy and Pamela Wallin, who were suspended in 2013 over allegations of inappropriate expenses (they have since returned to the Senate). Only 70 of the 93 senators are handing out medals. Some, like Elizabeth Marshall, felt the cost was excessive. "My concern was with the image of the Senate. … We've just come through a very difficult period," she said.

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe is negotiating 'guarantees' with the military

It's believed that the 93-year-old ruler, who has been ousted as leader of his own party, is seeking assurances that his family won't be arrested and his property left in his possession. Depending how those talks go, Mugabe may step down in days or weeks. In the interim, politicians are pushing ahead with impeachment efforts.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has already moved to appoint military ally Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe as president. The swift decision is a sign that the new government will be as authoritarian as Mugabe's regime, Geoffrey York reports from Zimbabwe. (Mnangagwa's enemies were called "criminals" and expelled from the party.) The only notable change, York writes, will likely be some economic reforms.

Michael Redhill won the Giller Prize for his novel Bellevue Square

He was first short-listed for the Giller in 2001, for his debut novel Martin Sloane. Now, 16 years later, Redhill won the prize for a comic literary thriller that follows a woman who fears for her life after her doppelganger is spotted at a local park. Redhill was rewarded with $100,000, Canada's largest book prize. The four other finalists each received $10,000.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Charlie Rose has been accused of sexual harassment by eight women

PBS and Bloomberg responded to the allegations by suspending distribution of the Charlie Rose show, an interview series that has been on the air since 1991. And CBS suspended Rose, who co-hosts a morning show on the network. The alleged incidents, reported by the Washington Post, span from the late 1990s to 2011. The women, who were either employees of Rose or were hoping to work for him, said he made unwanted sexual advances that included groping and walking around naked. In a statement, Rose apologized for his "inappropriate behaviour," but added, "I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate."

MORNING MARKETS

European stocks opened lower on Tuesday but later recovered and the euro hit an eight-day low against sterling as a governing crisis in Germany weighed on markets. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was just above 78 cents (U.S.). Oil prices rose as traders looked to an OPEC meeting next week at which major crude exporters are expected to extend production cuts.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Wilfrid Laurier graduate student delivers a wake-up call

"Two weeks ago, [teaching assistant Lindsay Shepherd] was summoned for a reprimand after a student, or students, complained about offensive material she had introduced in class. … What did Ms. Shepherd do? She played a three-minute video clip from a TV program that had been broadcast on TVO. It featured a debate over transgender pronouns. … Shepherd didn't set out to be a whistle-blower. She simply believes in calling bullshit when she sees it. And what she sees are students and faculty who are shut down or censored if they don't toe the party line. What she sees are burgeoning enforcement apparatuses for speech and conduct that, in the name of 'diversity' and 'equity,' sometimes make genuine academic inquiry all but impossible. What she sees are university leaders who are hostage to the righteous insanities of the day." – Margaret Wente

Cities should think hard before tightening Airbnb rules

"Airbnb and services like it are a great innovation. Homeowners get to earn some money by renting out spare space. Visitors get to stay in a place that has more character than a hotel room, with kitchen, laundry and perhaps a cool neighbourhood to explore. Both sides win. So it's discouraging to see some Canadian cities throwing a wet blanket on the whole business. In Toronto, city hall is proposing new rules that would prohibit homeowners from renting out basement apartments and other secondary suites to short-term visitors. … Vancouver just brought in similar curbs." – Marcus Gee

Community capitalism: A path to prosperity for First Nations

"We hear lots of bad news about Indigenous people in Canada, but we should not overlook the success stories. One such piece of good news is that community capitalism is flowering among First Nations who are employing their collective assets – reserve lands and the right to be consulted on the use of their traditional territories – to enter the Canadian economy in a big way." – Tom Flanagan and Taylor Jackson, authors of a new Fraser Institute report

HEALTH PRIMER

How to help elderly loved ones overcome resistance to home care

It may be difficult to convince someone to accept help, but your approach can make a difference. Bring it up during non-eventful times, and make sure to have an extensive conversation. It's also key to involve them in the solution process as much possible. Arranging a trial period can be one way to test out whether the extra attention is needed.

MOMENT IN TIME

King proclaims Canada's coat of arms

Nov. 21, 1921: "Upon a Royal helmet, a lion passant guardant or imperially crowned proper and holding in the dexter paw a maple leaf Gules." So reads one small part of the heraldic description of the Canadian coat of arms, proclaimed in 1921 by King George V. Before Confederation, Britain's royal arms had served Canada, and in 1868, Queen Victoria approved a Canadian great seal incorporating arms of the first four provinces. But it was only in 1919 that an Ottawa committee started work on creating an official coat of arms for this country. The final result has references to the royal arms of England, Ireland, Scotland and France, with maple leaves symbolizing Canada. The arms were revised slightly in 1957 and 1994, and a 2008 motion in the House of Commons called on the government to make another revision, by including symbols of Canada's Indigenous peoples, but no action has been taken on that. – Christopher Harris

