Home Capital settles with OSC



Home Capital has reached a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission (for subscribers). The embattled alternative mortgage lender and former executives will pay $12-million in penalties and accept responsibility for misleading disclosures to investors. The company also reached a $29.5-million settlement on a class-action lawsuit; $11-million from the OSC penalty will go toward settling that suit. Home Capital’s founder, Gerald Soloway, will be banned from working as a director or officer of a public company for four years.



Home Capital makes its business primarily by giving out loans to those who don’t qualify for traditional bank mortgages. The business nearly collapsed in April when investors who fund those mortgages started pulling out money. It ended up securing a line of credit, borrowing $1.65-billion to stay afloat.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



Scalise shooting spurs call to unity in Washington



Republican legislators were practising for an annual charity baseball game against their Democratic rivals on Wednesday morning when a gunman stormed the diamond.



Steve Scalise, the majority Whip for the House of Representatives, was shot in the hip. A congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two members of Scalise’s security detail were also injured. Scalise underwent surgery later Wednesday, but remains in critical condition.



The suspected shooter was killed by Scalise’s bodyguards at the scene, and has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, a man from Illinois who repeatedly attacked Donald Trump on his social-media feeds.



Mueller’s interview requests point to possible Trump obstruction investigation



Three high-ranking intelligence officials have been asked to answer questions as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The requests could lead to Mueller probing possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.



Mueller identified three men to question: Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence; Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency; and Richard Ledgett, the former NSA deputy director.



In addition to the interview requests, Mueller's office also asked the NSA to supply any documents or notes related to the agency's interactions with the White House as part of the Russia investigation. Trump has said he would be willing to be interviewed as part of Mueller’s investigation.



Senate committee urges end to automatic stays in criminal cases



The Senate’s legal and constitutional affairs committee is advising the Liberal government to stop its practice of automatically dropping criminal cases that have faced unreasonable time delays. The committee’s recommendation comes after more than a year of study, during which five murder cases were dropped in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta, and more than 200 criminal cases were dropped in Alberta alone.



While the committee’s advice has no legal sway, it has been presented to the government for consideration. Conservative Senator and committee member Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu said the Canadian justice system “has become an injustice system for too many, especially for victims.”



Witnesses recall London fire horror as questions swirl over building safety



Debris fell from a London apartment tower like black snow on Wednesday morning, while people trapped inside screamed for help. At least 12 residents of Grenfell Tower in London’s West End died in the blaze, and another 74 were sent to hospital.



Stories of entire families gone missing and people jumping more than 14 stories to try and escape, continue to surface. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the Grenfell Action Group – a community organization – said it has been warning about the risk of fire in Grenfell Tower since 2013.



MORNING MARKETS



Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth overshadowed a widely telegraphed rise in Federal Reserve interest rates that lifted the U.S. dollar off recent lows. U.S. stock futures signalled a rocky start on Wall Street after Wednesday’s rate hike and another tumble in tech stocks. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.2 per cent, though the Shanghai composite eked out a gain of 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.8 and 0.9 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. (ET). New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was holding just below 75.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices, which are having a negative impact on inflation worldwide, held steady.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Stop turning a blind eye to double-dipping docs



“Defenders of double-dipping call it a necessary evil, because the public system is so overloaded that specialists can’t get access to hospital operating rooms and other critical facilities. While they have a point, they are ignoring the fact that double-dippers charge enormous sums that are governed by greed, not by a sense of duty to a desperate patient. A private surgery centre in B.C. that charges the government a maximum of $7,600 for a procedure done on contract will charge a patient more than twice as much, the Globe found. It’s gouging, pure and simple. But the fact that there are indeed many public ORs that routinely go unused because of limits on staffing and other resources is something Ms. Philpott and her provincial counterparts should look into.” – Globe editorial



Political partisanship finds a new American hell



“At first there was a sense of relief in the capital in learning that the baseball diamond shooting wasn’t perpetrated by a Muslim or Islamic State connected. The shooter’s name, James Hodgkinson, told that story. He was probably some deranged man wanting to go out in a blaze of hell and fury. But then the news started coming that he was a strident political partisan, that he hated Donald Trump, that he was a backer of Bernie Sanders.If that’s true, the shootings take on potentially dire significance. American political partisanship between Republicans and Democrats has been ratcheting up brutally over the years, but it hadn’t reached the point of gunfire terror. Now it is here and while there’s hope the shootings are a one-off deal, there’s also the possibility that they will touch off a wave of political animus that will see more of the insane same.” – Lawrence Martin



Mr. Trudeau’s FrankenSenate: It’s alive, and it’s dangerous



“Thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s changes, there are no more Liberal senators – the party effectively disowned them – and all new senators are being appointed as independents… The irony is that the new senators are mostly intelligent, thoughtful and well-meaning. They accepted the job because they want to make Canada a better place and they have reason to believe they can. That is precisely why they are dangerous.For the sake of democracy, their desire to take a greater share in the government of this country must be restrained. However, given the impossibility of amending the Constitution or reducing the Senate’s powers, it appears that the only people with the power to restrain senators are … senators.” – Tony Keller



HEALTH PRIMER



How to transition from the treadmill to running outside



Treadmills are not the same as running outdoors, and don’t kid yourself otherwise. Here are a few transition tips with summer around the corner. First, you’ll want to stretch your hip area (hip extensions) and strengthen your lower body with squats and deadlifts. Balance is also an area that doesn’t get tested as much on the treadmill. Try exercises where you stand on one leg, and do standing calf raises and heel walks. Lastly, taking breaks or slowing down from your treadmill speed will help you adjust to the tougher concrete surface.



MOMENT IN TIME



Mount Pinatubo erupts



June 15, 1991: Mount Pinatubo awoke from a 500-year slumber in spectacular and disastrous fashion. On this day, the volcano in the Philippines sent five cubic kilometres of ash and rock into the air, a cloud that reached 35 kilometres high. Fiery-hot rock and mud flows charged down the mountainside, filling valleys and destroying towns in the wake of the biggest volcanic eruption in 100 years. The volcano had given warning that it was about to erupt, and close monitoring by U.S. and Filipino scientists spurred the area’s evacuation and saved thousands of lives, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Most of the 840 deaths occurred after roofs collapsed under the weight of rain-soaked ash. But the destruction would continue for years as seasonal rains carried more volcanic matter down the slopes in fast-moving mudslides. – Eric Atkins



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti and Eleanor Davidson.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error