U.K. election: Conservatives fall short of majority



Theresa May’s Conservative Party has fallen short of a majority. It’s a stunning result that throws May’s future as party leader in question. It also raises questions about Britain’s exit from the European Union, with Brexit talks set to start on June 19.



May had called an early election hoping to earn a stronger mandate to push forward with Brexit. But her party finished with just 318 seats, short of the 326 needed for a majority. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, meanwhile, picked up 31 seats, while the Scottish National Party lost 19 seats. Corbyn called for May to resign, saying: “She wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she’s got lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence.”



The Conservatives may be able to stay in power if they form a coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party. But that would only put them at 328 seats, which would leave their government in a vulnerable position.



Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation



In testimony yesterday, James Comey said the Trump administration “chose to defame me” by saying he was fired for losing the confidence of FBI staff. “Those were lies, plain and simple,” Comey said. The true reason Comey believes he was let go? “There’s no doubt … that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” he said.



Speaking of his January meeting with Donald Trump, Comey recalled a conversation where Trump told him, “I hope you can let this go,” in reference to an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “I mean, this is the President of the United States, with me alone, saying ‘I hope’ this. I took it as ‘this is what he wants me to do,’” Comey said.



As for whether Trump’s behaviour could be considered obstruction of justice, Comey said that’s up to special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s heading up a Trump-Russia investigation, to determine. It’s still “wait-and-see mode” on the obstruction front, said Sam Buell a former federal prosecutor and law professor at Duke University. But an important factor to remember, Buell said, is that “obstruction [of justice] doesn’t have to succeed in order for it to be illegal.”



World Bank probing Bombardier railway deal



World Bank is conducting an audit to determine whether bribery or collusion was a factor in a Bombardier-led consortium’s winning bid for a railway contract in Azerbaijan. The World Bank funded 85 per cent of the $340-million deal. Swedish authorities have already been investigating the 2013 deal, jailing one Bombardier employee in the process. If auditors find Bombardier engaged in any corrupt practices, the company would lose the Azerbaijan project and be barred from working with the World Bank on any other projects. The World Bank spent $1.5-billion in 2015 subsidizing railway-building projects.



European shares choppy in wake of British vote



European stocks were choppy on Friday after Britain’s election delivered no clear winner on the eve of Brexit talks, though a slump in the sterling gave an edge to shares in U.K. exporters. The weaker pound also helped boost British stock prices, with London’s FTSE 100 up 0.6 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.4 per cent. New York futures were also up. Oil prices steadied. The Canadian dollar was trading just above 74 cents (U.S.) ahead of the North American open.



Theresa May’s hubris cost the Conservatives dearly



“You got the sense, watching Thursday night’s relentless turning of the tables, that this was not just a British moment. The angry-politics victories of 2016, those triumphs of nationalism and populism, were all won by vanishingly slight margins, if not by pure manipulation. Yet the leaders of their movements, whether in London or Washington, behaved as if they had won maximalist mandates for the most extreme versions of their ideas. Yet their victories had merely been protests against the unfair status quo. On Thursday, the world witnessed the inevitable result. Theresa May stands over the smouldering shell of a government, her Conservative Party’s cratered electoral map the ultimate product of her hubris.” – Doug Saunders



Comey testimony reveals Trump is running America like a crime boss



“Comey confirmed that the President could not be trusted to look out for anyone’s interest but his own, and that threats to national sovereignty were of lesser concern to him than whether he and his cronies are implicated. In other words, the person tasked with protecting the American people is a person from whom the American people need to be protected. Comey strongly affirmed that the U.S. had been attacked by Russia, and gave no indication that in their interactions, Trump found this situation undesirable. Comey kept a diary as democracy was dying – his own job among its casualties.” – Sarah Kendzior



Once again, the great American melodrama



“Understand what it means when the head of the country’s leading law enforcement agency calls its commander-in-chief ‘a liar.’ Or, when the President calls Mr. Comey ‘a nut job,’ finds him disloyal and fires him. In Comey vs. Trump, we have a new American Melodrama. The accuser is the nation’s oldest boy scout, freshly scrubbed and buttoned-down, in the dock in muted burgundy tie, white shirt and blue suit. He is earnest and saturnine. The defendant is the nation’s braggart and bully, his administration now entangled in three major investigations, any one of which could undo him. Thursday’s hearing was a moment in the life of a polarized country at war with itself for the last generation.” – Andrew Cohen, former Washington correspondent with The Globe



Ontario mental-health services struggling to keep up with youth demand, report finds



Ontario’s health-care system isn’t keeping up with a rise in youth visits to doctors and emergency departments, according to a new report. Part of the solution is to increase mental-health care addiction services province-wide, the report argues.



The day Richard Pryor caught on fire



June 9, 1980: Just after 8 p.m., on this day, a pair of Los Angeles policemen responded to a call: A man was running down the street, trailing smoke. It was Richard Pryor. Considered by many to be the greatest stand-up comedian alive, he was in grave danger of losing the qualifying part of that reputation. Media reported at the time that the drug-addled 39-year-old actor/comedian had caught fire by accident while freebasing cocaine. Eventually, he spoke to reporters about it, including Barbara Walters. In his memoir, the performer said it was a drug-fuelled psychosis that had led him to douse his body with 151-proof rum and set himself ablaze, deliberately. “Haven’t I brought happiness to anyone in this world,” the still-smoldering comedian asked the officer who jogged alongside him. “Please, God, give me another chance.” Not expected to survive, Pryor pulled through and spent six weeks recuperating in hospital. – Brad Wheeler



