The B.C. Lieutenant-Governor has spoken: she’s asked the New Democrats to form a government



The change, brought on by a confidence vote in the legislature, ends 16 years of Liberal rule. Premier Christy Clark has resigned, ending the political uncertainty that has hung over the province since the May 9 election. Now the NDP will take power with a potentially fragile arrangement co-operating with the third-place Greens.



Cardinal Pell denies sex offence allegations, takes a leave of absence



Cardinal George Pell is the only Vatican insider to face criminal charges for sex offences in the Catholic Church’s seemingly endless child-abuse scandals. Defiant and bluntly outspoken as ever, Cardinal Pell used a Thursday news conference in Rome to deny the charges laid against him by police in the Australian state of Victoria, where the cardinal was born and worked in the 1970s.



Cardinal Pell, 76 – the Vatican’s effective financial clean-up man who is widely considered to be the church’s third-most-powerful figure – said he would take a leave of absence as he fights the allegations. The details of what the Australian police called “historical sexual offences” were not released. He is scheduled to appear in Melbourne on July 18 to face the charges.



We should be turning our minds to organized crime, said outgoing RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson



It’s organized crime – not terrorism – that outgoing RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson says is the biggest threat facing Canadians today. Even though Paulson is known for his hard stand on terrorism investigations, he says those national security risks are “significantly less” of a threat than organized crime.



“It’s something that we’re going to have to turn our minds to, and when I say we, I mean everybody,” said Mr. Paulson, who retires on Friday after 32 years in policing. “Without being a fearmonger, we’ve got to have political leaders understand what organized crime is, how [the perpetrators] get their advantage, how they corrupt individuals and institutions, how they get their hooks into people.”



Public anger is rising over the Grenfell Tower investigation



It’s been two weeks since the blaze ripped through the social-housing project, and some friends and families are still searching for loved ones who lived in Grenfell Tower. But officials still don’t know exactly how many people died in the fire, and the last bodies won’t be identified until the full investigation is complete – which could take until the end of the year or longer.



All this uncertainty surrounding the death count has led to rising anger throughout Britain: Survivors and other groups are trying to independently estimate a death toll, and they are chastising police for what they claim has been a deliberate attempt to play down the tragedy.



MORNING MARKETS



The euro came off yearly highs on Friday but was still set for its strongest quarter in six years as investors pile into the currency on a brightening euro zone economy and its implications for monetary policy in the bloc. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, though the Shanghai composite gained 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down by less than 0.1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. (ET), while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent. New York futures were also up, and the loonie was just about at the 77-cent (U.S.) mark. Oil prices continued their recovery this week on a decline in weekly U.S. crude production.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Trump has attacked the free press. Where is the condemnation?



“A free press is under direct assault from the President of the United States, undermining one of the pillars of American democracy. If Donald Trump succeeds in convincing a large number of Americans that major newspapers and television networks are illegitimate, then who knows how this will end. Thursday morning’s tweets from Donald Trump were astonishingly vulgar, even for him. They concerned Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe. The two had been making fun of Mr. Trump over a Washington Post story concerning highly flattering Time magazine covers featuring Mr. Trump that graced the walls of several of his properties. The magazine covers had been fabricated. (Talk about fake news.)” – John Ibbitson



Cardinal George Pell’s sex-assault charges will ripple through the Vatican



“The no-nonsense and often blustery style of the cardinal, coupled with his arch-conservative views on matters ecclesial and political, have earned him a formidable cohort of critics only too keen to see him humbled. His cavalier dismissal of theological perspectives at odds with his own, his intolerance for dissenters and his undiminished clerical hauteur, have all contributed to the wide feeling of schadenfreude among his opponents.” – Michael W. Higgins



Celebrate the tepee protest. Demonstration improves social justice



“‘Peace, order and good government:’ That’s us, right? Canadians are meant to be content, law-abiding, polite. Or at least, that’s our national story. But there’s another story, one that’s even more relevant to today: Protest obtains good government. When Indigenous activists brought a tepee to Parliament Hill this week, seeking to bring attention to legitimate and long-delayed grievances, they were stopped by security forces.” – Elizabeth Renzetti



HEALTH PRIMER



Inside the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, researchers found the most convincing evidence yet about why a tenacious form of leukemia is prone to relapse, and how the precise nature of the relapse can sometimes be predicted in advance. The cancer in question is acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type that strikes roughly one in 10,000 Canadians and has a dismal long-term survival rate of only 10 per cent. The results of the test now open up the possibility of developing targeted treatments for the cancer. The catch is that finding those treatments will not be easy.



MOMENT IN TIME



Sandy Koufax’s first major-league no-hitter June 30, 1962: “Sandy pulls at the peak of his cap, bends at the waist to read his signs and goes to work.” That’s how legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully called the top of the ninth inning in what would become Sandy Koufax’s first no-hitter. Koufax had retired 26 New York Mets batters at that point. In 12 pitches, it was all over after second baseman Felix Mantilla grounded out to shortstop. Koufax was the first left-handed hurler to snatch a no-no for the Dodgers since 1908. The Brooklyn native would record three more no-hitters, his last one in 1965 being a perfect game. But this first no-hitter marked the start of Koufax’s dominance. A huge celebration from the hometown crowd broke out as his teammates rushed him following the final out, as remembered by Scully: “All of the Dodgers are out to mob Koufax halfway between third base and home … Other Dodgers leaping over the knot of players to just touch him.” – Madeleine White



