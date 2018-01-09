Morning Update : North Korea sending athletes to South for Olympics; Mueller looks to interview Trump

Good morning,

North Korea has agreed to send athletes to the Winter Olympics in South Korea

The North will send a delegation of athletes, officials and a cheering squad to next month's games in Pyeongchang, according to a senior South Korean official. The news came as the two countries sat down for their first formal talks in more than two years. South Korea also proposed that athletes from the two Koreas march together during the opening ceremony, though it's not yet clear if that pitch will come to fruition. Besides Olympics discussions, the larger goals of the talks include reducing tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will probably look to interview Donald Trump

That's according to sources who say Mueller contacted Trump's lawyers to tell them he's probably going to want to interview the U.S. President. A formal interview request hasn't been made. Trump has long said he has nothing to hide and is willing to co-operate with the special counsel's probe into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election. But at the same time, some Republicans and those in Trump's circle have sought to discredit Mueller. The probe has already resulted in four of Trump's ex-aides being charged, all of whom have been accused of lying to investigators.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau didn't benefit from insider trading, the ethics office has ruled

But the federal ethics watchdog is still investigating whether Morneau was in a conflict of interest when he introduced pension reform legislation. Questions from opposition MPs around the timing of Morneau's sale of shares in Morneau Shepell – the human-resources company of which Morneau was executive chair before entering politics – prompted the insider information probe. But the ethics office determined that Morneau had sold shares weeks after the government announced income-tax changes in November of 2015.

Separately, the ethics watchdog is looking into whether Morneau erred when introducing a pension bill that shifts some investment risk from employers to employees. Morneau Shepell is a major provider of pension management services. At the time, Morneau had a large number of shares in his former company and hadn't placed those assets in a blind trust.

A patient's botched transfer has renewed calls for faith-based facilities to offer assisted dying

Documents show a publicly funded Catholic health-care network in B.C. apologized for its handling of a patient's transfer from its facility to one that allows on-site assisted deaths. The frail man's caregivers worried that he would soon lose his capacity to consent. A transfer from St. Paul's Hospital to Vancouver General Hospital was arranged, but there was no bed set aside for the man when he arrived and a miscommunication meant the assisted-dying procedure wasn't ready to begin right away. The details from the incident have emerged at a time when advocates are calling for all publicly funded facilities to provide assisted-dying services. Religious institutions object to the procedure because they say it goes against their beliefs.

Loblaw's bread-price fixing gift cards are being slammed as a 'deceitful public relations' campaign

Last month, Loblaw acknowledged it participated in a bread-price fixing scheme that ran over a period of 14 years, from 2001 to 2015. The company then announced it would be offering $25 gift cards to anyone who bought certain bread products at its stores during that time (the site to sign up for the gift cards launched yesterday). But a stipulation states that those who receive a gift card would see any possible future damages via class-action lawsuits reduced by $25. A number of companies, including Loblaw, have already been hit with legal actions over bread-price fixing. One complainant is arguing Loblaw stands to profit from the gift-card program, since recipients will need to shop at its stores.

Ontario businesses are being investigated for alleged labour violations

The province is probing reports that businesses may have violated workplace rules in the wake of a minimum-wage hike that took effect on Jan. 1. Staff at one Tim Hortons location were allegedly told to put their tips in the till and hand them over at the end of their shifts instead of keeping them. Elsewhere, staff at other Tim Hortons locations had their benefits slashed and paid breaks cut. While those measures weren't illegal, Premier Kathleen Wynne has lashed out at the franchise owners. Business leaders have warned that the minimum-wage increases, which jumped from $11.60 per hour to $14 before reaching $15 next year, would have negative consequences, including possible job losses.

MORNING MARKETS

Stock rally rumbles on

A tweak to the Bank of Japan's bond-buying program caused the yen to rise on Tuesday, while gains from commodity stocks as oil hit its highest since 2015 helped world shares maintain their flying start to the year. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was below 80.5 cents (U.S.), having enjoyed a couple of days above that mark. Oil rose, touching its highest since May, 2015, supported by OPEC-led production cuts and expectations U.S. crude inventories fell for an eighth week.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Oprah Winfrey for president? An exhausted America would vote yes

"Turning the aftermath of a Hollywood sex scandal into a cry for justice for all, her [Golden Globes] speech was a powerfully written piece of political rhetoric masterfully delivered … If, in 2020, the Democrats want to fight a reactionary billionaire TV host with a progressive billionaire TV host, it's Winfrey for the win. In other words, Winfrey is the candidate only for a nation that has accepted that fame and power are the primary credentials for the chief executive, a nation in which nobody guffaws when movie star and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells Variety that he, too, is thinking of running. What's missing? Experience in government, a demonstrated grasp of public policy, political skills, including the ability to negotiate and compromise across partisan and international lines, and, most of all, a desire to serve. That is something totally separate from a desire for power, fame or popularity. It's never clear that media celebrities know the difference." – Kate Taylor

With Philpott at the helm, Ottawa (finally) takes action on Indigenous issues

"In recent weeks, Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott has really begun to put her stamp on the new portfolio, with some strong words and some even stronger actions. Among other things, she delivered a strong rebuke of Manitoba's planned reforms to the child welfare system, took journalists to task for "sloppy" reporting on Indigenous issues, started a fundamental reform of how Ottawa delivers funding to First Nations, and put an ambitious timetable in place for dealing with the persistent problem of the lack of safe drinking water in many First Nations communities. Much was expected of the Trudeau government on the Indigenous file. But for the first two years of its mandate, Ottawa has spent far more time promising action and apologizing for inaction than actually acting. So it's refreshing to see Dr. Philpott roll up her sleeves and start delivering some concrete initiatives, along with some sharp elbows." – André Picard

HEALTH PRIMER

The hidden influences that shape our eating habits

Foods that are more familiar to you seem more filling, one study found. That helps explain why, if you're used to a meat and potatoes diet, for example, you might not feel full until you consume those foods. Neuroscientist Rachel Herz says you can use that type of thinking to train your body to be satisfied with a healthier, vegetable-oriented diet. 'Healthy' labels, colour (remember green ketchup?) and sounds (why we drink tomato juice on flights) also play a role in our food consumption.

MOMENT IN TIME

Patent filed for toy that became Meccano

Jan. 9, 1901: Frank Hornby figured he was onto something when he built tin-plate models of bridges, trucks and cranes for his delighted sons in the late 1800s, but his persistence through many lean years is what made Meccano into a global business success story. The toy idea became marketable when he realized that separate, reusable parts could be bolted together in different ways and sold in sets. So in 1901, Hornby filed a patent with the British patent office for what he called Mechanics Made Easy, citing "Improvements in Toy or Educational Devices for Children and Young People." The first sets contained just 15 pieces, and gears were not introduced until 1903. But despite modest retail success early on, Hornby failed to make money and relied on his business partner (and day-job boss) for loans until 1907. Hornby persevered, and, in time, Meccano became the beloved toy of several generations, manufactured in sprawling factories in Liverpool and France. By 2013, Meccano had been sold to Toronto-based Spin Master, another toy maker that has a track record of both lean times and international success. – Mason Wright

