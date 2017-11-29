Morning Update: North Korea’s missile test; new Supreme Court justice to be revealed

Good morning,

Canada will host a foreign ministers' meeting in response to North Korea's missile tests

North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, conducted yesterday, has experts warning the rogue state may have developed the capacity to hit Washington (for its part, North Korea says the new missile can reach the entire U.S. mainland). But while the test likely used mock warheads, a nuclear payload is much heavier and would shorten the potential range.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland condemned the launch, calling it a "reckless and dangerous act that threatens regional and global security." She said Canada and the U.S. would co-host a meeting, on Canadian soil, with a number of key countries to discuss the growing nuclear threat. It will likely take place some time early in the new year.

A new Supreme Court justice will be revealed today

Sources expect the appointee will be a female jurist, which will maintain a gender split on the top court's bench. One of the three rumoured candidates is Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who, if selected, would become the country's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice. The new appointment comes as Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retires on Dec. 15.

The Prime Minister has yet to reveal which of the current top court judges will take the Chief Justice title, though it's believed to be down to two contenders: 60-year-old Richard Wagner, the senior judge from Quebec; and Rosalie Abella, who at 71 has just over three years left to serve before retirement.

New mortgage rules could disqualify 10% of buyers with big down payments

The Bank of Canada says prospective buyers who have down payments of 20 per cent or more would need to settle for smaller homes or delay buying. Alternatively, some may decide to take out riskier loans from non-regulated alternative lenders. The rule changes will require applicants to prove they could still make mortgage payments if interest rates went up two percentage points. The rules could disqualify as many as 12 per cent of borrowers in Toronto and Vancouver.

Meanwhile, rental prices in Toronto and Vancouver are still rising

A two-bedroom unit in a private rental building now costs an average of $1,550 a month in Vancouver and $1,400 in Toronto, the highest prices in the country. That price jumps to $2,300 in Toronto and nearly $1,900 in Vancouver for investor-owned condos. The figures come from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.'s annual survey. Beyond cost, it's tough to even find a place: vacancy rates in the two metro areas are less than 1 per cent. Supply in some B.C. cities is even worse: Squamish and Nelson had a vacancy rate of zero.

Justin Trudeau apologized to LGBTQ Canadians

Addressing the House of Commons, with victims present, Trudeau said: "Over our history, laws and policies enacted by the government led to the legitimization of much more than inequality – they legitimized hatred and violence, and brought shame to those targeted. … It is with shame and sorrow and deep regret for the things we have done that I stand here today and say: We were wrong. We apologize. I am sorry. We are sorry."

From the 1950s through the 1990s, those suspected of being homosexual were purged from the public service, the military, the RCMP and intelligence agencies. Along with the apology, the government is putting forward $110-million for payments to victims, and another $15-million for a reconciliation and memorialization fund. New legislation will allow those who were convicted of same-sex acts to apply to have their records expunged. However, the bill doesn't clear the records of those charged in police raids of gay bathhouses.

Signs of progress with U.S. tax cuts and Europe's Brexit negotiations brought fresh highs for world stocks on Wednesday, while bitcoin topped $10,000 in a frenzy for cryptocurrencies. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.6 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.5 and 0.8 per cent. New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was below 78 cents (U.S.). Oil prices slipped as doubts set in about Russia's willingness to substantially extend a deal to curb output between some of the world's biggest exporters.

Heads up: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

Our local newspapers didn't have to die

"On Monday, two media monoliths – Torstar and Postmedia – traded 41 local newspaper properties before eviscerating most of them, gutting small presses from across Canada, but mostly Ontario. … Some have suggested that these horrible closures, this destruction of localized journalism, is the product of a dystopian force working to ease the passageway of elements destructive to our greater society. But I think it's more perfunctory than that. These days, newspaper chains such as Postmedia and Torstar don't know how to do much short of hacking and slashing at themselves, tearing off limbs to keep the rest of the body alive." – Dave Bidini, publisher of Toronto community paper the West End Phoenix

Without a focus, MMIW inquiry will slide toward irrelevancy

"Generally, when 22 or more people quit or are laid off from a small organization in the span of just over a year, it's never a good sign. It would usually point to deep dysfunction, if not complete chaos and upheaval. All are terms being used to describe what is going on inside the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Almost from its inception, it's been enveloped by controversy, leaving chief commissioner Marion Buller to try and convince a skeptical public and angry Indigenous community that all will be fine – eventually. I'm not so sure." – Gary Mason

Has Donald Trump become a new kind of lame-duck president?

"...Trump's most recent outrages somehow seem rather humdrum. Have we become bored with the predictability of the President's antics, so numbed by their sheer number that what used to shock us now only produces a minor tickle? ... Trump may well be on his way to becoming a new kind of lame-duck president. It's not that his term is coming to an end, which is the normal definition of a lame duck. It's that his schtick has worn off, and once that's gone all that is left is a below-average president in terms of political effectiveness, intelligence, credibility and approval ratings. If this President loses his power to shock, then he has lost all of his power." – Globe editorial

Streptococcus outbreak in Canada is part of a larger story

"The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued an alert about a continuing outbreak of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS). There have been 132 reported cases of the bacterial infection since April, 2016. … Why don't we care about infectious diseases until they start to affect school children, university students and the suit-and-tie wearing members of society? The reality is that almost every infectious-disease outbreak – from annual influenza through to pandemics like AIDS – strikes the vulnerable first. That's how it gains a foothold to wend its way into the general population. In other words, there is a great deal of self-interest in doing better health surveillance, and providing better health care, to members of marginalized communities such as the homeless, drug users and sex workers. But we do the exact opposite." – André Picard

Warren Commission launched

One week after one of the darkest days in U.S. history, the American public wanted answers. Newly landed commander-in-chief Lyndon Johnson opened an investigation into the assassination of president John F. Kennedy in Dallas. Labelled Executive Order No. 11130 and led by Chief Justice Earl Warren, the inquest was thereafter known as the Warren Commission. Investigators pored over reports from the FBI and other agencies, dove into assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's background and interviewed more than 500 witnesses. Ten months later, the conclusion: The Secret Service had poorly prepared for JFK's visit to Dallas and Oswald acted alone. Then came the conspiracy theories, crediting everyone from the Mafia to Fidel Castro for JFK's death. The mystery continues. Last month's release by the U.S. National Archives of more than 20,000 redacted or previously withheld documents related to the assassination shed little new light on JFK's death. – Andrew Ryan

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

