Morning Update newsletter: Ontario PC turmoil; Grammy highlights

Turmoil is mounting as the Ontario PCs look to choose a new leader

Rick Dykstra announced his resignation as party president yesterday. And there is strong disagreement over how the party will select its successor: On Friday, the party's executive overruled PC MPPs and decided that it will hold a leadership vote to select Patrick Brown's ouster following sexual-misconduct allegations. No date has been set for the leadership vote, and some have warned of pushback to axe plans for one entirely.

Vic Fedeli has been appointed interim leader, and some party insiders are concerned he holds an advantage over possible rivals. Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of ex-PM Brian Mulroney, and Rod Phillips, a former Postmedia executive, are among the names being floated. Ontario's provincial election is just four months away.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested in the latest pre-election crackdown

His arrest was part of the script in Russian politics, Mark MacKinnon reports from Moscow. Even though the election is seven weeks away, Vladimir Putin is essentially a shoo-in to win another six-year term. Navalny, a vocal anti-Putin figure, has already been barred from running for president. When he arrived to participate in election protests on the weekend, police were on hand to promptly pull him into a vehicle.

But there are signs that discontent with the status quo is slowly building steam. One recent survey found 62 per cent of Russians below the age of 30 think reforms are more important than stability. "We need free and fair elections that real people can take part in – right now we don't have that," said one 19-year-old Navalny supporter.

Liberal MP Kent Hehr is facing a second sexual misconduct allegation

A woman who works for a fellow Liberal MP alleges Hehr grabbed her behind during a staff Christmas party in 2016. The complaint has been sent to the law firm that is already investigating Hehr's conduct after a harassment allegation from his time in the Alberta legislature surfaced last week.

Hehr has resigned his post as minister of sport and persons with disabilities, but is still a member of the Liberal caucus. That's a different process than the one taken with MP Darshan King, who resigned from Liberal caucus last year after being accused of sexual misconduct. And in 2014, Justin Trudeau suspended two MPs – Scott Andrews and Massimo Pacetti – from caucus after harassment complaints from two female NDP MPs.

Canadian Alessia Cara won best new artist at the Grammys

The 21-year-old Brampton-born singer wasn't the only Canuck to take home an award: The Weeknd won best urban contemporary album, while Leonard Cohen posthumously won in the best rock performance category for the title track off his final record, You Want It Darker. The big winner on the night was pop star Bruno Mars, who won six awards including album of the year for 24K Magic. Rapper Kendrick Lamar also pulled in a slew of awards, and made waves for his powerful show-opening performance featuring appearances from Dave Chappelle and members of U2.

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad died at the age of 91

Kamprad founded the company at 17 on his family farm in Sweden before eventually turning it into the world's biggest furniture retailer. But despite his company's success, Kamprad was not a man without controversy. In the 1990s, he acknowledged his contacts with a Swedish fascist leader in the 1940s and 1950s, and said he had been influenced by his German grandmother's support for Hitler. And while IKEA promotes its Swedish links via a blue-and-white logo and meatballs in its cafeterias, Kamprad moved to Switzerland in the 1970s to avoid paying taxes.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Scott Moe will be the new premier of Saskatchewan

He secured the most votes in the Saskatchewan Party leadership vote and is now set to take over from Brad Wall, who is stepping down after more than 10 years in office. Moe is vowing to follow in Wall's footsteps when it comes to challenging the federal government's carbon tax: "Mr. Trudeau, if you're wondering how far I will go, just watch me," he said in his victory speech on Saturday.

Billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman were killed in a targeted attack, police say

Toronto police are now investigating their deaths as a double homicide. Initial media reports following their deaths in December cited police sources who said the early theory was that the case was a murder-suicide. The Sherman family immediately rejected that claim and proceeded to hire independent investigators who also came to the double-homicide conclusion. The couple's bodies were found in the basement of their home in a semi-seated position by the pool, hanging from belts tied to a railing. There were no signs of forced entry. Police have yet to provide details about possible suspects.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

Technology stocks rallied on Monday at the start of a big week of earnings for the sector globally, while bond yields hit multiyear highs as investors braced for major central banks to step back from ultra-easy monetary policies. Tokyo's Nikkei slipped marginally, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 and Germany's DAX down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent. New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was hovering around the 81-cent (U.S.) mark. Oil dipped as soaring North American production was seen undermining efforts led by OPEC and Russia to tighten supplies.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Instead of fixating on celebs, talk to your friends about sexual misconduct

"All of the questioning, confusion, frustration, pain, scrutiny and reckoning that we've directed toward Hollywood since October could and should be applied to our own social groups – which, of course, is a much more arduous task than interrogating celebrity strangers. But what allegedly happened in Aziz Ansari's apartment has happened to plenty of women I know. We are surrounded by such men all the time. Your day-to-day existence will carry on unscathed if you disengage from the moral hideousness of continuing to watch Woody Allen films. Having to sit down with a friend or family member and say, 'Hey, I'd like to talk about the allegations of sexual misconduct being levelled against you,' now that's difficult work. And doing it is essential." – Carly Lewis, Toronto-based writer and critic

Jagmeet Singh's outlook is dim if he tries to outshine Trudeau

"New Democrats thought there would be a Jagmeet Singh wave. But when the party's caucus met last week to plan for the sitting of Parliament that opens Monday, NDP Quebec lieutenant Alexandre Boulerice said they have a leader who is 'peu connu' – largely unknown. Singh is young, nattily dressed and ran a leadership campaign promising to bring new excitement to the party. His slogan, "Love and Courage," sounded as if it came from the same ad firm that cooked up Justin Trudeau's 'Hope and Hard Work.' Now, his NDP seems to like Trudeau-style, leader-centric glam: Earlier this month, the party invited the media to witness his proposal to girlfriend Gurkiran Kaur. But Singh isn't going to out-Trudeau Trudeau." – Campbell Clark

One year after mosque massacre, Quebec still in denial about event that traumatized province

"'I repeat, Quebec is not any more racist or different than any other society and we face the same challenges as all societies that have to manage diversity,' Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard declared last week as he explained why his government would not support the proposal for a day against Islamophobia. …[But] it is not accusing Quebec of being any more racist than anywhere else to suggest that conflicts involving the province's Muslim population suffer from the added strain of Quebeckers' own self-perception as a threatened minority within Canada. Not only does this Québécois minority in Canada speak French, it has embraced a particular brand of secularism that makes room for public manifestations and symbols of cultural Catholicism, but draws the line there." – Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

HEALTH PRIMER

Already bailing on your new fitness goal? Try these motivation mind tricks

Sometimes, just bringing yourself to step foot in a gym can be a challenge. So try to change your perspective by asking yourself why you want to train, and realign your routines to suit those needs. Other times it could be your environment: Maybe a big-box gym isn't the place for you; try turning to a small-scale warehouse gym instead.

MOMENT IN TIME

Baseball's first class of Hall of Famers

Jan. 29, 1936: On this day, the first five members of the Baseball Hall of Fame were named – Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johnson. In keeping with what would become tradition, the voting process was a mess and made people furious. Two-hundred and twenty-six sportswriters, aided by a veterans' committee, participated in the vote. Each could name 10 players. The threshold for admission was appearing on 75 per cent of ballots. The second-guessing was immediate. The counting room reportedly fell to arguing when the first ballot failing to name Ruth was read aloud. An indignant New York Times ripped four anonymous voters who ignored Cobb. Others wondered why Cy Young – the winningest pitcher in history then and now – was left off the final list. Which seven geniuses thought catcher Lou Criger (career batting average: .221) one of the best ever? Why had not one 19th-century legend made it? And how did Hal Chase and Shoeless Joe Jackson, both sullied by the Black Sox bribery scandal, receive votes? Hoping to dial down the complaining, the Hall revamped voting the next year. The process has since settled, but the complaining continues. – Cathal Kelly

