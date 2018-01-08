Morning Update: Oprah makes stirring Golden Globes speech; officials on ‘high alert’ for peak flu season

Good morning,

Oprah captured the crowd at the Golden Globes with her #MeToo address

"For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up," Oprah Winfrey said in her acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award. Long before she took the stage, stars lined the red carpet in all black attire in solidarity with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements responding to sexual harassment, misogyny and other inequalities in the workplace and beyond. But while there was activism, Barry Hertz writes that the Golden Globes were still, to a large extent, the same old Golden Globes (for subscribers). Host Seth Meyers addressed the #MeToo movement, but he failed to match the outspokenness of some of the actresses in attendance.

As for the awards themselves: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won big, picking up the nod for best motion picture drama, best screenplay, best actress in a drama (Frances McDormand) and best supporting actor in a drama (Sam Rockwell). Lady Bird picked up the nod for best comedy or musical film, while Guillermo Del Toro won best director for The Shape of Water. On the TV side, Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale nabbed a pair of awards, and Big Little Lies also took home a number of trophies.

Canadian health officials are on 'high alert' with the flu season set to peak

The influenza season is expected to hit its peak within the next few weeks (for subscribers). More than 1,000 hospitalizations have already been reported so far, and at least 34 people have died. And while officials caution it's too soon to know how bad things are in Canada, other countries have had a rough go: Australia was hit with one of its worst flu seasons, while Britain has responded to an uptick in flu activity by telling hospitals to delay non-urgent surgeries to free up beds. Over the holidays, Winnipeg opened up extra beds in response to an increase in flu cases. Some officials are already comparing this flu season to 2014-2015, which saw a high number of cases and a low vaccine-effectiveness rate.

The White House is on the counterattack over questions about Trump's mental fitness

The response comes after the publication of a controversial book that casts Donald Trump as an erratic decision-maker running a shambolic government. Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief strategist, is one of the key sources in Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury. After the U.S. President slammed him publicly, Bannon backtracked on some of his comments, which included describing Donald Trump Jr.'s decision to meet with a Russian lawyer as "treasonous." In a statement, Bannon called Trump Jr. a "patriot" and reaffirmed his support for the President.

Trump, meanwhile, defended himself over the weekend as "a very stable genius." That was a view echoed by his policy chief, Stephen Miller, who called Wolff "a garbage author" on CNN as part of an effort to temper criticism of Trump and his administration.

In a column, Sarah Kendzior writes that the takeaway from Fire and Fury "is that Donald Trump is a moron. [But] while this may be true in terms of his geopolitical acumen, it is not the full picture. He may be purposefully ignorant of policy and emotionally volatile, but he understands power and spin, and his 40-year history of dodging criminal prosecution and manipulating the media testifies to a certain kind of skill. It is not the kind of skill that Mr. Trump – or apparently Michael Wolff – wants highlighted."

Assisted dying in religious facilities means tough choices for families

Faith-based health-care facilities are refusing to allow physician-assisted deaths on their grounds. Advocates say that because these religious facilities receive public funding, they should be bound by governments to allow for the legal medical procedure. On the flip side, those institutions argue that their faith prevents them from hastening the end of a life. Often those in a religious facility who want an assisted death are transferred somewhere else. But sometimes hospitals are overcrowded, or the only hospital around is faith-based. Globe and Mail reporter Kelly Grant spoke with one family who covertly brought in an outside doctor to facilitate an assisted death inside a religious facility.

Soulpepper theatre has severed its relationship with executive director Leslie Lester

The decision to cut ties with Lester came days after her husband, Albert Schultz, resigned from the Toronto theatre company amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Soulpepper's workplace policy requires employees to report harassment complaints to the executive director. In a lawsuit filed against Soulpepper and Schultz, four women allege that, given Lester's relationship with Schultz, they couldn't expect to report complaints "without the perception of bias and fear of reprisal." For her part, Lester issued a statement saying "no allegations of any nature" against Schultz were ever brought to her attention, and if they had been, "they would have been immediately investigated." At the request of its artists, Soulpepper also cancelled the production of Amadeus, which was set to kick off this past weekend.

Separately, the federal government said on Friday it was reviewing its cultural funding policies to ensure that "recipient organizations promote healthy and harassment-free work environments."

Stock rally rolls on

Global stock markets hovered close to record highs on Monday as the best start to a year in eight years showed little sign of running out of steam, with the combination of strong global growth and low inflation powering the appetite for risk. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent. Tokyo's Nikkei was closed for a holiday. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down marginally by about 5:50 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.3 and 0.4 per cent. New York futures were also up. The loonie was above 80.5 cents (U.S.). Oil rose after drilling activity in the U.S. eased, adding to signs the global crude surplus is abating.

A memo to Canada: Indigenous people are not your incompetent children

"Canada has never accepted Indigenous peoples' right to self-determination. In fact, they – the individuals who, throughout history, have represented and made decisions on behalf of Canada – have actively suppressed it. By intentionally cutting essential funding at critical moments, wielding court injunctions to stop our land defenders and legislating the minutiae of our lives through the Indian Act, to name just a few examples, the Canadian government continually prevents us from creating meaningful change in our communities. It stops us from determining our own present and forging our own future. And like every decision Canada makes about us, without us, we're supposed to smile and accept these arrangements, or laugh defensively, or, better yet, do nothing – regardless of how it affects our families and our lives." – Alicia Elliott, Tuscarora writer from Six Nations

Why Kathleen Wynne leapt at a fight with Tim Hortons

"Even after she clobbered unsympathetic Tim Hortons franchisees in a public-relations fight over Ontario's new minimum wage, most Ontarians still won't like Kathleen Wynne. But the way she responded last week to reports of employees losing paid breaks and benefits – consequences of the province's mandated pay increase, meted out by affluent offspring of the iconic donut chain's founders – may have convinced a few voters that she's someone they'd want in their corner anyway. Consider it a small victory, then, as part of a re-election strategy that has been evident since last fall – one that abandons the charm offensive with which Ms. Wynne first took the provincial Liberals' helm five years ago, for something more hard-edged that her party believes is suited to a moment of mounting socioeconomic anxiety." – Adam Radwanski (for subscribers)

Our justice system is still burdened by rape mythologies

"Unfortunately, sexual assault trials continue to traumatize far too many complainants. Indeed, lack of confidence in the criminal justice system remains one of the main reasons women do not report experiences of sexual violation. A common response to this reality is that the harm to complainants is an unavoidable function of the criminal trial process and its important protections for accused individuals. The argument is typically framed in the following terms: 'Making the sexual assault trial process more humane for complainants would threaten the presumption of innocence, and the accused's right to a fair trial.' This is incorrect. It is no doubt true that testifying as a complainant in a sexual assault trial will always be difficult. However, far from unavoidable, some of the harms experienced by complainants are the direct consequence of the legal system's long history of dehumanizing treatment of women." – Elaine Craig, associate professor at Schulich School of Law

Your smartphone is making you stupid, antisocial and unhealthy. So why can't you put it down?

Research has shown smartphone use takes the same cognitive toll as losing a full night's sleep. And a growing proportion of people are saying internet use is interfering with family time. One report found the human attention span had shrunk from 12 seconds in 2000 to 8 seconds in 2013 – one second below that of a goldfish. The symptoms of people with attention-deficit disorder and those with smartphones are "absolutely the same," says one expert. And the flood of information being thrown at us results in a loss of raw brain power. Read more about the impacts of the smartphone, and how some countries and organizations are trying to tackle the problem.

Walter E. Diemer, inventor of bubble gum, dies

Jan. 8, 1998: In the late 1920s, a young accountant at the Fleer Chewing Gum Company in Philadelphia was experimenting with the company's recipe when he stumbled on something much stretchier and far less sticky. He reached for some pink food colouring – the only kind on hand – and bubble gum was born. "It was an accident," Walter E. Diemer would later say. "I was doing something else and ended up with something with bubbles." Fleer called the product Dubble Bubble, and Diemer was soon helping market the gum by teaching salesmen how to blow big pink bubbles. In the 1930s, the company added Fleer Funnies into the packaging – the collectable colourful comics featuring twins Dub and Bub, then starring Pud and his neighbourhood gang. And even as the Great Depression deepened, Dubble Bubble stuck around. At a penny a piece, the gum was the perfect treat when times were tough. Its popularity persisted into the beginning of the Second World War, when pieces were distributed in military rations. Diemer died at 93 on this date in 1998. Six years later, the Guinness World Record for the largest (hands-free) bubblegum bubble blown would be set. Today, Diemer's pink-and-yellow-wrappered legacy is still found on candy-store shelves. – Carine Abouseif

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

