Morning Update: Ottawa narrows candidates for ‘superclusters’ program; Canadian special-forces team dismantles chemical weapons in Iraq

Ottawa narrows candidates for 'superclusters' program to nine industry groups

The federal government has decided which industry consortiums will qualify to receive nearly $1-billion in funding as part of the Liberals' innovation initiative. The superclusters range from Atlantic Canadian fishing and energy enterprises to agriculture companies in the Prairies. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and fellow minister Ralph Goodale will begin to unveil the list of shortlisted groups at news conferences across the country. Senior government officials cautioned that final bids to receive the cash influx haven't been decided and that robust job-creation plans are key. (for subscribers)

Canadian special-forces team hunts down and dismantles chemical weapons in Iraq

A highly trained team of soldiers played a central role in hunting down and dismatnling chemical weapons used by Islamic State extremists. Members of the team used their specialized skills to decontaminate Iraqi and Kurdish soldiers who had been affected by mustard gas. The top-secret operation took place in Mosul between March and August of this year and was spearheaded by the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit, which was created to protect Canada from nuclear, chemical and biological attacks.

Trudeau heads to Washington as Trump pushes protectionist demands

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be south of the border this week to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and key lawmakers in Congress. This Wednesday marks the fourth round of NAFTA talks as well. So far Canada and Mexico have received little in the way of details from the U.S. as the three countries attempt to renegotiate the trade deal. The visit comes as Canada reels from tariffs imposed by the U.S. on transportation company Bombardier and softwood lumber producers. On Thursday, Mr. Trudeau will be in Mexico to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto to talk trade.

Derek Burney and Fen Osler Hampson on the talks: "The Prime Minister has assiduously courted the American President from his first day in office and from all reports has a good personal rapport with Mr. Trump. With all the turbulence in Washington, he and his officials have chosen their words carefully, displaying discipline, tact and self-restraint. But the Prime Minister is going to have to use more than his charm when he meets with the U.S. President. He may need his boxing gloves, too."

Netflix launches PR campaign to 'set record straight' on $500-million pledge for Canadian content

The streaming giant and the federal government have faced backlash over the key plank of Ottawa's new cultural policy: a $500-million spending plan over five years to develop Canadian film and television. After staying silent in the wake of the deal, Netflix is launching a public-relations campaign in response. "Our commitment marks a long-term investment in Canada – not just a next-week, next-month, or next-year investment," Corie Wright, Netflix's director of global public policy said.

Bullets trump ballots as political attacks spread in South Africa

"I think I need a calculator, because I've been shot more than 10 times," Mthembeni Majola, an elected councillor in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa says. While Mr. Majola survived the attacks, other politicians haven't been as lucky as a lethal wave of violence has swept over the region, with more than 40 people dead due to politically related attacks since the start of 2016. An inquiry investigating the deaths said that they are mainly linked to to internal disputes for control over resources, The Globe's Africa Correspondent Geoffrey York reports.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Who are Canada's 1 per cent and highest paid workers? See how you compare

New census data provided to The Globe show the biggest pay raises have gone to the country's highest earners, along with significant regional and gender differences. Explore how the data breaks down, and see where your own income sits.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares ground out a fresh record high on Tuesday, although Europe tread cautiously as markets waited to see whether Spain's Catalonia region would push for independence later in the day. Japan and South Korea returned from extended breaks to give Asia a lift. Tokyo's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng each gained 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite rose 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of 80 cents (U.S.). Oil prices edged up as OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing and as U.S. production remained offline following Hurricane Nate.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

The toxic politics of pipelines just got even worse

"How did we get here? We got here because the Trudeau government's energy policy is fundamentally incoherent. They want to be all things to all people, and that – despite their assurances to the contrary – is just not possible. The environmental lobby is absolutely opposed to any incremental hydrocarbon production. But incremental hydrocarbon production is absolutely essential to capital generation, wealth production and our standard of living. A coherent energy policy would require the government to make real tradeoffs. And they just can't do it." – Margaret Wente

Stop using mental illness to explain away violence. It's not that simple

"After every horrific mass shooting and disturbing terrorist attack, the reflex is the same: The attacker(s) must be mentally ill. The shocking randomness of these acts is destabilizing, so simplistic conclusions may provide comfort, but you can't explain away violence by saying the perpetrators are 'nuts.' Doing so does a grave disservice to those who do suffer from mental illness – the vast majority of whom are not violent – and it prevents us from discussing the complex personal, political and social drivers that create angry, young (for the most part) men. – André Picard

Historical redress for the Sixties Scoop

"The Trudeau government is sometimes accused of favouring symbolism over concrete action, but such criticisms don't apply to the settlement with victims of the Sixties' Scoop. True, the $800-million agreement represents meagre compensation for the trauma suffered by aboriginal children who were ripped from their families. The amount is also less than what a successful Ontario class-action sought. It is a worthwhile and significant gesture nonetheless, and a tangible attempt at rectifying a deep historical wrong." – Globe editorial

HEALTH PRIMER

How mindful running can make you calmer and happier

For many, running is a stress-busting form of meditation on the go. But if you've found recently that running is making things worse and not better, it's worth trying to be more mindful of your emotions and thoughts while exercising.

MOMENT IN TIME

Pierre Laporte kidnapped

Oct. 10, 1970: The intended target was a U.S. diplomat, but that proved complicated after another cell of the Front de libération du Québec grabbed British diplomat James Cross. Instead, four FLQ men snatched Pierre Laporte, Quebec's labour minister who lived near the cell's hideout on Montreal's south shore. Laporte was playing football with a nephew when armed men took him away in a Chevy. One week later, after demands were made and refused, and the War Measures Act invoked, Laporte either made too much noise or tried to escape. One of the men strangled him with his gold religious chain. His body was found in the trunk of the same car. Cross would be released nearly two months later. All four captors were sent to prison and paroled by 1983. The October Crisis turned Quebec's nationalist movement firmly away from violence and toward the ballot box." – Les Perreaux

Morning Update is written by Mayaz Alam

