Morning Update: Ottawa not banning MP-staff relationships; farewell to Pyeongchang Games

Ottawa won't ban or monitor sexual relationships between MPs and their staff

The Liberal government, which is in the midst of tabling new legislation to protect federal workers from harassment, has decided not to follow in the footsteps of the United States and Australia with a ban on MP-staff relationships. When asked about putting in place rules for relationships between bosses and junior staff members, Employment Minister Patty Hajdu said, "This isn't about consensual relationships. It's about power, and the abuse of power." But experts say there should be a requirement to disclose relationships in order to ensure accountability and protect junior staff. That could come later, since many of the details in a federal workplace bill that affect Parliament will be decided in regulations by MPs.

Olympics 2018: Highlights from the wrap of the Pyeongchang Games

Despite disappointing finishes in curling and hockey, Canada finished with a national record of 29 medals at the Winter Olympics. And success, writes Cathal Kelly, has led Canada to become the new America at the Olympics: "Until Pyeongchang, Canada was America's shy friend, the one who tags along to the party and hangs out near the punch bowl. But success has changed us. We're loud and pushy and like to be the centre of attention. We pick fights and tell other people what to do. We're mostly harmless, but occasionally a nightmare to live with. Also, we win a lot, which doesn't endear us to anyone but ourselves."

Speed skater Kim Boutin carried Canada's flag at the closing ceremony. The 23-year-old, who picked up three medals in her first Olympics, was the target of online threats after being bumped up to bronze in the 500-metre race when a South Korean skater was disqualified.

Olympic athletes from Russia won the gold in men's hockey, and despite no national anthem playing, thanks to penalties for Russia's Sochi doping scheme, the players joined at centre ice and sang it anyway.

As the Games drew to a close, North Korean delegates said their government would be open to engage in talks with the United States. But they also condemned a fresh set of U.S. sanctions announced on Friday.

From political manouevring to national upsets to accidental encounters, read about the three moments our Olympic correspondents won't forget.

Final medal count (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Total)

Norway: 14, 14, 11, 39

Germany: 14, 10, 7, 31

Canada: 11, 8, 10, 29

United States: 9, 8, 6, 23

Netherlands: 8, 6, 6, 20

The Florida school shooting has prompted corporations to sever ties with the NRA

Delta and United Airlines stopped offering discounted rates for National Rifle Association members, while the First National Bank of Omaha said it will put an end to its NRA Visa credit card. Those decisions come just as students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to collect belongings left behind during the Feb. 14 shooting that saw 17 killed. Some of those high schoolers have emerged as key voices in a new nationwide push by teens to reshape the U.S. gun debate. But as David Shribman writes, "changes in American gun laws are measured in centimetres, not kilometres, and the issue likely will fade from prominence by the time of the fall midterm congressional elections."

Trump's phone call with Mexico's President is casting a shadow over NAFTA talks

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled his trip to Washington after Donald Trump "lost his temper" during their phone conversation. Pena Nieto was pushing back against Trump's demand to make Mexico pay for a wall between the two countries – a major complication to the free-trade talks. The latest round of discussions kicked off yesterday in Mexico City. The window of opportunity for a deal in the short term is narrowing: Mexico's presidential election is set for July 1 and the U.S. midterm elections are this fall.

China's Communist Party is moving to remove presidential term limits

The proposed changes appear to clear the way for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule past 2023 (right now, the constitution mandates a two-term limit). Xi, 64, effectively became modern China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong when his name was added to the party constitution last year. This latest move, if enacted, is bound to further centralize Xi's power.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks firm, U.S. dollar dips before big week for central banks

Global stocks notched further gains on Monday and the U.S. dollar stayed on the back foot, as investors bet the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve will steer a steady course on policy when he addresses lawmakers this week. In Europe, markets rallied with Britain's FTSE 100 rise of 0.33 per cent around 5:30 a.m. (ET). Germany's DAX was up 0.49 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.61 per cent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 1.19 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.25 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.74 per cent. On Wall Street, futures were higher. West Texas Intermediate was little changed at US$63.53 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.19 US cents.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Tina Fontaine's story shows there is no real justice for Indigenous people in Canada

"The slogan "no justice, no peace" echoes across the prairies and fills my ears. Since the last full moon, the Canadian court system has delivered two major blows to Indigenous hopes for justice in Canada – two acquittals of non-Indigenous men following the violent loss of Indigenous youth Tina Fontaine and Colten Boushie. I wonder if we will see justice. Will we ever find peace? As a lawyer and law professor, I understand the law, but I don't see justice in it. The truth is that there is no real justice for Indigenous people. The systems that purport to bring justice fail us over and over, time and again. Tina's case is a stark illustration of that terrible reality." – Aimée Craft, Anishinaabe/Métis law professor at the University of Ottawa

Our animal cruelty laws need to catch up in 2018

"Molly, the pot-bellied pig was one of 57 animals saved last summer by the BC SPCA during a rescue operation on Vancouver Island. Nursed back to health by shelter staff, she was only three years old when she was adopted by a local couple in January who promised to give her a forever home. Tragically, "forever" wasn't very long. Mere weeks after adopting her, Molly's new owners butchered her, posting photos and videos of themselves on Snapchat seasoning and preparing to eat her flesh. … This comes as a shock to most people, but Molly's backyard butchery was not illegal. Killing and eating a pet pot-bellied pig clearly offends our collective morality, but it doesn't break the law. It's perfectly legal to kill and eat an animal that you own in Canada." – Camille Labchuk, lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice

The double standard of driving while black – in Canada

"Another sleepless night. I keep thinking about what happened. I keep thinking about what could have happened. What was meant to be a quiet Sunday evening last week turned into something else. That I am an award-winning journalist didn't matter. That I co-host a national television show didn't matter. That I have lived in the neighbourhood for 13 years didn't matter. But being black mattered. Maybe the hooded parka I was wearing mattered, too. I was being stopped by a police officer in my driveway outside of my house in Toronto. I was at home. My safe place. And I was scared. How often does this scenario play out? A lot more often than we want to admit." – Marci Ien, broadcaster and co-host of The Social

HEALTH PRIMER

Want a healthier diet? Try sleeping longer

In a new study, participants who were offered personalized sleep advice cut their consumption of added sugars by 10 grams a day. It's the latest research to boost the link between lack of sleep and poor diet. Cutting out caffeine and alcohol consumption in the evening can also help you get more rest.

MOMENT IN TIME

Oscar's best-picture screw up

Feb. 26, 2017: After 2016 became a year of epic upsets – in basketball, in football, in politics both abroad (Brexit) and closer to home (Trump) – few would have expected the next giant gaffe to come from Hollywood. Yet the 89th Academy Awards are forever tarred by a best-picture bumble. After Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took to the stage to announce the winner for the evening's top award, the actress, seemingly reluctantly, said the three words that would ignite a firestorm at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: "La La Land." Two minutes later, officials from accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers realized the mistake, leading to La La Land producers – three of whom had already delivered acceptance speeches – announcing that, wait, sorry, Moonlight was the winner. The envelope for Emma Stone's best-actress win had been offered to Beatty in error by a PwC representative, and the confusion spiralled out of control from there. The aftermath? The two PwC partners who worked the awards have been replaced, though not fired, and the firm has instituted stricter Oscars procedures. But the legacies of Moonlight and La La Land will forever be dented by one serious slip-up. – Barry Hertz

