TOP STORIES



Pearson Airport is moving ahead with designing a massive new transit hub as Infrastructure Bank talks heat up



Gradually, authorities at Pearson Airport have been garnering support to turn the airport into a second major transit hub – after Union Station – in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. The latest step in the project has involved gearing up to find bidders, who will design the brand-new, massive regional transit centre.



Behind-the-scenes talks are heating up between Ottawa, the province and potential private investors. Government documents obtained by The Globe and Mail also show that federal officials view the multibillion-dollar project as a potential candidate for funding through the new $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank, which was approved by Parliament in June.



Janet De Silva, president and chief executive officer of the Toronto Region Board of Trade and a strong advocate of the Pearson transit-hub plan, said talks are progressing quickly.



“The momentum around the project is tremendous,” she said in an interview.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



NEW – Get the Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here.



As Canada signed pacts with China, Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo died in custody



Inside Beijing’s luxurious Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Thursday, outgoing Governor-General David Johnston and Chinese President Xi Jinping spent an afternoon together. Their talk underscored the potential pitfalls for Ottawa in pursuing a new “golden era” with an authoritarian regime that keeps thousands of political prisoners behind bars and is regularly accused of torturing those who press for human rights.



The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. Five minutes later, imprisoned Chinese writer and democracy champion Liu Xiaobo died. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 for “his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China,” and his death marked only the second time since the Nazi era that a Nobel laureate had died in custody.



Though the time for the Canadian meeting was confirmed far in advance, the seriousness of Mr. Liu’s late-stage liver cancer was well-known – the Chinese hospital where he was kept itself issued a series of grave updates on his health, warning this week that his organs were failing. His death happened as Mr. Johnston and Mr. Xi exchanged pleasantries.



Missing and Murdered inquiry leader rebuffs calls to start over, citing harm to families



A coalition of family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women, First Nations leaders and other interested parties have written an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to restart the inquiry his government called to examine the root causes of the violence.



The same coalition wrote in May to Marion Buller, the chief commissioner of the inquiry, expressing deep concerns about the way the inquiry is structured and expressing fears that it will lead to a “re-traumatization” of those who have lost loved ones.



This week, after the resignation of Marilyn Poitras, a Métis professor of law at the University of Saskatchewan who was one of five commissioners appointed last summer to lead the $53-million inquiry, the more than 50 signatories to the original letter are telling the Prime Minister that the process is so flawed it must be halted.



The inquiry, they write, is lacking the required ceremony, languages and medicine.



Trudeau says the Khadr case could have cost us $40-million



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he understands why Canadians are angry about the $10-million payout to Omar Khadr, but he also insists that a court case would have ended up costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars more.



The Liberal government has faced a public backlash against the apology and payment to Mr. Khadr, with a public-opinion survey showing that 71 per cent of Canadians opposed the deal.



“I share those concerns about the money. In fact, that’s why we settled,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters at a news conference.



MORNING MARKETS



Global stocks scaled record highs on Friday, capping their best week in over two months as the U.S. dollar stayed close to nine-month lows, with bets on a gradual Federal Reserve rate hike path and hopes for a strong earnings season boosting risk appetite. Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each gained about 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down, though by less than 0.1 per cent, by about 5:35 a.m. (ET). London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 per cent. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was at about 78.5 cents (U.S.). Oil markets edged lower amid high fuel inventories and improving industry efficiency, but remained on track for a solid weekly gain.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Mosul is a mission not yet accomplished



“Seeing the images of survivors emerging from the city, their faces frightened and drawn from eight months in hell; viewing the field of ruin to which one of the oldest cities in the world has been reduced; reckoning up the numbers of those killed, those displaced, people from whom the Islamic State took everything while losing this war, it is hard not to feel great dismay. Was it really necessary, first of all, to wait three years before deciding to act? Before launching the assault, did we have to give the enemy time to fortify its positions, to acquire sophisticated weapons, to irrigate terrorist networks abroad, to slaughter and then slaughter some more?” – Bernard-Henri Lévy is a writer and documentary filmmaker



Emmy nominations cause outrage and puzzlement, again



“Outrage is the first reaction to this year’s Emmy Award nominations. That is, industry outrage, and mine. Look at the list of the overlooked – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Insecure, The Good Fight, The Big Bang Theory, Mr. Robot, The Leftovers and The Young Pope. Now, pick out what seems odd. Nobody can be surprised that Jimmy Fallon failed to get recognized. In a year of intense political comedy, Fallon largely stayed away from it. But HBO’s Insecure, The Leftovers and The Young Pope, along with CBS’s The Good Fight, clearly belong in the category of excellence.” – John Doyle



The NDP’s Quebec quandary



“The turning point in the 2015 federal election campaign in Quebec came in mid-September, a month before voting day, when the Federal Court of Appeal struck down a Conservative government ban on face coverings at citizenship ceremonies. For New Democratic Leader Tom Mulcair, it was the moment of truth that ended his party’s long run atop the polls in the province it had swept in 2011. The NDP had come face-to-face with its own two solitudes. The Quebec left is uncompromisingly secularist. While it supports freedom of religion, it believes that visible manifestations of faith are to be discouraged in the public sphere, lest they impinge on the separation between church and state.” – Konrad Yakabuski



HEALTH PRIMER



It’s summer, the kids are out of school, and that means getting them outside – to the playground, the sports field, or lakeside at a cottage or camp. But such activities also mean exposure to the sun and the damage its penetrating rays can do to children’s tender and vulnerable skin.



Dr. Jennifer Beecker, national chairwoman of the Canadian Dermatology Association’s sun-awareness program, advises parents to use sunscreens for kids that are fragrance-free and made with minimal preservatives. One common skin-product preservative she suggests avoiding is methylchloroisothiazolinone, which is known “to have a very high rate of allergy.” Cosmetic creams, including sunscreens like Banana Boat, often contain tocopheryl acetate – a combination of vitamin E and acetic acid that can be a skin irritant in some people. – Sheryl Ubelacker



MOMENT IN TIME



First demonstration of dynamite, July 14, 1867: As a young man, Alfred Nobel worked in a Paris lab, where he met an Italian chemist who had invented nitroglycerin, a highly explosive liquid deemed too dangerous for practical use. The enterprising Swede saw its potential, and figured out how to turn the liquid into a paste malleable enough to be shaped into rods to fit into drilling holes. Soon after, he invented the detonator and patented dynamite, a game changer in war and industry. On this day in 1867, Nobel demonstrated dynamite for the first time in a quarry in Redhill, Surrey, England. The inventor made a fortune, and upon his death, decreed his money be used to set up prizes for those who “conferred the greatest benefit to mankind” in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace. The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901. – Gayle MacDonald



Morning Update is written by Megan Marrelli.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning,go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error