Morning Update: Philippines arms deal under review; B.C.’s teacher shortage

Kinder Morgan is wading into the Alberta-B.C. pipeline dispute

Company president Ian Anderson said investors are losing patience with the delays to the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain project. And he added that the company has launched a legal review of B.C.'s plans to temporarily halt heavy crude shipments as it probes what kind of impact a spill would have on the coastline. Anderson didn't say the company would abandon the project, but noted that the delays are putting investors on edge. Alberta is blocking imports of B.C. wine as it pushes Ottawa to offer up more than just words in response to B.C.'s plans. Premier John Horgan said he has no plans to retaliate to Rachel Notley's trade actions.

Here's wine-industry expert Karen Graham's take: "That Alberta has announced a ban on the import of British Columbia wine is shocking. That our Canadian federation has arrived at this place – with deafening silence on the part of the federal government – is even more shocking. How and why did we get here? And why is it that, only in Canada, wine can even be a banned product between provinces?"

Ottawa has ordered a review of a deal to sell military helicopters to the Philippines

A Philippine military chief told the media this week that the choppers "will be used for the military's internal security operations." Under President Rodrigo Duterte's rule, the country's armed forces have been accused of unlawful killings. Now, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is prepared to block the US$233-million deal pending the outcome of the review. But just this week a government spokesperson said Canada believed the deal would see the choppers used for disaster relief and search and rescue.

In November, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue of extrajudicial killings with Duterte, who then lashed out at Trudeau, calling his comments "a personal and official insult."

You don't need a teacher's certificate to work at one B.C. school district

Desperate for on-call help, the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District in B.C.'s interior is accepting applications from those who meet these requirements: a university degree, experience working with young people and a criminal background check. "Teacher replacements will perform the normal duties of a teacher such as instruction, supervision, lesson preparation and marking for the day's assignments," the Facebook posting reads. School districts across B.C. are in the middle of a hiring spree after a Supreme Court ruling called for 3,500 teaching positions to be restored. B.C.'s Ministry of Education said the practice of using non-certified adults isn't uncommon in small and remote communities.

Olympics 2018: The Pyeongchang Games are one day away

But if you want to catch the opening ceremony live you'll need to wake up bright and early tomorrow: things kick off at 3 a.m. PT or 6 a.m. ET. A taped broadcast is set to air in the evening. If you want to get your Olympics fix in early, curling, moguls and team figure-skating events actually get under way this evening, around 7 p.m. ET.

Elsewhere on the Olympics front:

Officials are working to contain the spread of norovirus in Pyeongchang. So far, at least 32 workers have been treated for the infectious bug, while 1,200 were kept in their rooms during tests for the virus.

At this year's Games, Canadian-born players with South Korean passports will play for the men's hockey team and the joint North-South Korea women's squad. The modern-arena setting is a bit of a departure from the 1950s, when Canadian troops fighting in the Korean War took to the ice for the Imjin River hockey games.

Cathal Kelly writes about his trip to the Demilitarized Zone: "As part of the Olympics outreach, they are running media up to the DMZ for a look-see from a safe distance. The tour along is called 'Path to Peace' – an Orwellian formulation if ever there was one."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

South African President Jacob Zuma's time in power appears to be coming to an end

There has been plenty of speculation this week over when, exactly, Zuma will relinquish his position. Cyril Ramaphosa took over from Zuma as leader of the African National Congress party in December on a promise to pursue an anti-corruption agenda. Ramaphosa says he anticipates a "speedy resolution" to transition talks with Zuma. Some are worried that Zuma is working to secure a deal that would provide him with immunity from prosecution.

MORNING MARKETS

Investors remain cautious

Global stock markets remained on shaky ground on Thursday as U.S. bond yields crept back towards four-year highs after U.S. congressional leaders reached a two-year budget deal to raise government spending by almost $300-billion. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent today, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai composite lost 1.4 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.6 and 1 per cent by about 5:05 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar traded as low as 79.4 US cents and as high as 79.7 US cents. Oil prices hit their lowest in six weeks after data showed U.S. crude output had reached record highs.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Is our health system destined to follow a U.S. trajectory?

"Universal health-care or not, Canada appears destined to follow the U.S. trajectory where the accessibility, quality and timeliness of the care you receive depends not just on your income, but where you live as wealthier states and provinces provide more comprehensive care. Growing gaps in drug and dental coverage, especially for working-class Canadians with no or inadequate employer benefits, means more lower-income Canadians will skip trips to the dentist or won't fill prescriptions. Wealth gaps among the provinces means Canadians in some regions will have access to better and more timely care than those in other parts of the country." – Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

The humiliation of Steve Paikin

"When I first read that television host Steve Paikin was being investigated by his employer for sexual misconduct, my immediate reaction was incredulity. The allegations struck me as ridiculous. Paikin is as straight-arrow as they come. … Too many people think that common-sense skepticism – or even a willingness to withhold judgment until the facts are in – puts you on the side of the predators. The truth is that not all men are guilty of what they've been accused of, and others aren't that guilty of very much. The world's a messy, complicated place. And given what there is to go on, I'd bet that Paikin is the same guy I thought he was last week. I may be wrong. But I don't think so." – Margaret Wente

B.C.'s plan for cannabis sales is the smartest one so far

"In rules fleshed out by the government this week, the province has committed to a hybrid approach to selling the drug. The B.C Liquor Distribution Branch will set up its own weed-only stores, but private retailers will be able to apply for licenses to run the same. That's smart for two reasons. The first is that retailing weed exclusively out of government stores, as Quebec and Ontario are planning to do, will help the black market continue to flourish. … It would be so much wiser to bring the shadowy, semi-tolerated dispensaries that currently operate in many Canadian cities into the regulatory fold, along with new entrants to the market who show they can do a responsible job of selling weed. That's effectively what B.C. is doing." – Globe editorial

HEALTH PRIMER

Another reason to eat leafy greens? Sugar that's good for your gut

Sulfoquinovose, or SQ, is an unusual type of sugar that helps good gut bacteria thrive. So that means eating a spinach salad or having kale chips gives a bump to good bacteria while squeezing out the bad stuff. Besides helping out with bacteria, eating leafy green vegetables has been associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. That includes everything from arugula, beet greens, collard greens, leaf lettuce, rapini and swiss chard.

MOMENT IN TIME

Ross Rebagliati wins snowboarding gold

Feb. 8, 1998: A snowboarder with traces of marijuana in his system? Not exactly Man Bites Dog, but for Canada's Ross Rebagliati, the timing was terrible. Twenty years ago today at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games, Rebagliati, 26, of Whistler, B.C., won the gold in the inaugural giant slalom snowboard event. The glow lasted three days, until the International Olympic Committee said Rebagliati's urine had tested positive for 17.8 nanograms of marijuana per millilitre, 2.8 nanograms over the line established for some events. Rebagliati blamed second-hand smoke. The IOC stripped him of his medal, but a day later, reinstated it on the grounds that marijuana was not specifically on the list of banned substances for Olympic snowboarding. For Rebagliati, the buzz – and the jokes – mushroomed. He became a counterculture hero and was interviewed by media outlets around the world. The next day he was on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, who called him Nickel-bag-liati. He was the focus of a Saturday Night Live skit, which portrayed him as a stoner. Rebagliati never won another race, but has since spun his celebrity status into a successful career in B.C.'s booming cannabis industry. The name of his Kelowna glass shop/dispensary? Ross's Gold. – Philip King

