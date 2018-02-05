Morning Update: Philly wins the Super Bowl; the latest in pipeline politics

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champs for the first time

The Eagles topped Tom Brady and the Patriots by a score of 41-33 in an action-packed thriller. The play that would put the Eagles up 38-33 was put under video review because the ball popped loose from the hands of tight end Zach Ertz as he dove into the endzone. But officials ruled it a touchdown, and a fumble by Brady with two minutes left sealed the deal. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles earned the game's most-valuable player award, a Cinderella story for a guy who nearly quit the NFL a few years ago and was playing backup until the last weeks of the regular season. Besides throwing for three TDs, Foles also scored one himself on a beautiful trick play in the first half.

And Justin Timberlake made his return to the halftime show, playing it safe after his role in the infamous Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 show. Timberlake's performance included a tribute to departed music legend Prince, who hailed from the Super Bowl host city of Minneapolis.

Ottawa is overhauling the review process for energy projects

The news comes at the same time Alberta and B.C. fight over the fate of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The federal government is set to put forward a bill this week that will effectively decrease the authority of the National Energy Board and place decisions in the hands of an agency that will consider socioeconomic and Indigenous concerns in addition to environmental issues. Justin Trudeau has said the NEB process lacks public trust, while cabinet ministers have vowed to give Indigenous communities a larger say in the decision-making. Ottawa continues to support Trans Mountain, but Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has called on the federal government to do more to curb B.C.'s plans to quash the project.

Stephen Harper knew about sexual-assault allegations against Rick Dykstra

But the then-prime minister opted to allow Dykstra to stay on as a Conservative candidate in the 2015 federal election. The decision, as well as the silence on the matter for more than two years, are revealing major fractures within the Conservative Party. Harper issued a statement late Friday saying he believed the case had been closed by police by the time it was brought to his attention. "Given this understanding of the situation, I did not believe that I could justify removing him as a candidate," he said. Dykstra resigned as president of the Ontario PCs late last month just before Maclean's reported on an assault allegation dating back to his time as a federal MP (Dykstra has denied the report).

Caroline Mulroney is entering the Ontario PC leadership race

The 43-year-old lawyer and daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has already received a nod of support from Rod Phillips, the former head of Postmedia who opted not to run to replace Patrick Brown. Mulroney joins former MPP Christine Elliott and former Toronto councillor Doug Ford. A leader will be chosen on March 10.

Here's Adam Radwanski's take on Mulroney's candidacy: "There are very few Tories for whom the personal stakes are higher, in how they navigate this new world they're suddenly in. And if all the stalwarts previously cautioning her to take it slow were right that she had enough potential worth carefully managing, that makes the stakes for her party very high as well."

Meanwhile, Interim Leader Vic Fedeli revealed over the weekend that the party's membership numbers are far lower than previously thought. While Brown had said the PCs had 200,000 members, the database actually contains just over 132,000. Fedeli also said officials found problems with roughly 20,000 memberships or membership applications.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The BC Liberals have selected Andrew Wilkinson as their new leader

Wilkinson, a former advanced-education minister, beat out former Surrey mayor and Tory MP Dianne Watts by a margin of 53 per cent to 47 per cent on the fifth and final ballot. And Wilkinson, who is 60, has already waded into the pipeline fight: "The NDP is picking an unnecessary fight with our neighbours and with the federal government and we will be pointing that out as strongly as possible." Wilkinson will be looking to lead the party back into power after the Greens threw support to the NDP after last year's election. The Liberals currently hold 41 of the legislature's 87 seats.

Here's Gary Mason's take on Wilkinson's victory: "For a party that had grown tired and stale after 16 years in power, many B.C. Liberals saw their leadership contest as an opportunity to press the refresh button, to inject some life and vitality into a political institution that many saw as egregiously out of touch with the everyday concerns of a young and increasingly ethnically diverse populace. So who did they elect this past weekend to champion that change? A wealthy, Oxford-educated, 60-year-old white guy whose greatest perceived character flaw is an aloof, aristocratic bearing and a propensity to come across as a condescending know-it-all. Other than that, Andrew Wilkinson is a fine fellow." (for subscribers)

MORNING MARKETS

Stock sell-off deepens

Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday, with European indexes opening lower and bond yields rising as resurgent U.S. inflation raised the possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively than had been expected. Tokyo's Nikkei slumped 2.6 per cent, and the Hong Kong Hang Seng 1.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.7 and 1.2 per cent by about 4:10 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was above 80.5 US cents as the greenback steadied. The yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury was still at a four-year high. Oil fell, nearing its lowest in a month.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

More Ruth Ellen Brosseaus, please

"Maybe you remember Vegas Girl: the anglophone Ottawa bartender and former teen mom who put her name forward for the NDP in a can't-win Quebec riding before a trip to Sin City for her 27th birthday – and got elected. Ruth Ellen Brosseau became a symbol of the Orange Wave that earned a free seat in Parliament for anyone with the foresight or folly to stand as a Quebec New Democrat in 2011. She also became a bit of a laughingstock. Well, Brosseau, the ultimate pylon candidate, was recently named NDP House Leader, in charge of the party's legislative tactics. … Her success holds lessons for Canada's political class. The most important is that parties should not confine themselves to the stock field of lawyers, corporate types and political lifers when choosing candidates to run under their banner." – Globe editorial

Before #MeToo, victims lost everything

"If the #MeToo resistance imagines it's invented the party lines of false allegations and lying women, it's wrong. In fact, it's old hat. False allegations of sexual assault are not a common problem. What is a common social problem is that victims are not believed when they disclose their stories, and offenders go unaccountable. Less than 10 per cent of all sexual assaults are reported, and a minority see convictions. In the eight years that I worked as a counsellor in a sexual-assault centre, I personally saw one conviction out of all the women I accompanied to court. One. In eight years. If our resistance to #Me Too is motivated by a mourning over all that could be lost to men who happen to take a so-called sexual misstep, what about the rest of them, the women?" – Nicole Pietsch, a co-ordinator of the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres

Chief Wahoo rides off into the sunset – but not soon enough

"Chief Wahoo, proud emblem of the Cleveland Indians since 1947, may soon be relegated to the trash heap of questionable sports and product icons. … At last word, Chief Wahoo will not be saved by the cavalry. Here's the thing: He is riding off into the sunset. Not today. Not next month. Not this baseball season. But in one year. In 2019. In one more trip around the sun. One cannot but wonder at the logic in such a delay. If Chief Wahoo is indeed dying, a funeral – depending on the various religious and spiritual beliefs – usually takes around three or four days. A year (possibly longer) is an unusually long mourning period. Yes, I understand the bureaucracy of racism can be slow and laborious. To native people though, it's like saying, 'Okay, we are going to stop giving you these small-pox-infested blankets, but here are some lovely dish towels.'" – Drew Hayden Taylor, award-winning playwright and author

HEALTH PRIMER

Soy, coconut, almond or rice: How do non-dairy 'milks' stack up nutritionally?

A new study out of McGill University found soy milk came closest to matching the nutrition of cow's milk. A key factor was protein: soy milk offered 8.7 grams of protein per cup, just above the 8 offered in cow's milk. But almond, coconut and rice milks had no more than 1.6 g per serving.

MOMENT IN TIME

Toronto's bathhouse raids

Feb. 5, 1981: Wielding sledgehammers and crowbars to break through doors and punching holes in walls, police raided four gay bathhouses in 1981 and arrested 306 men, making this one of the largest mass arrests in Canadian history. But the Toronto bathhouse raids also became a critical moment in the politicization of Canada's LGBTQ movement. Charged under common bawdy house laws, the detained men were verbally abused by police and forced to submit to venereal disease examinations. The LGBTQ community and allies responded with outrage: Thousands demonstrated over several weeks denouncing police excessive force, demanding an independent public inquiry and an end to surveillance and harassment. The first of Toronto's Pride parades was held that summer. This wasn't the first bathhouse raid in Canada (a horrendous 1977 raid in Montreal resulted in Quebec becoming the first province to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation), but the national media attention revealed how LGBTQ Canadians continued to be a target of the state. Raids continued in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary into the 2000s. The majority of the 1981 charges were cleared in a 1983 trial, but it would take 35 years for Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders to officially state "regret" for the 1981 raids. – Stephanie Chambers

