Morning Update newsletter: Quebec courthouse altercation; a gender-neutral national anthem

Alberta is threatening trade action over B.C.'s move to block Trans Mountain

"The government of Alberta will not – we cannot – let this unconstitutional attack on jobs and working people stand," Premier Rachel Notley said (for subscribers). She was responding to B.C.'s plan to block diluted bitumen shipments while a committee studies potential safety risks in the event of a spill. B.C.'s NDP government opposes Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.'s pipeline expansion project, which would triple tanker traffic in the Vancouver harbour. Notley's office says Alberta could retaliate by not buying power from B.C.'s Site C dam, a major (and controversial) hydroelectric dam project currently in the works. Legal experts say B.C.'s regulatory plan could be vulnerable to court challenges, since pipelines fall within federal jurisdiction.

But whether the federal government decides to take action is another question entirely, Campbell Clark writes: "If this were just a jurisdictional fight between B.C. and Ottawa, it would be pretty easy for Justin Trudeau to push back. … But this is politics. Mr. Trudeau has to worry that if he picks a fight with B.C., it shines the spotlight on his approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline. That just brings up a decision that is unpopular with environmentally conscious Liberal voters, and with some of the constituents of Liberal-held ridings in the Lower Mainland. The Liberals wanted the controversy to cool down, not fire up as the 2019 election gets closer." (for subscribers)

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head in a Quebec courthouse altercation with a special constable

A video of the altercation, filmed by one of the man's cousins, appeared to show the constable firing the gun downward at a target a few metres away as the officer yelled "Don't move!" The man's mother can be heard shouting "Put down your gun!" The gunshot went off after an extended wrestling match in which the constable tried to use a nightstick to subdue the man, while the man got hold of the nightstick and hit the constable, according to a statement from a provincial agency.

The man was taken to hospital; his mother said: "His brain was not struck. He is strong and fighting for his life." The constable suffered injuries and was also taken to hospital. The incident took place in the Quebec town of Maniwaki.

1,422 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. last year

The number represents a 43-per-cent jump compared with 2016, and will only grow once outstanding investigations are completed. B.C. has been the hardest-hit province in an escalating overdose crisis, but the figures are concerning nationwide: At least 482 people died of opioid-related deaths in Alberta in the first three quarters of 2017; in Ontario, 867 died in 2016; and at least 30 died in Manitoba in the first quarter of last year. The most radical project yet aimed at reducing overdoses is set to begin in B.C. in April: Some people at high risk of overdosing will be given pharmaceutical-grade hydromorphone tablets, a drug similar to heroin.

The Senate has passed a bill to make Canada's anthem gender neutral

The national anthem line "in all thy sons command" will be changed to "in all of us command." All that's left to finalize the revision is formal royal assent. The change was the dying wish of Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger, who had campaigned for the legislation for years. The House of Commons passed the bill in June of 2016, just two months before Bélanger died from ALS. But the bill hit a hurdle in the Senate when Conservatives opposed the change.

Andrew Scheer has ordered a probe into the Tories' handling of allegations against Rick Dykstra

The Conservatives have come under pressure from MPs within the party to explain what happened. Leader Andrew Scheer says a third-party investigation will be conducted; he's also promising to improve the party's code of conduct. Maclean's has reported that senior party officials knew of sexual-assault allegations against Dykstra but opted to let him run for a seat during the 2015 federal election. Dykstra lost the race, and ended up becoming the president of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party. He resigned that position over the weekend hours before Maclean's reported on an assault allegation dating back to Dykstra's time as a federal MP (Dykstra has denied the report).

Doctors who oppose assisted death must refer patients, an Ontario court has ruled

A group representing 4,700 Christian doctors had challenged the province's referral requirements, arguing referrals were the morally equivalent to participating in an assisted death. But an Ontario court said the rule is a fair limit on freedom of religion because it protects vulnerable patients from harm. The case is the first Canadian test of conscience rights for doctors opposed to assisted dying. Go here to read about the tough choices faced by families who have loved ones in religious facilities seeking an assisted death.

Stocks mixed

World stocks were mixed on Thursday after three days of losses and European shares opened higher, although U.S. and German bond yields near multiyear highs checked the gains and kept stocks from regaining recent record highs. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.68 per cent, and the Shanghai composite was down 0.99 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.75 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up slightly by about 6:15 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up 0.34 per cent and 0.43 per cent respectively. New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was at about US81.20 cents. Oil rose after a survey showed OPEC's commitment to its supply cuts remains in place, even as U.S. production topped 10 million barrels per day for the first time since 1970.

The Jordan Peterson paradox: high intellect, or just another angry white guy?

"Jordan Peterson is a tangle of contradictions, inconsistencies, and seeming improbabilities: a famous academic; a middle-aged man with a spookily intuitive mastery of the vicissitudes of social media; a Christian in the thrall of Nietzsche; a self-styled individualist free-thinker who calls for the mass sackings of fellow academics; a wholly unimposing specimen who insists on the moral necessity of physical strength and bemoans the social taboo against becoming physically violent with 'crazy women.' … He speaks directly to an audience that has found him: his 703,000 YouTube subscribers, 394,000 Twitter followers, and thousands of Patreon contributing to upward of $62,000 monthly he rakes in crowdfunding his mission to 'take the humanities back from the corrupt postmodernists.' Where other academics rise on the strength of their ideas, Peterson's fame has crested on their sheer proliferation." – John Semley

If the clown shoe fits...

"Members of an extreme-right anti-Islam group in Quebec are having a meltdown after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called them 'bozos.' Trudeau was speaking in Quebec City on the anniversary of the deadly attack on a mosque that killed six Muslim men. What he actually said was 'nonos,' a French-Canadian colloquialism that could just as easily be translated as dummy, nitwit, dope or knucklehead. Some, including a Conservative MP from Quebec, say Mr. Trudeau's words were divisive and not fitting of a prime minister. Others are criticizing him for bringing attention to a fringe group. But Trudeau wasn't wrong to call out a group that trades in anti-Islamic fearmongering. More than that, he was right to be dismissive of them." – Globe editorial

For patients fighting cancer, PTSD is one more battle

New research found at least 20 per cent of cancer patients develop post-traumatic stress disorder within six months of diagnosis – a rate similar to that of combat veterans. And the number goes up past 30 per cent for those with cancers as acute as leukemia. But PTSD often falls through the cracks of cancer care, in part due to the combined stigma of cancer and mental illness. Researchers in Toronto and Vancouver are currently testing whether regular emotional support can reduce the risk of cancer-related anxiety and PTSD.

Canada makes Black History month official

Feb. 1, 1996: Don't be surprised that Parliament did not recognize Black History Month until 1996: It's simply history repeating itself. Few Canadian public-school students learned much about the Black Loyalists, falsely promised a life free of prejudice for helping Britain hold back the Americans. We were not taught about seven-year-old Olivier Lejeune, the first slave sold in New France, or of John Ware, one of the first of a wave of black cowboys (and women) that settled in Alberta in the late 19th century. The tardy recognition of these parts of the country's history was prodded by our first elected black female MPP, Jean Augustine, and not adopted by the Senate until 2008. Forgo shock to be the change: Consider the fiery anger of enslaved Montrealer Marie-Josèphe Angélique, or the good intentions of B.C. governor James Douglas, who welcomed black California migrants. Absorb what happened after this country was the final stop on the Underground Railroad – Ontario schools were segregated, Nova Scotia's Africville was destroyed and Ms. Augustine was a domestic worker in Toronto's Forest Hill area. All of it matters more than we were told, as much as anything else we call Canada. – Denise Balkissoon

