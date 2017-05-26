Senators’ season comes to an end



The Ottawa Senators have been eliminated from the playoffs after losing 3-2 in double overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby sent a pass to Chris Kunitz, who shot the puck over the shoulder of Sens goalie Craig Anderson. The Penguins will play the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup final.



Quebec seeks probe of Davie shipyard as part of ferry contract review



Quebec’s government has asked the province’s financial watchdog to investigate ferry contracts awarded to Chantier Davie Canada. The probe would be part of a wider look at the management of the province’s ferry corporation. Davie is the same company under the spotlight in the RCMP’s investigation into Vice-Admiral Mark Norman. Davie’s Quebec contracts aren’t related to the contract at the centre of the RCMP probe. Davie has been awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts from Ottawa and Quebec. Meanwhile, a Globe and Mail investigation of Davie found a complex web of ownership and financing.



As Trump scolds NATO on terror, Trudeau stands firm



As expected, Donald Trump called on NATO members to boost their defence spending at a summit in Brussels yesterday. With the Manchester attack just days ago, Trump said increased spending is needed as a means to fight global terrorism. Only five of the 28 alliance countries spend 2 per cent of their GDP on defence. Justin Trudeau argued that even though Ottawa only spends 1 per cent on defence, Canada “consistently steps up and steps forward.” He cited Canada’s presence as part of a NATO mission in Latvia as one example. When it came time for a leaders photo, Trump pushed Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way to get a prime spot in the front. Next up for Trudeau and Trump is the G7 meeting in Italy that begins today.



Jared Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe, reports say



Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is being investigated by the FBI as part of its Russia probe, according to multiple media reports. The FBI started investigating Kushner because of his meetings with Russia’s U.S. ambassador as well as a banker from Moscow. But just because he’s under investigation, doesn’t mean FBI officials suspect him of a crime. The FBI, multiple committees and newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller are all looking into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.



Conservatives set to name new leader



The Conservative Party is set to announce its new leader tomorrow. Quebec MP Maxime Bernier is widely expected to win the nomination contest, though Erin O’Toole, Andrew Scheer or one of the other 10 contenders could pull off a surprise upset. That person would need to show up consistently as a second choice on the ranked ballot. Regardless of who wins, the Tories will need to look past their rural roots if they want to beat the Liberals in the next election, John Ibbitson writes.



Oil prices recovered some ground on Friday as investors looked past disappointment that an OPEC meeting did not produce bigger supply cuts, while sterling slid on a poll showing the ruling Conservatives’ lead shrinking, two weeks before an election. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up, and the Shanghai composite gained 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. (ET), though Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.7 per cent. New York futures were down.



Conservatives, welcome to urban Canada. You need these voters



“Canada is now an overwhelmingly urban place. There are more people in Greater Vancouver than in the rest of British Columbia. Half of Quebec’s population lives in Greater Montreal; more than half of Albertans live in Edmonton or Calgary. The Greater Toronto Area has as many people as the three Prairies provinces combined. Urban Canada is also where Canada is most ethnically, religiously and racially diverse, and every day it’s becoming more so. It’s where immigrants go, where the jobs are, where the cost of living is highest, but where economic opportunities are greatest. Urban Canada is Canada’s future. So welcome back to urban Canada, Conservatives. To form government, you’re going to have to make millions of new friends here.” – Globe editorial



‘Body-slamming’: Another reason why reporter is considered a terrible job



“On Wednesday, Republican nominee for Congress Greg Gianforte was accused of ‘body-slamming’ Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian newspaper. … Should we be surprised? The Committee to Protect Journalists warned of this exact possibility during the presidential campaign. Its statement read, in part, ‘a Trump presidency would represent a threat to press freedom in the United States, but the consequences for the rights of journalists around the world could be far more serious. Any failure of the United States to uphold its own standards emboldens dictators and despots to restrict the media in their own countries.’” – Elizabeth Renzetti



Oil-price attrition puts the world on the path to another great economic reckoning



“The welfare states of OPEC, where energy is almost free to consumers, cannot be sustained at such weak oil prices. Nor will these countries, with their one-trick economies, be able to afford expensive imports of food and medicine, not mention the lifestyles of idle princes. We are soon approaching another great economic reckoning that will put the OPEC member states under severe political stress. Peak demand for oil may bring with it yet more civil unrest, a huge social and political challenge for OPEC countries. And we, too, must prepare ourselves for the consequences, as the victims of the collapsing oil-producing economies head north and west to seek refuge in our towns and cities.” – Carl Mortished (for subscribers)



Adopt a movement-based approach for optimized workouts



When it’s time for a workout, a lot of people focus on their muscles. But a more effective approach may be to concentrate on movement. There are thousands of muscles, but they can all be grouped into a handful of movement patterns. Pushing, pulling, squatting and hinging are the most common. A few exercise examples: For pushing, push-ups and landmine press work your chest and shoulder muscles. When it comes to pulling, pull-ups and overhead pulling can strengthen your back and biceps.



Oil discovered in the Middle East



May 26, 1908: London mining magnate William Knox D’Arcy was running out of money and patience, and had sent a telegram to halt the seven-year search for crude in the Persian desert. But at the 11th hour, a gusher from the wooden derrick at Masjid-i-Suleiman spurted oil 15 metres high – setting off the oil age in the Middle East and later establishing Iran as a global petroleum power. Right away, the find created the Anglo-Persian Oil Co., a precursor to BP, and powered the Royal Navy’s transition to oil from coal as Europe descended into war. The battle for control of the resource would eventually motivate U.K. and U.S. meddling in Iran, helping to sow the seeds of the 1979 Revolution. But that May morning, after enduring disease outbreaks, clashes with bandits and warlords, and temperatures that soared above 50 C, workers took off their hats and rubbed oil over their faces to revel in their fossil-fuel prize. – Kelly Cryderman



