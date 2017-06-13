Jeff Sessions testifying before Senate committee today



U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions is set to testify before the Senate intelligence committee at 2:30 p.m. ET today. The panel is investigating contacts between Donald Trump’s staff and Russia; Sessions is expected to face questions over his meetings with the Kremlin’s U.S. ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, in the leadup to Trump’s inauguration.



His testimony comes just days after former FBI director James Comey made waves at his Senate panel appearance where he accused Trump of lying and firing him over the bureau’s Russia probe. Comey also mentioned Sessions several times during that appearance. Crucially, Comey said the FBI was “aware of facts” that would have made it “problematic” for Sessions to be involved in a Russia investigation. Sessions recused himself from the Justice Department’s Russia probe in March after it was revealed he didn’t disclose those contacts with Kislyak during his confirmation hearing.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



U.S. rebukes Canada over Chinese takeover of Norsat



A Chinese company’s takeover of a Vancouver high-tech firm, approved by the Trudeau government, puts U.S. national security at risk, a congressional commission is warning. The Pentagon is among Norsat International’s customers. The commission is calling on the Pentagon to “immediately review” its contracts with Norsat.



Ottawa approved the takeover by Hytera Communications early this month. It conducted a standard security analysis, but not a more wide-ranging national-security review. Hytera’s acquisition is now on hold after a U.S. hedge fund put in an offer yesterday to acquire Norsat.



More Canadian patients are speaking out about illegal doctor double-billing



More Canadian patients who experienced illegal doctor double billing are speaking up. A Globe investigation revealed patients are being told to pay private clinics for faster access to appointments and surgeries, all while doctors who own a stake in those clinics continue to bill the public system. In B.C., a man says a doctor’s secretary said a surgery he needed would take at least seven months to get through the public system, but that it could be done much sooner if he paid $4,000. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott responded to The Globe’s investigation by vowing to find ways to address the double-billing problem and is telling those affected to report their experiences to authorities. Ottawa can fine provinces that don’t address the issue, but it relies on data from the provinces, which have an interest in minimizing the scope of the problem.



Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin is retiring



Beverly McLachlin, Canada’s longest-serving Chief Justice, is retiring this December. McLachlin has been sitting on the Supreme Court since 1989, and was appointed Chief Justice in 2000. She is the first woman to hold the position and just the third woman named to the top court.



McLachlin has often been outspoken and pushed boundaries. In a speech two years ago, she accused Canada of cultural genocide against Indigenous peoples, and also got into a public dispute with Stephen Harper over a rejection of the then-prime minister’s Supreme Court pick. During her time as Chief Justice, the court overturned precedents: It created a constitutional right to unionize and nixed a ban on assisted dying (McLachlin had dissented on the original 1993 ruling).



The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions



For the second time in three years, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. Kevin Durant scored 39 points and Steph Curry added 34 to lead the Warriors to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5. The Warriors lost only one game in this year’s playoffs – Game 4 of the finals. Last year, the Warriors were up 3-1 in the series, before LeBron James and co. pulled off a remarkable comeback to win the title in Game 7. The two teams also faced off in the 2015 finals, when the Warriors beat the Cavs in six games.



MORNING MARKETS



The prospect of the United States raising interest rates and shrinking its mammoth balance sheet reverberated across markets from Toronto to Beijing on Tuesday. All eyes are on what is expected to be a rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Tokyo’s Nikkei was the only loser, sinking by less than 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also up. Oil prices advanced on news that Saudi Arabia would make supply cuts to customers.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Trump and Comey: Pick your truth



“[In U.S. politics today,] people don’t just disagree on their interpretation of events. They disagree on the events themselves. There are at least two parallel tracks of ‘truth,’ running on and on to the horizon, destined never to meet. To an extent that’s new in history, the people who hold these opposing views are destined never to meet either. The United States is becoming increasingly segregated, not just by race or class but also by ideology. People have always clashed over politics, of course. What’s changed is that each side regards the other with far more hatred and contempt.” – Margaret Wente



Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones on TV: The next level of anti-truth



“On last weekend’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, a show just weeks old, the host previewed a segment for next Sunday, an interview with the notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who runs the InfoWars website, radio show and online channel. … the President of the United States validated Jones’s ghastly theories and opinions and Kelly, no less, is going to ‘shine a light’ on all that. It is implied, then, that shining a light is a good thing, no matter how many people are upset. It’s journalism, don’t you see? Nonsense. It’s a stunt. Kelly needs Jones to make her new show must-see, and Jones needs Kelly to give him a massive national platform in the United States. That’s the truth. See, we don’t live in what’s being called, ridiculously, a ‘post-truth era.’ We live in anti-truth times.” – John Doyle



HEALTH PRIMER



Five simple steps to better health



Here are some straightforward things you can do achieve wellness, courtesy of Calgary-based fitness coach Sonja Franzmann: Focus on sleep; drink plenty of water; eat whole, natural foods; exercise in chunks if you have to; and don’t compare your body to other people’s.



MOMENT IN TIME



The Queen’s assassination scare



June 13, 1981: “I wanted to be famous.” With these words, teenaged Marcus Simon Sarjeant explained his motivation for shooting six blanks in the Queen’s direction as she rode her horse during the Trooping the Colour parade that celebrated her birthday. Inspired by the global prominence gained by John Lennon’s assassin the previous year, Sarjeant had at first planned to kill the Queen. But having failed to obtain ammunition for his father’s old revolver, he settled for a harmless mail-order replica pistol. The incident left the Queen unhurt and, once she regained control of her startled horse, the procession continued as usual. Later imprisoned under the rarely used 1842 Treason Act, Sarjeant served three years in jail and upon release, changed his name in a bid to regain anonymity. Being famous, it turned out, was not what he wanted after all. – Ken Carriere



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error