Morning Update: Soulpepper theatre’s Albert Schultz steps down; Atlantic Canada braces for ‘weather bomb’

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Soulpepper theatre's Albert Schultz has stepped down after sexual-misconduct allegations

Story continues below advertisement

Four actresses have filed civil lawsuits alleging Schultz, a co-founder and the artistic director at Soulpepper, sexually harassed and assaulted them in incidents spanning two decades. The women are also suing Soulpepper, which responded by announcing it had launched an investigation into Schultz's behaviour and instructed him to step aside while it is conducted. The actresses allege Schultz exposed himself, groped and kissed them in rehearsals, and groped them on stage. The women are seeking damages of $4.25-million from Soulpepper and $3.6-million from Schultz. In a statement, Schultz said he would defend himself "vehemently."

The Toronto-based Soulpepper is one of Canada's best-known theatre companies. Schultz is an Order of Canada recipient and has also starred in TV series Street Legal and Alias Grace. Schultz's wife Leslie Lester, who is Soulpepper's executive director, is taking a leave of absence during the company's probe.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Heads up: We have a new newsletter called Amplify. It will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. The topics will vary and will dive deep into issues and events around the world. The newsletter will also highlight Canadian women who are inspiring others. Sign up today.

Atlantic Canada is bracing for a 'weather bomb'

Hurricane-force wind gusts of up to 180 kilometres an hour are forecast to hit the region as soon as this morning. Officials are scrambling to prepare for the storm, with airlines warning flights may be cancelled and residents being advised about possible days-long power outages. Several schools, businesses and ferry services were being shut down for the day. Nova Scotia Power has called in technicians from Quebec in anticipation of downed power lines. The province is expected to receive between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow, while New Brunswick could be hit with as much as 40 centimetres. Meteorologists are describing the storm as a weather bomb, which is when warm air moving northward is undercut by cold air, which causes a storm system to strengthen quickly.

The father of two B.C. girls found dead on Christmas has been charged with second-degree murder

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey were killed inside a Victoria-area home on Dec. 25. Their father, Andrew Berry, has now been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after his release from hospital. Mr. Berry was supposed to return the girls to their mother by a court-set time of noon on Christmas Day, but never arrived.

Mr. Berry and the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, had been involved in a custody battle. When presented with allegations that Mr. Berry maligned the children's mother in front of them and touched one of the girls inappropriately, a judge ruled Mr. Berry showed "displays of poor judgment." Ms. Cotton had also filed a restraining order against Mr. Berry, alleging he jumped on her and pinned her in their bedroom.

Former Shaw Communications CEO Jim Shaw has died at 60

Shaw led the company as CEO for a dozen years, beginning in 1998 when he took over from his father and company founder JR Shaw. Jim Shaw's family said he died peacefully after "a brief illness." The Western Canada telecom giant saw its annual revenue jump to $3.7-billion under Shaw's leadership, way up from the $646-million when he took over. Long-time Rogers executive Phil Lind remembered Shaw as a "brilliant, very, very creative and hardworking" executive and credited him for "transforming the Shaw empire."

Shaw left his post as CEO in 2010 two months earlier than planned after he reportedly belittled investors and behaved erratically during a lunch event. He had previously taken time off work due to health problems.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has turned on Steve Bannon

The U.S. President said Bannon "lost his mind" after being let go from his position as chief strategist. His ire came in response to Bannon accused Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner of "treasonous" behaviour. Bannon was referring to Trump Jr.'s decision to meet with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign after being told she had compromising information on Hillary Clinton.

The feud with Bannon, once a close Trump ally, has deepened the rupture within the Republican Party, Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow writes. Bannon has sought to reshape the GOP by supporting anti-establishment candidates, including Roy Moore, in recent congressional primaries. Now, Trump is aligning himself with the more traditional wing of the party as the 2018 midterm elections loom.

MORNING MARKETS

Market bulls resumed their charge on Thursday as strong data from the world's biggest economies sent stock index records tumbling and oil prices to their highest since mid-2015. Tokyo's Nikkei came back from a holiday with a gain of 3.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 1 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was just below 80 cents (U.S.). Brent crude rose further above $68 a barrel to the highest since May, 2015.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Andrew Scheer's weird tolerance level

"Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer gave a recent interview to The Globe and Mail in which he tried to sell the Tories as Canada's party of tolerance and acceptance. He didn't nail it. … on the issue of LGBTQ rights, [Scheer said] he is a supporter. But as an MP, he voted against gay marriage in 2005, and as party leader he refuses to take part in Pride parades. 'Not everyone marches,' he says. And fair enough. But while he claims the LGBTQ community should not take his absence from Pride parades as de facto proof that he isn't a supporter, he's happy to let that same absence send a signal to his political base about his beliefs. Mr. Scheer has apparently made it a priority to rebrand his party as a Canada's brightest beacon of tolerance. Based on what we've seen, he may not be the person for the job." – Globe editorial

Don't believe the pipe hype: Marijuana stocks could burn you

"At the start of the NFL season in September, my fantasy football commissioner suggested we invest our league fees in Canopy Growth Corp., Canada's scorching pot stock, to boost the prize money. The simple calculation behind it: Most of our league managers smoke weed, which suggested many more Canadians do too, so the sector should keep soaring because marijuana is about to be legal. I was the only team manager against it, arguing pot stock valuations were outrageous because investors were betting almost exclusively based on hype. The prize money could halve, or worse, if the bubble burst. He listened to me, because I'm a business reporter and we've been buddies since high school. Now, I'm the butt of endless jokes in our group chat. By season end, Canopy's stock had soared 157 per cent. The rub: Our commissioner won the league. As silly as I looked, I still swear by the same advice. Actually, it's even more apt now." – Tim Kiladze (for subscribers)

HEALTH PRIMER

Are 'natural' foods really better for you?

The term "natural" can be misleading, writes Leslie Beck, since many people assume it means the food they are buying is "healthier" or "more nutritious." But ground meat, for example, can still be called natural even if it contains hormone and antibiotic residues. And conventionally grown fruit and vegetables will contain pesticide residues. Your best bet for avoiding those residues is to buy food labelled organic.

MOMENT IN TIME

The 20th anniversary of the ice storm

Jan. 4, 1998: It is best known as Quebec's ice storm for good reason, but the freezing rain that paralyzed the province coated a wide swath of the east from Southern Ontario to Maine to Nova Scotia. The first person to die in the storm was Joanne Bomben from Ontario. She was trying to help a stranded motorist on an icy road near Hamilton when a vehicle skidded and struck her. She was 44, a consultant, devoted volunteer and mother of two. By the time the freezing rain stopped pelting, millions of people, mostly Quebeckers, were in the cold without power and 24,000 wooden hydro polls were snapped along with 1,000 steel pylons. Thirty-five people died in automobile accidents, from hypothermia, falls, asphyxiation and fire, often from makeshift home-heating systems. Twenty years later, ripples from the storm still radiate. Later this year, Montreal will ban traditional wood-burning stoves and fireplaces, whose popularity exploded in the storm's aftermath and are now a major cause of wintertime air pollution and chronic lung problems. And the Joanne Bomben Bursary in pediatrics, set up by her husband and two now-grown children 12 years ago, will be awarded in January to a McMaster University medical student. – Les Perreaux

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.