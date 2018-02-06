Morning Update: Stocks extend plunge; B.C.’s pot plans

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Global stocks extend plunge

Story continues below advertisement

Global stock markets took a battering Tuesday, following a dramatic sell-off on Wall Street that triggered concerns that a potentially healthy pullback from record highs could turn into a protracted bear market. However, signs that Wall Street will stabilize when it opens later helped ease the selling pressure during European trading hours. Tokyo's Nikkei toppled by 4.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 5.1 per cent, and the Shanghai by 3.4 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 1.9 and 2 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET. New York futures were bouncing. The Canadian dollar was at 79.77 US cents and oil was down.

Tuesday's fall in Asia and Europe followed the Monday drop of the Dow Jones industrial average, the key barometer of the U.S. stock market. The Dow dropped by more than 1,500 points, before finishing down 1,175, or 4.6 per cent. Stock markets have been relatively calm for the past two years, but investors now appear to be reacting to the possibility of rising inflation and interest rates (for subscribers). There is also growing concern that stocks are being overvalued, with a bull market that's been going for nearly nine years. But some market experts blamed Monday's big downturn on computers that are programmed to react instantaneously to market conditions.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

Rob Carrick writes that you should be grateful for the market freakout: "As an investor, protracted stretches of prosperity should make you nervous. We've seen that in the globally dominant U.S. stock market, where the S&P 500 stock index of big companies averaged returns of almost 16 per cent annually over the five years to Dec. 31 in U.S. dollars. That's pretty much double what the optimistic experts expect for the years ahead. The market plunge Monday shows people are getting appropriately worried about all this good fortune." (for subscribers)

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Heads up: We have a new weekly newsletter called Amplify that will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will have a different guest editor each week - a woman who works at The Globe - highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

B.C. is going with a mix of private and government-run marijuana stores

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But, unlike in Nova Scotia or the Northwest Territories, you won't be able to buy cannabis and liquor at the same location. Once marijuana is legalized, B.C. residents aged 19 or older will be able to smoke it in public spaces where cigarette smoking is allowed. Those caught high behind the wheel will be hit with a 90-day driving ban.

As for the hundred-plus illegal dispensaries across the province: The government says they will be allowed to apply for a retail licence starting this spring. Those with past criminal records for drug offences will be able to apply, but all approvals will be case by case and anyone with ties to organized crime won't get a go-ahead.

A NAFTA deal by the end of March could be within reach

That's according to Canadian ambassador David MacNaughton. He cautioned that if the March 31 deadline set by U.S. negotiators can't be reached, U.S. midterm elections and the Mexican presidential election could derail talks. "The uncertainty is causing people not to make investments that they might ordinarily make," MacNaughton said. "And the more you have people sitting there not investing because they don't know what the rules are going to be, the fewer jobs get created." Canada recently presented a number of trade compromises, although the U.S. rejected a key concession on autos.

Lululemon's CEO resigned; the company says he 'fell short' on the code of conduct

The specifics behind Laurent Potdevin's abrupt departure remain unclear. The Vancouver-based fitness-clothing retailer said it wouldn't be commenting further "out of respect for the individuals involved." In a statement, Lululemon chairman Glenn Murphy said: "Protecting the organization's culture is one of the board's most important duties." The lack of clarity has sparked speculation over whether Potdevin's exit is connected to the #MeToo movement (for subscribers). The company's founder, Chip Wilson, gave up his position as board chairman four years ago after making controversial statements about women's body sizes.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TVO has launched a probe into a sexual-harassment allegation against Steve Paikin

Paikin, the host of the current affairs show The Agenda, will stay on the air while the third-party investigation is conducted. The allegations against Paikin were raised by former Toronto mayoral candidate Sarah Thomson, who alleged that Paikin, at a lunch in 2010, asked if she would have sex with him in exchange for appearing on his show. Thomson alleged that Paikin repeated the remark with laughter at other events. In a statement, the Ontario public broadcaster said that it "does not tolerate sexual harassment" but "based on the evidence to date, TVO sees no reason to remove Mr. Paikin from his role as host for The Agenda pending the outcome of the investigation."

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Quebec's air ambulance policy separating kids from parents reeks of paternalism

"'Barbarous,' 'untenable,' 'cruel' – just some of the epithets pediatricians are using to describe the Quebec government practice of denying parents the ability to accompany their children when they require medical evacuations from remote northern communities. No parent – nay, no one with even half a heart – can be unmoved and outraged by the idea of a gravely ill child being whisked hundreds of kilometres away while their mother or father is left behind, not knowing if the child will live or die. 'Without his Mom. Alone in the air, his little brain stopped working. I never had the chance to say goodbye. When I finally arrived, it was too late,' Catherine Hudon wrote in a heart-wrenching letter published in La Presse. ... Stories like this are legion. Yet, Évacuation aéromédicales du Québec (ÉVAQ), the agency responsible for medical transport, essentially shrugs its shoulders and says the rules are the rules." – André Picard

How awful is Jordan Peterson, anyway?

"According to what I read on Twitter, Jordan Peterson is among the most despicable men in the world. The formerly obscure psychology professor is a loathsome stalking horse for the far right. His aim is to seduce impressionable young men into joining his hateful anti-women, anti-trans, reactionary cult. Some people think he's flat-out dangerous. Others derisively denounce him as an anti-intellectual hack. "The stupid man's smart person," as he's been called. … Is Peterson among the leading public intellectuals of our time, as the economist Tyler Cowen called him? Or is he just a jumped-up fraud? In fact (as one of his admirers said), he's more like a frontier folk hero – someone who's not afraid to take on the bad guys and battle the forces of disorder and chaos." – Margaret Wente

RT's purchase of Canadian carriage would be a non-issue – if not for the secrecy

"Canada has a heavily regulated broadcasting industry that is supposed to serve Canadians' interests, so why are foreign governments allowed to make secret payments to put their state-backed channels on Canadian TV? In recent weeks we've learned that Russia's RT television channel, a mix of news, tabloid oddities and Kremlin-aligned views, pays Canadian cable companies to be carried in their lineup. The federal government, which shrugged at first, is not looking at that practice – but it should not hesitate to act. Allowing such payments is bad public policy – and asking for it to get worse." – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

HEALTH PRIMER

Why eating insects won't end world hunger

Since 2013, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has been promoting insects as an "unexplored nutrition source that can help address global food insecurity." In turn, entrepreneurs have started to sell insects to Canadians as part of a pitch for "sustainable" food sources. But research indicates that once production of edible insects is scaled up to a mass level, bugs won't be more sustainable than traditional protein sources.

MOMENT IN TIME

100th anniversary of Gustav Klimt's death

Feb. 6, 1918: Nothing about Gustav Klimt's early career hinted at the blazing carnality that made him famous. His rather academic early paintings gave way after 1892 to an erotic personal style that some have linked to Freud's contemporaneous studies of sexuality. After a 1907 scandal over a commission judged too racy for the Viennese public, Klimt mostly painted society ladies and allegorical subjects, flattening perspective by immersing the figures in bright mosaic ornament. He seldom left home, padding about in a long robe and sandals, keeping up a voracious sex life that produced at least 14 children. He died at the age of 55 from a stroke and pneumonia, but the adventures of some of his paintings were just beginning. Several works were destroyed or looted by the Nazis, and some became the focus of postwar lawsuits launched by dispossessed heirs of the painter and his patrons. One such case was made into a film in 2015: Woman in Gold, starring Helen Mirren. The portrait to which the film's title referred sold at auction in 2006 for US$135-million (about $150-million at the time), which was a record amount for any painting. Vienna museums are marking the anniversary with exhibitions on Klimt and other Secessionist artists. – Robert Everett-Green

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.