Social media responds to plea from family of Canadian killed in London attack



Canadian Chrissy Archibald died in her fiancé’s arms after being struck by a van on the sidewalk of the London Bridge in Saturday’s terror attack. Her family called on people to honour the 30-year-old social worker’s death by volunteering or donating to charity. “Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter,” her family in a statement. “Tell them Chrissy sent you.” On social media, the reaction has been swift. Donations have made their way to charities worldwide, from St. John’s to Wales to Maine. Archibald grew up in B.C., before heading to Calgary to study social work. There, she worked at an agency helping people with substance-abuse problems.



Tensions rise after third terrorist attack in Britain in past 10 weeks



Including Archibald, seven people were killed in the London attack, and 48 were injured. It’s the third terror attack in Britain in 10 weeks. The incidents have raised questions about how Britain’s police and government should address terrorism. The alleged ringleader of Saturday’s attack, 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt, was in a television documentary praising the Islamic State. The MI5 intelligence agency knew about Butt, but said it had no evidence an attack was being planned. British Prime Minister Theresa May, meanwhile, is facing criticism for cutting 20,000 police officers during her time as interior minister.



Feds, provinces drafting national strategy on solitary confinement



The federal government and the provinces are working on national guidelines for the use of solitary confinement. Details of the strategy are still under wraps. The practice of solitary has come under intense criticism of late, thanks to high-profile lawsuits and news reports. At least four provinces (Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.) and the feds have started or finished reviews of solitary policies. Ontario is the only province to announce its probe publicly. The government there came under fire after it was revealed that inmate Adam Capay spent more than 1,500 days in solitary while awaiting trial. The Ontario solitary report calls for a cap on days in solitary, and a ban on its use for inmates with significant mental illness.



Jailing of Indigenous sex-assault victim sparks review of Alberta’s justice system



In 2015, an Alberta man was in court on charges of the kidnapping, stabbing and sexual assault of a 27-year-old Indigenous, homeless woman. In order to ensure she would testify against the accused man, the woman was jailed for five days. She was also driven to court in the same van as her assailant. And she testified in leg shackles. Now, Alberta’s Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley is ordering an external review of the ordeal. “One of the questions that keeps me up at night is whether it would have been the case, that if this woman was Caucasian, and housed, and not addicted, whether this would have happened to her,” Ganley said.



The handling of sex-assault cases in Alberta came into the spotlight in 2015, after a judge asked a complainant in a rape trial why she didn’t keep her knees together. Alberta MP Rona Ambrose recently drafted a private member’s bill requiring sex-assault law training for all federal judiciary candidates. It’s awaiting approval in the Senate.



Toronto’s housing market cools down



With new provincial housing measures in place, Toronto’s hot real estate market appears to be on a bit of a downswing. Average home prices in the Greater Toronto Area fell 6.2 per cent in May compared to April, from $920,791 to $863,910. But that’s still 15 per cent higher than prices in May of last year. The number of homes sold in May fell by 12 per cent compared to April; the cool-down was particularly acute when it came to detached homes, which saw sales numbers drop 26 per cent compared to May of 2016. In April, Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government introduced a 15-per-cent foreign-buyers tax. The Liberals also promised to give Toronto the ability to launch a vacancy tax.



World stocks retreat on Middle East tensions



World stocks fell Tuesday as investors retreated to safe-have gold and German bonds amid rising tensions in the Middle East, an upcoming election in Britain and the prospect of testimony from former U.S. FBI director James Comey. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 1 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was just below 74.5 cents (U.S.). Crude prices were lower.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



How to respond to terrorist attacks, and how not to



“In their anger over the extremists’ cowardly displays of cruelty, people will begin to support illiberal measures. It is the responsibility of leaders to resist such calls; to reduce the threat of terrorism without abandoning the principles of liberal democracy. And that’s not easy. In fact, it is incredibly difficult. For inspiration, we should all look to the people most affected by terror attacks: the victims who bring their humanity to the forefront at seemingly impossible times.” – Globe editorial



Countering extremism requires political honesty from Theresa May



“In the U.K., we need to dig deep and ask some difficult questions about how we got here. We need to seek equally difficult answers that will lead us to real and grounded solutions. In short, we need political honesty. We need leaders who have the integrity and conviction to instigate real change, from how we develop and conduct our domestic policy to how we align our foreign policy. We need leaders who want to create peace, dialogue and stability in our world, not deepen divisions.” – Shaista Aziz, freelance journalist



Ottawa continues to fail Indigenous children



“The blunt reality is that, despite some progress, Indigenous children are still being denied care and services in a discriminatory fashion. The way the rules are being implemented also makes it more likely that Indigenous children will end up in foster care. Let’s not forget that there are three times as many Indigenous children in foster care today as there were First Nations, Inuit and Métis children in residential schools at their peak. Despite the official apologies, despite the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, despite the compensation, the federal government still clings to a double standard, a tacit endorsement of racial discrimination.” – André Picard



B.C. versus Alberta: A showdown that will test Confederation



“Looming in the background of the Trans Mountain pipeline debate is a test of Canada – and thus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This is not just typical B.C. politics. Distilled to its essence, this is a challenge to the federal government’s jurisdiction and competence in regulating interprovincial commerce. How far will the Prime Minister go? When his father was asked this question during the October Crisis in 1970, he said: “Well, just watch me.” … how will [Justin Trudeau] respond? This will be a defining moment in his stint as Prime Minister.” – Gerald Skinner, executive fellow at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy



HEALTH PRIMER



Canadian children are consuming five times more sugar than they should



If you have children, you may want to stop serving them orange or apple juice with breakfast. One glass of apple juice, for example, has just as much sugar as four or five apples – and without the fibre. Canadian children consume about 33 teaspoons of sugar a day, far higher than the recommended amount of six or fewer. And sugary drinks are the easiest way to reduce that amount, experts say. Other, less obvious places sugar shows up includes everything from baby food to yogurt.



MOMENT IN TIME



The birth of Ziggy Stardust



June 6, 1972: “There’s a Starman waiting in the sky,” sings David Bowie on the lead track from The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, released on this day. With that album, the world was introduced to Bowie’s alter ego: The sexually promiscuous, drug-loving alien Ziggy, who comes to Earth as the planet enters its last five years of existence. It was futuristic, visionary and set a new standard for the “concept” album with its glam- rock theatrics (which included a spectacular orange mullet for Bowie/Ziggy). After its release, the album climbed to the fifth spot on the U.K. Top 40 chart by July, 1972. Since then, it has resurfaced a few times. In 2005, it shot back onto the charts after Brazilian singer Seu Jorge covered many of the songs for the soundtrack to Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. And it re-emerged again after Bowie’s death last year. – Angela Pacienza



