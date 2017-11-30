Morning Update: TFC advance to MLS final; Trump’s retweets set off a firestorm

Good morning,

Toronto FC beat Columbus to advance to the MLS final

"It took two years in Canada for Jozy Altidore to go from a very good Toronto FC player to a sort of Toronto FC legend," Cathal Kelly writes. Altidore scored the game's only goal in the two-match series to send TFC back to the championship contest. But he nearly didn't have the chance to net the winner. Ten minutes before, a Columbus Crew defender rolled over the back of Altidore's ankle. He left the field a few minutes later, but returned after a brief treatment. Then, after receiving a pass from teammate Victor Vazquez, Altidore sent the ball around and over the Crew's goalkeeper.

Toronto will face either the Houston Dynamo or the Seattle Sounders in the final. Last year, TFC lost the final to Seattle on penalties.

Donald Trump set off a firestorm with his retweets of anti-Muslim videos

The U.S. President retweeted unverified videos purported to show a Muslim migrant beating a Dutch boy on crutches, a group of Muslims throwing a man off a roof and a Muslim man smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary. British Prime Minister called Trump's actions "wrong," and said the group that originally tweeted the videos uses "hateful narratives" to peddle lies and stoke tension." It's not the first time Trump's rhetoric has targeted Muslims: During his election campaign, Trump called for a total ban on Muslims entering the U.S.; a version of that ban has since been implemented after earlier iterations were struck down by judges.

Here's our editorial board's take: "Trump will no doubt continue to insist that he isn't a racist, but the evidence to back that claim has been chipped away to almost nothing. His decision to spread the hatred of a violent anti-Islamic organization, and to share it with his 44-million Twitter followers, makes it extremely difficult to maintain a reasonable doubt about the serious accusation that he is racist, that he is actively courting the support of racists by speaking their language, and that his and their beliefs inform his policies."

Sheilah Martin has been appointed as the latest Supreme Court justice

With her appointment, the top court will keep its split of four female and five male jurists. Martin, 60, will fill the vacancy left by Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin's retirement next month. Some, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, said they were disappointed that an Indigenous judge wasn't selected. But Martin, in her time as a lawyer, played a key role in crafting what would become the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement. Martin says it was "among the most meaningful and challenging work of my career." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Martin for her focus on education and equality rights.

U.S. media personalities Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor have been fired

NBC fired Lauer, co-host of The Today Show, over what the TV network called "inappropriate sexual behaviour." The company says it acted after receiving a complaint on Monday about Lauer's actions dating back to the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Media outlet Variety subsequently published a story which included allegations that Lauer, among other things, exposed himself to a female co-worker and questioned female producers about their sex lives.

Separately, Garrison Keillor, the former host of the popular variety program A Prairie Home Companion, was fired by Minnesota Public Radio. The network cited an allegation of "inappropriate behaviour." In an interview, Keillor described an incident where he put his hand on a woman's bare back when trying to console her.

Go here to read the growing list of public figures accused of sexual misconduct.

John Doyle says the firings of morning-show hosts Lauer and Charlie Rose show a seismic reckoning is taking place in television: "With prime-time network TV in decline as a revenue source, thanks to competition from cable and streaming services, morning shows have become indispensable. They bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in ad revenue while being relatively cheap to produce. The fact that Lauer, a huge figure in the morning arena, was abruptly fired only underlines the force of the momentum behind revelations about sexual misconduct in the media and entertainment industries. Lauer, 59, has been co-anchor of Today since January, 1997, and before that spent three years as the news reader on the show. His firing is at the level of Bill O'Reilly's ouster from Fox News – a seismic shift."

A Bosnian Croat war criminal died after swallowing 'poison' in court

Slobodan Praljak, 72, drank from a flask after losing an appeal of his 20-year prison sentence. The former military commander had been convicted of crimes against humanity for the persecution and murders of Bosnian Muslims in the 1990s. The incident came just a week after the International Criminal Tribunal sentenced former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic to life in prison for genocide and war crimes.

The final data from the 2016 Census were released

And they reveal Canada's labour force is turning more and more to well-educated immigrants. Canada leads all developed nations with the highest percentage of people who hold a college or university degree, the data show. A much greater share of immigrants was found to hold a master's or doctorate degree compared with those born in Canada.

Other nuggets from the census:

The share of Canadians aged 25-54 holding full-time jobs dropped to its lowest rate in two decades.

More Canadians are cycling and taking public transit to work.

The smallest gender pay gaps were found in nursing and engineering.

A dive in high-flying U.S. tech stocks on worries their boom may have peaked left investors wondering on Thursday whether the longest global equity bull run in living memory might be starting to splutter. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite lost 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.4 and 0.7 per cent. New York futures were also up, and the loonie was down to about 77.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices edged up as OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers looked poised to agree to extend output cuts until the end of 2018.

Heads up: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

Scheer's support for Trudeau's LGBTQ apology highlights a deepening consensus

"After Justin Trudeau finished apologizing on Tuesday for the wrongs committed by the federal government against sexual minorities, Andrew Scheer rose to second that apology. This is remarkable. Remarkable in showing how the Conservative Party has evolved in recent years, and remarkable in showing how Canada has evolved as well. The progressive and conservative movements in the United States have polarized to the point where the country is becoming ungovernable. Similar gulfs plague countries in Europe. But in Canada, at least on national social policy, convergence is the norm. The Canadian consensus is deepening rather than weakening." – John Ibbitson

'Clean meat' could be a major revolution for the agriculture sector

"Can you have your cow and eat one too? Soon you may be able to eat meat without killing animals. I recently had the pleasure of reading a book that will hit the stands on Jan. 2, Clean Meat: How Growing Meat Without Animals Will Revolutionize Dinner and the World, by Paul Shapiro, vice-president of policy at the Humane Society of the United States. Shapiro's book details the cutting-edge biotechnology, known as "clean meat," by which a few innovative entrepreneurs, academics and venture capitalists are producing meat without farmed animals. … The potential benefits are immense. As with plant-based foods, clean meat places a much smaller toll on the environment than conventional meat production, reducing freshwater consumption, land use, energy inputs and greenhouse gas production." – Lisa Kramer, finance professor at the University of Toronto

Are some types of cheese more nutritious than others?

Not all cheeses are created equal. For example, harder cheeses like parmesan contain a lot more calcium (355 milligrams per ounce) than softer ones like feta (148 mg/ounce) and cream cheese (30 mg in two tablespoons). But on the downside, most types of cheese have high fat content. And much of that fat (55 percent to 70 per cent) is saturated, which contributes to bad cholesterol. If you're watching your calorie count or cholesterol level, try to limit your daily cheese portion to one ounce (30 grams) per day.

Mason jar is patented

Nov. 30, 1858: When tinsmith John Landis Mason patented his threaded-neck glass jar in 1858, he forever changed how people eat. Until then, home canning had been an unreliable process. His clear glass jars that could be sealed with a screw-on lid made it safe and easy to preserve summer's bounty. The popularity of the jars that still bear his name (although he only held the patent for about two decades) has waxed and waned over times of scarcity and abundance. With fruits and vegetables available year-round, it may seem a waste to spend a hot August day behind the stove preparing berries or tomatoes or cucumbers. But any hipster worth their pickling salt knows nothing compares to prying the lid off one of those home-canned jars come wintertime. Pinterest boards full of Mason jar candles, mugs and flower vases are another reassuring sign the jar's future is sealed. – Lori Fazari

