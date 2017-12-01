Morning Update newsletter: The growth of marijuana grow-ops; MPs going to China on Beijing’s dime

Good morning,

Personal marijuana grow-ops are emerging as targets for organized crime

A Globe investigation has found an increasing number of individual medical marijuana patients are using a licensing system to grow hundreds of plants (for subscribers). It's a shadow market that's susceptible to robberies and abuse, and the chair of Ottawa's legalization task force says the government needs to make changes if it wants to put a halt to the black market.

There are 600 "supergrowers" who have obtained prescriptions that allow them to have at least 244 plants at a time, but loopholes can bring that number to 1,952 plants. (All despite the fact that the average patient consumes less than three grams a day.) In the Niagara region, robbers attempted to steal marijuana from a farm that was using this licensing system. Police interrupted the robbery, and found more than 3,000 plants despite a license to grow a total of 513.

Beijing is footing the bill for visits to China by Canadian MPs and senators

Parliamentarians have taken 36 trips since 2006 that were either paid for by China or business groups with close ties to the Chinese government (for subscribers). Some also met with Communist Party officials while there. It's not illegal to take the trips and other countries also cover the travel costs of visiting politicians. But those countries aren't authoritarian regimes trying to assert global influence.

John McCallum, the current Canadian ambassador to China, took government or business-sponsored trips valued at a total of $73,300 during his time as an MP between 2008 and 2015. Other parliamentarians who have taken private trips include Liberal MP Geng Tan and Conservative Senator Victor Oh. Both serve on the board of a Canadian lobby group whose mission statement calls for the reunification of Taiwan and the People's Republic of China.

Bell is launching a budget wireless brand

Dubbed Lucky Mobile, it will be Bell's push to compete with Chatr and Public Mobile, the discount offerings from Rogers and Telus, respectively (for subscribers). While Bell, Rogers and Telus put their heaviest focus on contract plans, there is still a sizable demand for prepaid services from frugal customers and new immigrants without an established credit rating. BCE (which includes both Bell and Virgin Mobile) has been losing ground to its competitors in the prepaid market. In the most recent quarter, Rogers added 97,000 new prepaid customers and Telus added 9,000. BCE, however, lost 10,200.

Sportsnet fired Blue Jays analyst Gregg Zaun for 'inappropriate behaviour'

The network made the decision to terminate the former Toronto catcher after receiving complaints from "multiple female employees." Sportsnet.ca reported that there had been no allegations of physical or sexual assault. Over the years, Zaun's reputation for outspoken views drew comparisons to CBC's Don Cherry. And in 2012, he drew ire on Twitter after posting a disparaging comment about women. Zaun played for the Jays between 2004 and 2008 and joined Sportsnet full-time after he retired in 2011.

The White House plan to replace Rex Tillerson

It's no secret that the Secretary of State and U.S. President Donald Trump haven't exactly bonded. Now, it turns out the White House has explored a plan to replace Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo. As Adrian Morrow reports from Washington, Tillerson's possible exit would cap an unprecedented period in U.S. foreign policy.

Trump has continually undermined his top diplomat: He tweeted "Save your energy Rex" when Tillerson tried to de-escalate tensions with North Korea; he has repeated his vow to exit the Paris climate deal while Tillerson says that might not happen; he says the U.S. may leave the Iran deal while Tillerson says the U.S. will stay. Over the summer, Tillerson reportedly referred to Trump as a "moron.

European shares traded lower on Friday despite strong euro zone and China factory data, after a delay to a keenly awaited U.S. tax reform bill dented Asian trading and curbed appetite for the U.S. dollar. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai composite inched higher. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 fell by between 0.2 and 1 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was above 77.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices edged higher, a day after OPEC and other major producers agreed to extend output curbs until the end of 2018.

Women need to play a role in 'restoring' Saudi Islam

"While [Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman] has promised to grant Saudi women more liberty, his top-down approach towards "restoration" of Islam raises a number of questions. Will the man who allowed women to drive, allow them a place to drive the "restoration" as well? Or will it be a vehicle steered exclusively by men, with women seated as passengers, while men alone navigate women's role in society? Women's voices and perspectives will be essential if there is to be any meaningful reform of contemporary Muslim cultural practices." – Sheema Khan

Politics and tears: For Trudeau, it works

"There are many things that set Mr. Trudeau apart from his predecessors, and one is his open displays of emotion. Tears fall easily for him. By my count, there have been at least seven times since coming to office when he has openly wept, or had his eyes well up, overcome briefly by the moment. … I think Mr. Trudeau's tears suit him well. At a time when the subject of toxic masculinity is part of our everyday discussion, our feminist Prime Minister is in touch with his feelings and not ashamed to display them. His is a different type of masculinity that seems a perfect antidote to our times." – Gary Mason

Don't like fish? Follow these tips to navigate the omega-3 supplement aisle

Research suggests omega-3 fatty acids are good for your heart, brain, joints and vision. Getting the right amount of omega-3 may also help prevent Type 2 diabetes and stroke. Fish oil or krill oil are two alternate omega-3 sources. Flax oil may also be a good bet, though the benefits aren't as great as with fish or krill oil.

