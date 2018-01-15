Morning Update: The Hawaii missile-alert mistake; Canada able to help enforce North Korea sanctions

Canada's navy has the 'capability' to help enforce North Korea sanctions

Jonathan Vance, Canada's top general, made the comment just as foreign ministers get set to meet in Vancouver on Tuesday to address North Korea's nuclear program. Nobody has asked for Canada's military assistance yet, but should that request come up at the summit, Vance said he has "the military capability inside the armed forces" to help enforce United Nations sanctions. Fresh sanctions adopted last month allow for member states to inspect, seize and impound vessels transporting embargoed goods to North Korea.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are co-hosting the Vancouver summit, which will be attended by 11 foreign ministers and diplomats from a total of 20 countries. China – which declined an invite – and Russia have criticized the event for being too focused on sanctions and isolation instead of dialogue with North Korea.

A lack of adequate fail-safe measures led to the false Hawaii missile alert

On Saturday morning, people across Hawaii were sent into a state of panic and confusion when a notification appeared on their phones: "EMERGENCY ALERT BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL." Nearly 40 minutes passed before a follow-up message was sent to clarify that everything was okay. The state's emergency management agency now says an employee accidentally sent out the alert after selecting the wrong option from a computer drop-down menu (they were supposed to be choosing the internal test alert option). Hawaii recently said it would again start testing Cold War-era warning sirens in the wake of heightened concerns over a possible North Korean missile launch. Some sirens went off after this weekend's false alarm.

Wipe your data before leaving home, Canada's spy agency suggests

That's among the recommendations contained in the Far From Home guide published by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (for subscribers). While the guidelines are directed at government officials, the tips are still of note for everyday travellers. "Canadian citizens travelling abroad may be the target of foreign-intelligence collection," reads a copy of the guide obtained by The Globe and Mail. Many governments mass-collect information, and travellers don't have the same privacy rights as citizens who stay put. For example, device seizures by U.S. border guards went up 60 per cent over the past year. And some governments are more hostile than others, which opens up the possibility that your phone can be tracked anywhere you go. The guide also advises people to avoid using hotel WiFi connections since those communications can be easily intercepted.

A Canadian auto parts maker will create 1,500 jobs and open an innovation and research centre

Guelph, Ont.-based Linamar is getting $100-million in government funding to help launch the project (the company is expected to invest roughly $400-million). The uncertain fate of the North American free-trade agreement had some worried that Canadian auto-sector companies would start to pull away from making investments in Canada. Linamar also has operations in the U.S. and Mexico, which leaves it especially vulnerable to any NAFTA changes. But company CEO Linda Hasenfratz emphasized that "innovation is the single most important thing we can do … to solve global problems." (for subscribers)

On the NAFTA front, President Donald Trump seemed to soften his tone in a recent Wall Street Journal interview, saying "he would rather be able to negotiate" than terminate the deal. The President also said he was flexible on a timeline for a deal given that Mexico has presidential elections coming up on July 1. If Trump does want to wait until after that election, and with U.S. midterm elections also approaching, it could mean no decision on NAFTA until next year, John Ibbitson writes. (for subscribers)

Rural medicine: How a gamble to bring in doctors is paying off

Twelve years after it launched, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is seeing the majority of its graduates stay in the North to practise. Ninety-four per cent of its grads who do a family medicine residency in the North stay there, and 69 per cent of all grads have decided to work in remote and rural areas. One town that didn't have a physician for seven years now has three of the school's graduates working in the area. "Many northern communities have gone from crisis mode to planning mode thanks to our graduates," said Dr. Roger Strasse. "But we're still a long way from having the medical care we need in Northern Ontario."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How Beverley McLachlin found her bliss: Where she came from and what she leaves behind

In December, McLachlin retired from the Supreme Court of Canada, nearly 30 years since she joined and 17 since she became the chief justice. Globe justice writer Sean Fine sat down with McLachlin and chronicled her life, from childhood in Alberta to a powerful force in shaping the rights of Canadians – and in defending the judiciary's role in the Charter age.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks slip

The euro hit a fresh three-year high on Monday as optimism around growth buoys expectations of tighter policy from central banks, while the chance of a pro-European coalition in Germany also boosted confidence in the continent. U.S. markets are closed but other major exchanges are largely down so far. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET. The Canadian dollar is up above 80.5 cents (U.S.) as the U.S. currency loses steam. Brent crude hovered below a three-year high near $70 a barrel.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Am I a bad feminist?

"It seems that I am a 'Bad Feminist.' I can add that to the other things I've been accused of since 1972, such as climbing to fame up a pyramid of decapitated men's heads (a leftie journal), of being a dominatrix bent on the subjugation of men (a rightie one, complete with an illustration of me in leather boots and a whip) and of being an awful person who can annihilate – with her magic White Witch powers – anyone critical of her at Toronto dinner tables. I'm so scary! And now, it seems, I am conducting a War on Women, like the misogynistic, rape-enabling Bad Feminist that I am. What would a Good Feminist look like, in the eyes of my accusers? My fundamental position is that women are human beings, with the full range of saintly and demonic behaviours this entails, including criminal ones. They're not angels, incapable of wrongdoing. If they were, we wouldn't need a legal system." – Margaret Atwood

Quebec hangs onto a troubling rule on head-coverings

"It's a good thing federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants to be prime minister of Canada and not premier of Quebec. Running for the National Assembly would present a quandary, in that Mr. Singh would be obligated to remove his turban for the photo on his candidate form. Hey, it's in the rules. … The rule was enacted in 1989, so it's outdated in addition to being anti-democratic and almost certainly unconstitutional. The National Assembly should reflect the full diversity of Quebec society – this rule prevents that, and no one has cared enough to change it. Reasonable accommodation is a third rail in Quebec politics, and the major parties don't want to touch the issue. But this regulation is out of step with Canadian society, and politicians need to find the courage to act. The absurdity has lasted long enough." – Globe editorial

Can more housing supply resolve the affordability crisis in Vancouver?

"With Vancouver's limited land base, increasing density in single-family areas is the right first step. But the impact will depend on whether the new strategy relaxes regulations in a meaningful way. Regulations must allow builders to capitalize quickly on development opportunities. Development fees help ensure new units contribute to community infrastructure. But the rules must be transparent and predictable so everyone knows what it takes to build. The city's recent pledges in this direction are a very welcome step. But its refusal to rezone a mere 150 acres in Northwest Point Grey for higher-density housing options raises questions about whether this strategy will lead to meaningful and prompt changes. If not, affordability won't improve." – UBC professors Thomas Davidoff, Tsur Somerville and Joshua D. Gottlieb

HEALTH PRIMER

Is chronic mouthwash use endangering your beneficial bacteria?

A new study found those who used mouthwash at least two times a day were about 50 per cent more likely to develop prediabetes or diabetes compared with those who use used it less or not at all. Mouthwashes contain antibacterial ingredients which "could destroy or inhibit oral microbes, some of which may be beneficial for metabolic health," said Dr. Kaumudi Joshipura, one of the study's authors.

MOMENT IN TIME

The first non-stop flight across Canada

Jan. 15, 1949: The four-engine Canadair Ltd. North Star was known as an aircraft with an intolerably noisy cabin. The first non-stop flight across Canada gave the Quebec-built plane a new adjective – trustworthy. J.A.F. Jolicoeur, a Flying Officer with the Royal Canadian Air Force, commanded the 13-man crew that flew the plane for eight hours and 32 minutes to Halifax from Vancouver on this date in 1949. The flight was a technological achievement and public-relations triumph for plane maker Canadair and the RCAF, and marked the resurgence of Canadian aviation after a postwar lull, says Larry Milberry, an aviation author and historian. The North Star covered the 2,785 miles at an average speed of 329 miles an hour, aided by a tailwind. "They waited for a good day with a good westerly wind," Mr. Milberry says. The crew wore oxygen masks, The Canadian Press reported at the time, and, presumably, hearing protection. – Eric Atkins

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

