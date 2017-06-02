Trump pulls U.S. from Paris accord



Donald Trump is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, a move that puts Justin Trudeau in a difficult spot. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s climate commitments and expressed disappointment at the U.S. exit from the deal. But Canada’s economic competitiveness could be weakened if it doesn’t scale down its carbon pricing plan, critics say. It will take four years for the U.S. to officially exit the deal, and Trump said he’s open to renegotiating to “get a deal that’s fair.”



While the U.S. retreats from its climate leadership role, China is eager to fill the void. Here’s a glimpse at what each country’s respective presidents said following the U.S. decision:



Donald Trump: “The Paris accord would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty, impose unacceptable legal risk, and put us at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.”



Xi Jinping: “The history of mankind tells us that problems are not to be feared. What should concern us is refusing to face up to problems and not knowing what to do about them.”



U.S. softwood lobby slams Ottawa’s aid package



The U.S. lumber lobby is calling Ottawa’s $867-million softwood aid package a “government subsidy.” Earlier this year, the U.S. slapped duties averaging nearly 20 per cent on Canadian lumber exports. The Liberals are responding by offering loans to Canadian companies that are struggling as a result of those duties. “Canada is standing up to the U.S. Canada is standing up for Canadians,” Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said. The danger, though, is that the assistance could prompt Washington to impose higher duties.



Meanwhile, BC NDP Leader John Horgan says he’ll visit Washington to defend the province’s lumber industry if he becomes premier. During the B.C. election, the Liberals’ Christy Clark threatened to respond to the U.S. softwood tariffs with a levy on thermal coal exports – a measure Green Leader Andrew Weaver backed and continues to support. Horgan isn’t saying whether he’ll try to implement the levy if he forms government under an NDP-Green alliance.



Ex-Woodstock nurse blames murders on ‘red surge’



Elizabeth Wettlaufer, a former nurse who worked in Woodstock, Ont., has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Wettlaufer used insulin injections on her patients, a court heard yesterday. Depressed and consuming whisky and opioids, Wettlaufer said she killed when she felt “the red surge.” Over the years, she told at least 10 people that she was hurting or killing patients. Some thought she was being manipulative. Her first victim was 84-year-old Second World War veteran James Silcox in 2007; her last victim was 68-year-old Beverly Bertram in August of last year. The next month, she checked into a Toronto hospital, where she confessed to the killings and was reported to police.



Canadian Forces curb use of mefloquine, but study findings anger veterans



Mefloquine will no longer be the first drug option offered to Canadian soldiers sent to regions where malaria is prevalent. Canadian Forces veterans say they experienced sleep disorders, depression and memory loss as a result of taking the drug. But a pair of studies released by the Canadian Forces and Health Canada found no evidence mefloquine causes long-lasting neurological and psychiatric problems. Nevertheless, two other drugs will now be considered preferred options, putting Canada in line with militaries in other western countries where mefloquine is considered a drug of last resort. Germany has banned the drug for its soldiers. “There is no doubt in my mind that this drug caused, and causes, serious, serious issues for a lot of us,” former Canadian soldier Dave Bona said.



World stocks hit record highs, having gained 11 per cent so far this year, and the U.S. dollar recovered more ground on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data allayed concerns over growth ahead of payrolls figures due out later in the day. Robust U.S. jobs numbers should cement expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike at its June 13-14 policy meeting. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 1.3 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also up, and the loonie was holding just below 74 cents. Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell to $49.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down by more than a dollar to $47.36 per barrel.



Trump’s decision won’t derail the fight against global warming



“There was a time when an American president could derail the effort to fight global warming. But not this time, and not this President. Donald Trump’s declaration that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris agreement on climate change will have as much impact as someone in the 1890s declaring their opposition to the internal combustion engine.” – John Ibbitson



Paris agreement could soon become the walking dead



“With the United States out, the Paris Agreement could suffer from the domino effect. Saudi Arabia, a top-to-bottom oil economy that had been reluctant to sign the Paris deal (though it did so), could join its new best friend – Trump just signed $110-billion arms deals with the Saudis – on the Paris exit ramp. Ditto other countries. Were that to happen, the agreement would collapse. Brexit is the parallel. The European Union might survive the exit of Britain; it would not survive the exit of Britain and two or three other member states.” – Eric Reguly (for subscribers)



Backpage: Sex workers can find safety in online marketplace



“In Canada, more than ever, adult consensual sex work is conflated with sex trafficking – by law enforcement, the media, women’s organizations, faith-based groups and the public. Organizations like SWAN work hard to prevent trafficking and address it if it occurs, but shutting down sites like Backpage is not the way to do that. Prohibiting advertising pushes sex work further underground, where exploitation is more likely and harder to detect.” – Brenda Belak, Vancouver lawyer, and Kim Mackenzie, policy analyst



Looking to the Tsimane people of the Bolivian rainforest for heart health



Tsimane people of the Bolivian rainforest have the lowest rates of heart disease out of any population ever studied. And when they reach 80, they have the “vascular age” of Americans in their mid-50s. The most important factor contributing to their strong health? Exercise, the study’s co-author Dr. Gregory Thomas says. The Tsimane spend most of their day hunting, fishing, farming and gathering foods. “They’re like triathletes for their whole lives,” Thomas said.



Baseball great Lou Gehrig dies



June 2, 1941: In the two years between retiring prematurely from the Yankees and succumbing on this date to the disease named for him, Lou Gehrig worked for the New York City parole board. He was offered better positions, but said he wanted to devote what remained of his life to helping young men who had not had his good luck. Near the end, he was wheeled into court each day. His wife, Eleanor, took notes, since Gehrig could no longer use his hands. Gehrig is famed for – in order – his playing prowess, his dependability and his decency. More than 75 years later, he remains the ideal of the superstar who has not let it all go to his head. But those final months, bound up in his own body yet still working as a public servant, probably say more about Gehrig than any baseball eulogy could. – Cathal Kelly



