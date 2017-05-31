Scores killed in Kabul car bombing

A bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded during the morning rush hour in the centre of Kabul killing at least 80 and wounding hundreds more. The blast in the diplomatic area of the Afghan capital also damaged embassy buildings.



The attack is the one of the deadliest in Kabul and comes at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. The German embassy was heavily damaged and a security guard at the embassy was killed. The Presidential Palace plus embassies for Canada, Britain, China, Turkey and Iran are all located in the same area.

The Trans Mountain showdown



A political pipeline showdown is brewing. The newly declared BC Green-NDP alliance (more on that below) is vowing to “employ every tool available” to fight Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, while Justin Trudeau and Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley are doubling down on their commitment to the project. The pipeline is the “Holy Grail” for Notley, but it’s an economic goal her party has no real control over, Jeffrey Jones writes (for subscribers).



Decisions on pipelines are squarely in federal jurisdiction, but there are still tools a B.C. government could use. The province and municipalities could refuse to issue permits to Kinder Morgan, setting up a court battle. There are also 19 court challenges from First Nations, municipalities and environmental groups. A BC NDP government could join in on making the case that the federal review process was flawed. The bottom line: “It could be a strategy of death by a thousand delays,” said Ted Morton, a former cabinet minister and a professor at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.



Christy Clark to face confidence vote



BC Liberal Premier Christy Clark will recall the legislature, likely some time in June, where she’ll face a vote of confidence. If her government falls, things will be in the hands of Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon. Clark doesn’t plan to request a snap election, so the odds lean in favour of Guichon giving NDP Leader John Horgan the chance to form government. The NDP holds only 41 seats to the Liberals’ 43, but support from the Greens, who have three seats, would allow it to survive confidence votes. Besides stopping the Trans Mountain expansion, Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver are pledging to hold a referendum on changes to the electoral system and implement a ban on corporate and union political donations.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



Heads up to those in Toronto: On June 7, The Globe and Mail is holding a live panel discussion on NAFTA, where we'll examine the future of trade with Canada's biggest partner. Globe journalists Barrie McKenna and Joanna Slater will be joined by experts Dan Ciuriak, Laura Dawson and Michael Kergin. Go here for details and tickets.



Eddie Snowshoe’s mom becomes new voice for cause of justice reform



“I’d love to see the end of solitary. “I don’t know how they keep doing that to people,” said Effie Bella Snowshoe. Her son, Eddie Snowshoe, died in a solitary seven years ago. Mr. Snowshoe hanged himself in August of 2010 after spending 162 days in solitary.



Ms. Snowshoe got a standing ovation in what was her first public speech. Now, she’s thinking about becoming a vocal advocate for justice reform: “I could do more of this. I’d like to know that my son didn’t suffer for 162 days for nothing.” You can read more about Mr. Snowshoe’s life and death in this Globe feature from 2014.



Ontario pledges $15 minimum wage

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is pledging to boost the minimum wage to $14 an hour on January 1, 2018, and $15 by 2019. The move, coming ahead of next year’s provincial election, is being cheered by workers and lower-income families, but the business community says it will make the province less competitive. Other planned labour reforms include \increased vacation and personal-leave benefits. Last year, Alberta announced plans to increase its minimum wage to $15 by the fall of 2018; the minimum wage in all other provinces currently sits below $12.



Liberals re-elected in Nova Scotia



The Nova Scotia Liberals, led by Stephen McNeil, have won a second straight majority government. The Liberals have been elected in at least 26 ridings, the minimum number needed for a majority. The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, are sitting at 17, and the NDP in seven.



MORNING MARKETS



Stocks flatlined on Wednesday as investors used the last day of May to protect gains built up in what has been another lucrative month. World stocks are poised to end the month up nearly 2 per cent. Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each lost more than 0.1 per cent, though the Shanghai composite gained 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. (ET), Germany’s DAX was little changed, and the Paris CAC 40 was down 0.1 per cent. New York futures were weak, but little changed, and the Canadian dollar was at 74.3 cents (U.S.). U.S. crude futures fell 0.9 per cent to $49.21 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent was down 0.8 per cent at $51.44 per barrel.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Kathleen Wynne has become a great NDP premier



“[On] Tuesday, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne delivered what she hopes will be her coup de grace: a sharp increase in the minimum wage, new protections for vulnerable low-wage employees, an easier path to unionization, and other measures to make life easier for workers in an economy that is shifting away from traditional job security. It’s all very NDP, which is the point. Energized by the threat of extinction, and armed with a balanced budget, Ms. Wynne has become her own opposition party. It’s like she’s been shouting at herself from across the aisle at Queen’s Park, demanding that she deal with pressing issues, and then listening to her own harangues. Thanks to the Premier’s activism, the NDP will be less able to outflank her on the progressive front.” – Globe editorial



Merkel stated the obvious: Donald Trump’s America can’t be trusted



“Clearly referring to recent experiences dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump during a NATO meeting in Brussels and a G7 summit in Sicily, [German Chancellor Angela Merkel] said: ‘The times when we could fully count on others are over to a certain extent,’ adding, ‘We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands.’ … The Brexit referendum and the election of Donald Trump – in Germany widely seen as two sides of the same coin – felt like political earthquakes for Berlin. In both cases, Germans had gone to bed in high spirits and woken up to a new reality. Both events were perceived as existential threats to the core parameters of German foreign policy – the EU and a strong transatlantic alliance.” – Jana Puglierin, head of the Alfred von Oppenheim Center for European Policy Studies in Berlin



How the Muslim community can tackle the scourge of extremism

“Perhaps the most difficult, yet necessary, component is to ask some tough questions. Why is it that a small minority of Sunni Muslim youth is latching on to a death cult? How are the teachings of Islam being twisted to appeal to a hateful, morally bankrupt mindset? Why are appeals to basic morality (e.g., forbiddance of murder and suicide) failing? Finally, those espousing violence must be reported to the authorities. Friends, family and mosque congregants had warned police about [Manchester attacker Salman] Abedi’s extremist views – without success. This means we must all try harder to prevent the next incident.” – Sheema Khan



HEALTH PRIMER



Why the centenarian gender gap exists – and whether men will catch up



As of last year, there were 8,230 Canadians at the 100-year mark or older – but just 1,564 were men. One theory for the gender gap is the high rates of smoking amongst men after the First World War; men also held more physically dangerous jobs. Hormonal differences and women’s physiologies also contribute to longevity. But now, thanks to modern medicine and lifestyle changes, “theoretically the gender gap should decrease,” geriatric medicine specialist Larry Dian says. We can also expect to see a big increase in the number of centenarians: Statistics Canada predicts as many as 40,000 by 2051.



MOMENT IN TIME



Survivor premieres



May 31, 2000: Just as Lord of the Flies changed the literary template in the fifties, Survivor made reality TV mainstream. The unscripted concept came to CBS via brash Brit producer Mark Burnett, who repackaged the Swedish TV series Expedition Robinson. For North American viewers, the format would create celebrities out of “ordinary” people – or, more accurately, 16 participants seemingly culled from central casting: the schemer, the slacker, the mom, etc. Players were split into two “tribes,” competing for food and immunity from each episode’s tribal council, wherein one player was voted off the island. The last one standing collected $1-million (U.S.). Survivor became a ratings hit and opened the floodgates for reality-competition series. It still airs in prime time, living up to its motto, “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast.” The show recently launched its 34th season, and original host Jeff Probst still holds forth in his khaki shorts. – Andrew Ryan



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error