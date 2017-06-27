TOP STORIES



Pentagon to review contracts with Norsat after Chinese takeover



The U.S. defence department is going to review all its business dealings with Norsat International Inc. after the Vancouver-based satellite technology company closed a deal that will allow it to be swallowed up by a Chinese telecom giant.



The Pentagon’s re-evaluation could have serious repercussions for Norsat and its new Chinese owner, Hytera Communications Corp. of Shenzhen, China. Norsat sells communications equipment to branches of the U.S. military and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



U.S. Supreme Court gives go-ahead to narrower version of travel ban



Immigration and refugee groups are girding up for a fight following a U.S. Supreme Court decision to revive parts of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on six majority-Muslim countries.



The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will hear the case this fall, and in the meantime the immigration ban will go into effect for travellers and immigrants without “any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”



Trump lauded the move, which will likely continue to push immigrants toward Canada, Adrian Morrow reports. Elizabeth Long, an immigration lawyer at Long Mangalji in Toronto, said her firm has seen a tenfold increase in prospective immigrants getting in touch in recent months.



Ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer sentenced to life in prison for Ontario nursing home murders



Friends and relatives of the victims tearfully filled the sentencing hearing for Elizabeth Wettlaufer on Monday. The self-confessed serial killer and failed health professional was sitting in the box, waiting to be sentenced for murdering eight people in her care.



Families described their sorrow at having placed their loved ones in the path of a troubled nurse who relieved her personal turmoil by injecting her patients with lethal doses of insulin. At the end of the hearing, Ms. Wettlaufer, 50, was sentenced to a life term with no chance for parole for 25 years.



U.S. slaps additional duty on Canadian lumber producers



Amid allegations of Canadians undervaluing softwood lumber, the U.S. Department of Commerce is imposing an anti-dumping duty – nearly 7 per cent – on Canadian lumber producers. That will boost total tariffs to almost 27 per cent, as forestry jobs in Canada are threatened.



Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, is worried about the hardships in store for Canadian forestry employees. Unifor believes the U.S. duties will place up to 25,000 workers at risk of being laid off, or 12 per cent of an estimated 202,000 union and non-union jobs in Canada’s forestry sector.



Apartheid death gets fresh investigation after 45 years



The alleged suicide of Ahmed Timol, a 29-year-old underground operative for banned anti-apartheid organizations, was just one of the dozens of suspicious deaths of activists in police detention in the apartheid era, Geoffrey York writes.



After decades of tireless effort by Mr. Timol’s family, South African prosecutors ruled last year that there was sufficient evidence to reopen the inquest into his death. That door will lead to a journey “which will cause all of us to confront the sordid part of our history,” the judge said. “That door will only close once the truth is revealed.”



World stocks ease ahead of central bank speeches



Commodity-related shares rebounded on the back of firmer oil and metals prices, helping to limit losses in other sectors, while the U.S. dollar eased in anticipation of a possible hint from the Federal Reserve on the timing of an expected rate hike. In Britain, the FTSE 100 was down 0.31 per cent at 7,423.63 just before 5:30 a.m. (ET). Germany's DAX was off 0.67 per cent at 12,685.40 and France's CAC 40 slid 0.61 per cent to 5,263.31. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent to 20,225.09 after hitting as high as 20,250.10 in early trading. The Shanghai composite index edged up 0.19 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.12 per cent. In New York, futures were negative ahead of the start of trading in North America. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.60 cents (U.S.). Oil prices were higher for the fourth straight session.



The poisoned politics of parades



“Who doesn’t like a good parade? Parades are celebrations of community identity, when neighbours get together to renew their ties and have fun. Or at least they’re supposed to be. But today, parades are a lightning rod for the politics of grievance. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s allowed to march, or not? And whose identity is it, anyway?” – Margaret Wente



Our China conundrum needs a national discussion



“Canada has a China puzzle it needs to solve. We want our kids to have good jobs and live in prosperous communities. That takes economic growth. For a trading nation like Canada, growth necessitates access to markets for our goods and services. Unfortunately, the United States – which is by a factor of nearly 10 our largest trading relationship – no longer treats Canada as a privileged friend.” – Edward Greenspon, president and CEO of the Public Policy Forum and Kevin Lynch, vice-chair, Bank of Montreal, and former clerk of the privy council.



Home prices hurt young people’s income mobility



“At bottom, we should judge an economy over time in terms of whether it requires more, or less, work from citizens to cover our major costs of living, and whether it is sustainable. Much of Canada has reason to worry our economy is failing younger generations in these regards, especially in Metro Vancouver and the GTA.” – Paul Kershaw, policy professor in the University of BC School of Population Health, and Founder of Generation Squeeze.



Want your skin to look and feel healthy? Consider these seven foods



Hemp seeds are one. Scientists are learning that what you eat can help mitigate age-related wrinkles and fine lines, sun-related skin damage and other skin problems. Your skin relies on a steady influx of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, as well as proteins, glucose and fats, to build a strong barrier against outside toxins and fend off damage from environmental assaults. – Leslie Beck



Sudanese Ebola outbreak begins June 27, 1976: The symptoms were mysterious and terrifying. In a cotton factory in southern Sudan, near the Zaire border, dozens of factory workers were falling sick. The first was a storeroom worker, known in the medical literature as YG, who complained of a severe fever and headache. On the fifth day of his illness, he suddenly began to bleed profusely from his nose and mouth. Five days later, he was dead. It took months to learn the truth, but YG is now considered the world’s first identifiable Ebola case. He may have caught the virus from bats in the ceiling of the cotton factory’s storeroom, although the theory has never been proven. A few weeks later, hundreds of people began dying from a similar virus in northern Zaire (now known as Democratic Republic of the Congo). Scientists named the virus after the nearby Ebola river. – Geoffrey York



