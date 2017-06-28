TOP STORIES



Trudeau dismisses security concerns over Norsat takeover



Justin Trudeau says he’s “comfortable” with Ottawa’s decision to approve the Chinese takeover of Norsat International, even though the U.S. Department of Defence is currently reviewing all its business dealings with Norsat. The Canadian high-tech firm sells its satellite technology to the U.S. military and NATO. The Chinese corporation taking over Norsat, Hytera Communications Corp., has been previously accused of stealing U.S. technology.



Earlier this month the Prime Minister faced criticism from U.S. politicians because his government did not conduct a national-security review of the takeover. Now Trudeau says national security has not been jeopardized by the deal.



A solitary confinement lawsuit goes ahead in B.C. after court rejects attempt to adjourn



It’s been more than three years since the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada sued the federal government over the use of solitary confinement in prisons.



Now, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected Ottawa’s last-minute attempt to adjourn the lawsuit, and the case will proceed to trial next week.



The government applied to have the lawsuit adjourned after it introduced a bill that would impose presumptive time limits on how long an inmate can be kept in solitary, arguing the tabled bill would render the entire litigation superfluous if passed.



Scientists brace for cuts as federal climate funding expires



Climate scientists across Canada are preparing to shutter research projects and lay off staff as time runs out on the federal program that supports their work, Ivan Semeniuk writes.



The cuts come despite the Trudeau government’s repeated emphasis on the need for science-based decision-making in response to climate change.



For researchers who have welcomed recent statements from Ottawa about the importance of climate research the looming funding gap is a source of disappointment and some surprise.



Quebec expects to save millions with overhaul of generic-drug purchasing process



Quebec is launching an attempt to save millions in drug costs through an overhaul of the province’s generic pharmaceutical purchasing system.



The province will seek competitive bids from companies for exclusive supply contracts for generic prescription drugs. It means pharmacists will no longer be able to offer a range of brands for generic drugs, which will instead be supplied by the generic drug maker chosen by the province.



The move could have ripples across Canada as governments look for ways to control increasing health costs pushed by aging populations.



European stocks lower as oil, tech shares weigh



Stocks in Europe were mostly lower Wednesday as oil prices slipped and a day-earlier decline in technology issues on Wall Street carried over to the broader world markets. The blue chip FTSE 100 index had fallen 0.2 per cent to 7419.82 in early trading. Germany's DAX slipped 0.63 per cent to 12591.75 and France's CAC 40 was off 0.49 per cent at 5232.79. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.5 per cent, although banking and insurance sectors outperformed the market on expectations of higher interest rates. The Shanghai composite index fell 0.5 per cent to 3173.90 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.61 per cent to 25683.50. U.S. stock futures were mixed. Oil prices were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.11 cents (U.S.).



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



We need to protect free speech on campus



“Academia is a place where ideas should be free to roam. Good ideas will stand the test of debate and scrutiny, and those that don’t are better off forgotten. Of course, speech should never advocate inciting harm against others, but we are reaching a point where controversial ideas are being thrown out or shut down merely because they make people feel “unsafe.” Words are not inherently harmful, yet on campuses they are considered tantamount to physical violence, and therefore, deserving of the same." – Debra Soh, Toronto-based sex and political writer with a PhD in sexual neuroscience from York University.



The battle over encryption and what it means for our privacy



“It is a rare law enforcement officer or intelligence agent who doesn’t want access to more information. Yet total information awareness, to use a term from the George W. Bush administration era, has never been possible. Some people whisper to avoid prying ears. Others draw the blinds to prevent looking in. More fundamentally, the right to privacy – the personal preserve where governments should not be allowed to snoop – is an impediment to official surveillance." – Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch



Who owns the Pride movement?



“Who owns the Pride movement? According to Black Lives Matter Toronto and Rodney Diverlus, co-founder of the movement, it belongs to queer and trans people of colour. You know what? They’re kind of right.” – Shawn Ahmed, activist who has been honoured by both the World Economic Forum and the Webby Awards



HEALTH PRIMER



Community support, treatments needed to move dial on mental illness



The future for the treatment of mental health in Canada looks a lot different from the past. It’s likely to include genetic screening for mental-illness markers and personalized treatments based on molecular analysis. But the present, in some aspects, is in a state of limbo, according to speakers on a mental-health panel held at The Globe and Mail last week. – Nancy Carr



MOMENT IN TIME



The merger that led to the creation of Paramount Pictures June 28, 1916: Hungarian immigrant Adolph Zukor first became fascinated with movies one day in 1901 when he stood in front of a penny arcade peep-show machine and viewed a two-minute reel. He eventually acquired the U.S. rights to Queen Elizabeth, starring Sarah Bernhardt, which was described by The New York Times as being “of incredibly poor quality, and the camera was not kind to the aging Miss Bernhardt, who had to hobble through her scenes on a wooden leg.” But it was nevertheless a hit with the elite of New York, who were won over to the “vulgar” entertainment of movies. Zukor would merge his production company with another one on this day in 1916 to eventually create Paramount Pictures. The studio has released films such as Psycho, Top Gun and Titanic, and franchises such as The Godfather, Indiana Jonesand Star Trek. – Iain Boekhoff



