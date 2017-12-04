Morning Update: Trudeau's China trade talks in doubt; Canada boosts funding for land-mine clearing

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Canada-China free trade talks are uncertain after Trudeau-Li meeting

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from a meeting with Premier Li Keqiang Monday to announce the two countries will merely keep exploring whether to launch negotiations (for subscribers).

It had been widely anticipated that Canada would become the first Group of Seven country to commence free trade talks with China. China's ambassador to Canada earlier this fall predicted a decision shortly and business leaders publicly anticipated that Mr. Trudeau's December trip to China was planned with this in mind.

"We will continue to work on the FTA — that is, exploratory talks or a feasibility study," said Mr. Li. "China is open to such talks," he added.

Neither leader said what issues had prevented an agreement on launching formal trade talks.

Campbell Clark argues that Trudeau must address the prospect of another China shock: "China shock is the term used to describe the impact that the rapid rise of Chinese industry had on U.S. manufacturing jobs. Now, there's evidence Canada had a China shock of its own. In July, a little-noticed economics paper commissioned for Global Affairs Canada and conducted by the Centre for the Study of Living Standards came up with a startling number: Trade with China, it found, was responsible for the loss of 105,000 manufacturing jobs in Canada between 2001 and 2011. That's not proof that trade with China damages the economy, or that free trade will. There can be trade benefits, too. But it is evidence that trade can have disruptive effects on the lives and livelihoods of Canadians." (for subscribers)

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Heads up: We have a new newsletter called Amplify. It will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. The topics will vary and will dive deep into issues and events around the world. The newsletter will also highlight Canadian women who are inspiring others. Sign up today.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As North Korea tensions grow, Canada is redoubling its diplomatic efforts

Canada and the rest of the international community must ensure "North Korea really appreciates that its actions are dangerously destabilizing for the whole world," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said. North Korea claims its latest missile, which it tested last week, is capable of reaching mainland U.S.; Freeland says it's not yet clear if that is the case, since a nuclear warhead would increase the weight of the missile. Freeland has so far refused to respond to the Tories' call for Canada to join the U.S. missile-defence program. Canada and the U.S. are hosting a foreign ministers conference in Ottawa early next year to discuss North Korea's nuclear efforts.

Canada is contributing $12-million to land-mine clearing

The new funding, announced on the 20th anniversary of the Ottawa land-mines treaty, will help eliminate the explosives in locations including Syria, Cambodia, Laos, Colombia and Ukraine. Clearing the land mines would allow for Syrian citizens to return to parts of the country that were once held by the Islamic State. Canada already contributed $17-million toward mine-removal projects this year. But the added money now brings Canada's total contribution closer to $36-million, a figure key groups have been demanding. "For just $36-million a year – or $1 per citizen – Canada could again support all the pillars of mine action and show the world it is committed to finishing the job it started in 1997," said Paul Hannon, executive director of Mines Action Canada.

Vancouver is exploring the possibility of a streetcar network

Vancouver is asking consultants not to rule out streetcars as it maps out its transit future. That's despite the fact streetcar networks in other cities, including Toronto, have faced a series of issues. Vancouver's transportation manager, Dale Bracewell, says there are cases where streetcars would be more efficient than buses. Streetcars have seen a comeback in popularity in North America, but ridership has often failed to match expectations. Toronto just started a pilot project to speed up its King Street streetcar line, but some businesses say the reduced car traffic has hurt their bottom line.

Story continues below advertisement

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Doctors are profiting from injury assessments that benefit insurers

A Globe and Mail investigation found hundreds of doctors in Ontario and B.C. take in roughly $240-million a year collectively from attaching their names to accident injury reviews for the auto-insurance industry. Insurers often use those reports to limit or cut what they pay for treatment and other benefits. The "duty of care" law doesn't apply to these independent medical evaluations, meaning doctors are beholden to whoever hires them and not the accident victims they assess. Some doctors have been criticized or cautioned by an oversight body for questionable practices, but none were disciplined.

Senate Republicans passed a tax reform bill

It sets the table for the first big legislative win for U.S. President Donald Trump. Republicans passed the bill by a margin of 51-49 votes early Saturday morning. Only one Republican joined the Democrats in opposing the legislation. If enacted, it would cut the corporate income tax rate from 35 per cent to 20 per cent and add an expected $1-trillion (U.S.) to the national debt. A non-partisan committee has noted that families earning less than $75,000 a year would pay higher taxes under the new rules. The House of Representatives already passed a similar bill; the two chambers will now work to craft a final version.

Here's John Ibbitson's take: "Why did the senators [pass this bill]? Because they were being blackmailed by a few powerful oligarchs, the very people who will benefit most from the tax cuts. Between kowtowing to those oligarchs and the President's brow-beating of the press, it's getting harder and harder to tell the difference between the United States and Russia."

Tax deal sends U.S. dollar higher, preps stocks for strong day

The U.S. dollar jumped on Monday versus the currencies of other developed and emerging nations while Treasury yields rose and Wall Street was primed for another record-setting day after the U.S. Senate voted to approve a wide-ranging tax overhaul. In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.71 per cent just before 5:30 a.m. (ET). Germany's DAX rose 1.14 per cent and France's CAC 40 was 0.86 per cent higher. Asian markets finished mixed with Japan's Nikkei finishing down 0.5 per cent at 22,707.16. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2 per cent to 29,138.28 but the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent to 3,309.62. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.81 cents (U.S.). West Texas Intermediate was lower at $57.78 (U.S.) a barrel. Futures on Wall Street were higher across the board ahead of the North American open.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

We have to be vigilant against normalizing evil

"Not all Nazis wear armbands and not all racists wave Confederate flags. A low-key white supremacist attacked me in Vanderbilt Hospital's parking garage when I was an intern in general surgery, eager to take care of my patients and assist in the operating room. But the only thing I learned that day was how white supremacy, formerly hidden in the deep bowels of our society, can violently belch forth and swallow us whole if we aren't vigilant." – Eugene Gu, surgical resident in Tennessee

The Simpsons' Apu isn't funny any more

"Growing up, I never gave much thought to how Apu was portrayed. Naively, I did not consider him to be a representation of me or my background, despite how relatively commonplace jokes about his character were, especially in hockey dressing rooms where I was usually the only visible minority. Besides, I thought, I was born in Canada, I speak English without an accent, and I am Ismaili, not Hindu, and my family is from East Africa, not India. … The tragedy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks – a horrific scene I still remember watching on that same television in my parents' bedroom – led to a racial equalization for individuals with brown skin. Suddenly, it no longer mattered if you were South Asian, Arab or African. We were all thought of as the same: either Apu from The Simpsons, or foreign and dangerous radicals." – Adam Kassam, chief resident in the department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Western University

HEALTH PRIMER

A guide to holiday baking for gluten-avoiding guests

Mixing a variety of gluten-free flours will help improve texture and stickiness. There are commercial mixes available if you don't have the time to experiment. Gluten-free flours often absorb extra moisture, so add some pureed fruit, yogurt or an extra egg to compensate. And keep a close eye on packaging labels to ensure the flour you're buying hasn't been exposed to possible gluten contamination during processing.

MOMENT IN TIME

Globe backs transcontinental 'highway'

Dec. 4, 1867: In early December, 1867, The Globe endorsed the proposals of railway promoter Alfred Penderell Waddington, who suggested the four provinces of Canada be linked to the colony of British Columbia by a transcontinental transport route. The idea was not to build an expensive cross-country railway, but rather to link existing rail lines, river and lake steamers, and a series of new interconnecting roads. This multimodal route was much more feasible than an all-rail network, which could come later, The Globe argued: "Only a few connecting links are needed to make them almost immediately available for a quick and easy mode of conveying mails and passengers for seven or eight months of the year, at one-third of the price of railway carriage." The proposal never came to fruition, and in 1871 British Columbia joined Confederation after it was promised a direct cross-country rail connection within a decade. – Richard Blackwell

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.