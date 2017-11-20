Morning Update: Trudeau’s LGBTQ apology; Mugabe clings to power

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The ethics watchdog was warned of Bill Morneau's possible conflict of interest weeks before it launched a probe

Story continues below advertisement

A group representing retired Canada Post workers delivered a letter to the ethics office on Sept. 18, warning that the Finance Minister stood to benefit from a pension bill he was spearheading. "This will translate into increased cash flows to firms like Morneau Shepell," wrote Peter Whitaker of Canada Post Pension Advisory Council. "These actuarial firms would be the big winners if defined benefit pension plans are converted to [target-benefit plans]." At the time, Morneau owned one million shares of Morneau Sheppell, which were valued at $21-million. But Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson didn't launch a formal examination until November, when Morneau was being hammered over the matter in the news and the House of Commons.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

If you like this newsletter, you might want to subscribe to our Evening Update newsletter. It's a roundup of the important stories of the day that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail

Efforts to form a three-way coalition government have failed, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, pitching Germany into its worse political crisis for decades, raising the prospect of fresh elections and casting doubt over her future.

The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) withdrew from talks after more than four weeks of fruitless negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the environmentalist Greens, saying there was not enough common ground.

With German leadership seen as crucial for a European Union grappling with governance reform and Britain's impending exit, FDP leader Christian Lindner's announcement that he was pulling out spooked investors and sent the euro falling.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau will apologize for LGBTQ persecution

Advocates are celebrating news of Trudeau's historic apology, which will be delivered in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The Prime Minister is expected to apologize to those who were criminally charged or fired from their government job just because they were gay. The federal purge of LGBTQ employees lasted through the late 1980s. There is still no final agreement on a financial settlement, but it is set to include compensation for anyone who was fired or pressured into quitting the military or public service because of their sexual orientation. It's not yet clear how many will be eligible for a payout, but the number could be in the thousands. Trudeau is also expected to offer pardons for those who were convicted.

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe is still clinging to his post despite calls for his resignation

Many had expected the 93-year-old President to use a televised speech last night to announce his resignation. Instead Mugabe rambled, saying the military coup hadn't hurt his authority while vowing to oversee a conference of the ruling party next month – despite the fact the party has dismissed him as leader. If he doesn't resign, Mugabe could face impeachment as early as tomorrow.

Lebanon's Prime Minister is set to return to Beirut on Wednesday

Saad al-Hariri stepped down as Prime Minister two weeks ago, but can't formally resign until he returns to the country. Everyone in Lebanon has a favourite conspiracy theory about why al-Hariri quit, Eric Reguly reports from Beirut. He announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia, and some speculate that he was used as a pawn by the Saudis in an attempt to topple Lebanon's government. The Saudis don't like the political influence of Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group that holds seats in Lebanon's parliament. But politicians on all sides have called for unity, and if the government does collapse Hezbollah might gain even more power.

Story continues below advertisement

The Argos and Stampeders will battle for the CFL's Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 25-21 in the East Division final, while the Calgary Stampeders topped the Edmonton Eskimos 32-28 in the West final. Calgary beat Toronto by 16 and 17 points, respectively, when the two teams faced off against each other during the regular season. The Stampeders lost the Grey Cup last year to Ottawa, the same city that will host this year's festivities on Sunday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ontario college students are heading back to school tomorrow

The five-week strike by Ontario college faculty has come to a close after the government passed back-to-work legislation. Many colleges are planning to trim the holiday break but student leaders say making up for lost time will be difficult; they're calling for payouts for all 500,000 students who were affected and full tuition refunds for those who withdraw from their programs. The government is planning to set up a fund that will offer grants for students who need to pay extra rent or delay holiday travel plans.

MORNING MARKETS

European stocks slipped and safe-haven government bonds were in demand early on Monday as the collapse of coalition talks in Germany served as a reminder of political risk that still runs as an undercurrent in Europe. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up slightly by about 6:30 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by better than 0.2 per cent. New York futures were down, though by less than 0.1 per cent, and the Canadian dollar was just above 78 cents (U.S.). Oil eased, as traders were reluctant to take on big new positions ahead of an OPEC meeting next week.

Heads up: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Australia welcomes gay marriage, but much of the world lags behind

"Holland was first off the mark in December of 2000, and in the intervening years 25 other countries have approved same-sex marriage. Actually, make that 26. If all goes as expected, Australia will legalize same-sex marriage by Christmas. … For the most part, same-sex marriage remains a primarily Western phenomenon. Homosexuality is considered a crime in much of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and is punishable by death in some places. It's an intolerable situation that cannot and will not last. The advance of LGBTQ rights is inexorable. The latest evidence is the vote in Australia, a country where the political middle is generally situated to the right, but which still embraced tolerance and equality." – Globe editorial

Loblaw the latest to experience the 'Amazon effect'

"Loblaw is the latest grocer to commit to offering home delivery. Starting in December, the No. 1 food retailer in Canada is looking at deploying this strategy from coast to coast. It intends to deliver food at home, for a fee of course – an ambitious plan indeed. After spending millions of dollars making many of its stores into cathedrals of food, such as Maple Leaf Gardens, serving up President's Choice in people's homes now seems to be good enough. But, basically, Loblaw is just the latest grocer to realize that the socioeconomic fundamentals that have supported large big-box stores are weakening rapidly." – Sylvain Charlebois, professor in food distribution at Dalhousie University

HEALTH PRIMER

Canadians are consuming 'harmful' levels of sodium

The average adult consumes about 3,400 mg of sodium, way above the recommended range of 1,500 to 2,300 mg. Health Canada is now turning its attention to salt intake in order to limit high blood pressure, which is a major cause of stroke and cardiovascular disease. If Canadians were to follow those guidelines, the rate of cardiovascular disease could be reduced by 13 per cent each year, Health Canada estimates. But Ottawa can expect to face resistance from restaurants along the way, experts predict.

MOMENT IN TIME

A debate over knighthoods

Nov. 20, 1867: In the early days of Canada's first post-Confederation Parliament, a heated debate broke out about the British honours bestowed on those who helped create the new nation. Prime Minister John A. Macdonald had been made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (a "KCB"), while his colleague George-Étienne Cartier was offered the slightly lesser recognition as a Companion of the Order (a "CB"). To many in Quebec, including editorialists at the Montreal Gazette, this was a major slight, because they felt Cartier's role in Confederation was equal to, or greater than, Macdonald's. The Globe vehemently disagreed about Cartier's contribution, calling the Gazette's arguments "dreadful nonsense." The Globe also suggested the issue was blown out of proportion: "If any more fuss is made, we shall be set down as a nation of silly idiots who think a title which many Mayors in England have refused [is] a matter of extraordinary moment." – Richard Blackwell

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.