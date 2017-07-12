The lowdown on Trump Jr.’s e-mails



“I love it.”



Those are the now infamous words of Donald Trump Jr., contained in an e-mail response about setting up a meeting with a Russian lawyer in June of last year. The man arranging the meeting, a former business partner of the U.S. President, said a “Russian government attorney” would have dirt on Hillary Clinton: “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Trump.” Trump Jr. agreed to a meeting: “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” he wrote back. Trump Jr. released all contents of his e-mails with the middle man, Rob Goldstone, just as The New York Times was preparing to release a story on those exchanges.



What it means and what comes next



While Trump Jr. says nothing of substance came of the meeting, the e-mails nevertheless raise a series of questions, starting with: Did the President’s son break the law? A number of U.S. election law experts who spoke with The Globe and Mail say there’s a case to be made. (It’s a federal crime to solicit or receive anything of value from foreign nationals in relation to election campaigns.) Ultimately it will be up to special counsel Robert Mueller to decide whether any laws have been broken.



Trump Jr. also invited then-campaign chair Paul Manafort and the elder Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the meeting. The revelations could renew calls for Mr. Kushner to resign his post as White House adviser over failing to disclose the meeting on his security-clearance forms (lying on SF-86 forms is a federal crime).



“Subpoenas will be raining down on Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort and Goldstone,” said one expert in election law. Another key element, the expert said, is Mr. Goldstone’s description of the info as “part of” Russia’s effort to support Donald Trump. “That phrase ‘part of’ is going to be the subject of a lot of depositions,” he said.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



NEW – Get the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here.



Bank of Canada expected to raise key interest rate



The Bank of Canada interest rate announcement this morning is set to be a biggie: Most people are expecting the BoC to raise its key rate for the first time in seven years. The rate will likely be bumped from 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent, and another hike may come before the end of the year. A change to the BoC’s benchmark rate will likely spark an increase in other interest rates, mortgages included.



Foreign buyers bought 9.1 per cent of homes in suburbs north of Toronto



One in 11 homes in the suburbs north of Toronto were purchased by non-residents (for subscribers). Here’s a glimpse at the new data, based on statistics from the spring:



Per cent of foreign purchases by region:



York Region: 9.1 per cent



Toronto: 7.2 per cent



Waterloo: 3 per cent



Niagara South/North: 2.6 per cent



Last week, Ontario released figures that stated non-residents accounted for 4.7 per cent of homes sold in a large area around Toronto. But this data show certain areas in the GTA are attracting more offshore interest.



In April, following B.C.’s lead, Kathleen Wynne’s Ontario government introduced a 15-per-cent foreign-buyers tax to try to cool the hot housing market. Since then, property values and sales in the GTA have dropped significantly.



Commissioner resigns from missing and murdered Indigenous women’s inquiry



Problems continue to mount for the missing and murdered Indigenous women’s inquiry. One of the five commissioners heading up the process has tendered her resignation, and a prominent Indigenous women’s group says it has lost confidence in the inquiry. “We no longer have faith that this inquiry will meet its mandate and work responsibly with families and communities,” Ontario Native Women’s Association president Dawn Harvard said in an open letter.



The process kicked off in September after years of lobbying by activists who demanded answers as to why a disproportionate number of Indigenous women have been victims of violence. Hearings with members of victims’ families, originally set to start earlier this year, have been pushed to the fall. A number of inquiry staff members have resigned recently, and some have called for the chief commissioner’s resignation.



MORNING MARKETS



The U.S. dollar was stuck near its lowest in more than a year against the euro on Wednesday while stocks edged higher in light trading ahead of Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress. The Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision is also on the radar for today. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6 per cent. European markets are rising across the board, with London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent by about 5 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also up, though marginally, and the Canadian dollar was just below 77.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices got a reprieve from worries about oversupply after the U.S. government cut its crude production outlook for next year and as fuel inventories plunged.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Trump family troubles: Who will protect Donald Jr.?



“We know that when Mr. Trump is investigated, he fires the investigator. So who will mete out punishment for Mr. Trump Jr.? Possibly no one, since both the President and Mr. Sessions abuse their respective positions to protect their own. The administration has long run on autocrat logic: ‘We know you know what we did, and we don’t care, because there’s nothing you can do about it,” their brazen actions imply.’” – Sarah Kendzior



The MMIW inquiry is not doomed to failure



“The broad and ambitious mandate encourages us to have high expectations about what the inquiry can and will deliver, but the resignations from the inquiry, regardless of individuals’ reasons for doing so, cause us to wonder whether the inquiry will be able to fulfill this mandate. Lead commissioner Marion Buller has already said that more time and money will be needed for the inquiry to complete its work. To state the obvious once again, many people are counting on this inquiry to find truth, to enable an essential dialogue and to facilitate healing and reconciliation. Public hearings are scheduled for September and an interim report is due two months later. Let us hope that the upcoming period of public activity will quell suspicions that the weight of the inquiry’s enormous mandate might be crushing.” – Lori Turnbull, associate professor of political science at Dalhousie University



In Jagmeet Singh, a unifying figure with divisive potential



“Jagmeet Singh’s bid to lead the federal NDP offers bold new possibilities for the party. But the Ontario MPP faces serious opposition, which he believes may include agents working on behalf of the government of India. However, the greatest hurdle may be overcoming resistance from Quebec secularists uncomfortable with the prospect of a turban-and-kirpan-wearing Sikh leading the New Democrats. In that respect, Mr. Singh represents both a challenge and an opportunity: Will native-born and immigrant, French and English, people of faith and secularists unite in support of Mr. Singh’s fusion candidacy? Or does he divide more than he unites?” – John Ibbitson



HEALTH PRIMER



User fees can’t fix complex issue of emergency room wait times



Question: The news is full of stories about overcrowded hospital emergency rooms and people waiting a long time for medical treatments. Why don’t we charge a reasonable user fee for medical services?



Answer: You’re not the first person to put forward that proposal and you won’t likely be the last. However, a large body of scientific evidence suggests that user fees are a bad idea when it comes to health care. It’s true that charging a fee – even a small one – results in fewer people seeking medical care. But it reduces both unnecessary and necessary care – especially among lower-income individuals. – Paul Taylor



MOMENT IN TIME



The Rolling Stones’ first gig



July 12, 1962: The sixties had yet to start swinging when six kids from a London bedroom community formed a band and made their debut at the storied Marquee Club. Inspired by American blues pioneers, and copping their name from a Muddy Waters song, the Rolling Stones played a set of covers by idols such as Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry and Elmore James at the tiny venue. In contrast to their cheeky contemporaries, the Beatles, the band cultivated a bad-boy image; while the Fab Four made plaintive pleas to hold hands, the Stones had less wholesome things in mind. From blues to R&B, a flirtation with psychedelia, straight-out rock ’n’ roll (and even a brief disco diversion), it’s been a long and twisty ride for Mick, Keith and the boys. Fifty-five and counting. – Ian Morfitt



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error