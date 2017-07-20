TOP STORIES



Looking back, Trump says he wouldn’t have hired Sessions



U.S. President Donald Trump says if he had known Jeff Sessions was going to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation he wouldn’t have hired him as Attorney-General. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump said in an interview with The New York Times.



A few other notable things Trump said:



On special counsel Robert Mueller: Trump said Mueller’s investigation would cross a red line if it started looking into his family’s finances beyond a connection to Russia. (Bank regulators are reviewing loans made to Trump’s businesses though Deutsche Bank. The bank is expecting to eventually need to give information to Mueller, the Times reported.)



On Comey: The President said he believes James Comey told him about a dossier filled with allegations about him as a form of leverage to keep the FBI director post.



On the second G20 meeting with Vladimir Putin: Trump said the conversation touched on adoptions (Russia banned American adoptions of Russian children in 2012 as retaliation over U.S. sanctions). Trump said it was “interesting” that issue came up since it was also brought up at his son’s meeting with a Russian attorney and others last year.



John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumour



U.S. Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The brain tumour was discovered after the 80-year-old had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last week. The five-year survival rate for glioblastoma is about 4 per cent for those over the age of 55, according to the American Cancer Society.



McCain is a celebrated war hero, his plane shot down over Hanoi in 1967, and then spending five-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. As a politician, McCain was the Republican presidential nominee in the 2008 election.



A proposed federal tax change is drawing backlash



When Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced a series of proposed tax changes this week, the measure that got the most (and generally favourable) attention was a plan to go after income “sprinkling.” That’s when wealthy people use private corporations to shift income to family members in lower tax brackets. But another proposal, which would have a much wider impact, is drawing significant backlash.



The measure would go after lost taxes on “passive” investment income. Right now, corporate owners are able to defer taxes on income from investments like stocks or real estate. “The proposed changes to those rules will impact almost every private corporation that has had the opportunity to take excess profits and invest them in areas other than their active business,” said accountant Greg Wiebe, who is the managing partner in KPMG’s tax division. “It will be very profound, and it will affect almost every profitable private business in Canada.”



Ontario’s Health Minister wants Ottawa to go after OxyContin maker Purdue



An Ontario judge has approved a $20-million settlement with Purdue Pharma that was brought forward by Canadians who became addicted to its painkiller OxyContin. But Ontario’s Health Minister Eric Hoskins wants to see action from Ottawa: In a letter sent to federal Health Minister Jane Philpott, Hoskins urged the government to prosecute the company over its marketing of the drug that triggered an opioid crisis. Purdue has acknowledged in the U.S. that its marketing was misleading, but it hasn’t made a similar admission in Canada. There are as many as 1,500 claimants on the settlement, each of whom stands to receive a payout in the range of $13,000 to $18,000 if it’s also approved by courts in Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia.



World shares extend gains



World shares extended a run of record highs on Thursday, as a cautious sounding Bank of Japan lifted Asian stocks to a near decade peak and Europe wagered on an incremental increase in confidence from the ECB at its latest meeting. MSCI’s 47-country All World index was up for a 10th straight session. In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.55 per cent. Germany's DAX was up 0.48 per cent and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.30. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 0.62 per cent at 20,144.59. The Shanghai composite index was up 0.44 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.26 per cent. Gold prices were lower for the second session. Oil prices were also slightly weaker after a significant gain on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.19 cents (U.S.) around 5:40 a.m. (ET).



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Khadr is to Trudeau what the census was to Harper



“The Omar Khadr affair is for the Trudeau government what the census scandal was for the Harper government: a midsummer meltdown that permanently taints the reputation of the prime minister. There are important differences between the two imbroglios, and we should remember that Stephen Harper’s Conservatives won the next election despite the census mess. But, as with that mess, the Khadr affair will leave its mark. … When the census story broke in 2010, the Liberals painted Mr. Harper as a philistine prepared to destroy knowledge for the sake of a blinkered ideology. Similarly, the Conservatives are using the Khadr settlement to paint Mr. Trudeau as not only soft on terrorists, but willing to pander to one. The census charge stuck to Harper, and the Khadr charge will likely stick to Trudeau.” – John Ibbitson



Venezuela’s rebels with a cause



“The collapse of oil prices, combined with years of economic mismanagement, has left young Venezuelans with high expectations but no real prospects. The Maduro government’s only solution seems to be stepped-up repression. … [President Nicolas] Maduro has blamed the protesters for the country’s shortages. But he will need more than populist rhetoric to mollify the people this time. Venezuelans have spoken loud and clear: They are tired of populism, and they will not tire of the streets.” – Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America, and Fabiana Perera, PhD candidate at The George Washington University



HEALTH PRIMER



That extra dose of vitamin D may not be helpful



Giving your child high daily doses of vitamin D doesn’t reduce the number of times they get sick, according to a new study by Toronto researchers. Children who received a daily dose of 400 international units of vitamin D and children who received 2,000 IUs a day both averaged roughly two colds over the fall and winter.



MOMENT IN TIME



Chinese head tax begins



July 20, 1885: Canada may be known for welcoming immigrants today, but it wasn’t always that way. One of the country’s darkest policies was a head tax on Chinese immigrants, enacted on this day in 1885. Chinese workers first arrived in 1858 to sift for gold and then to build the Canadian Pacific Railway. By the mid-1880s, up to 17,000 Chinese people had settled in Canada, largely in British Columbia. The head tax was the first piece of Canadian legislation that discriminated against immigrants based on ethnicity. It lasted for 38 years, rising from $50 to $500 a person (equivalent to more than $10,000 today), which was two years’ wages for the average labourer at the time. In 1923, the head tax ended, but Chinese immigration was all but banned until 1947, leaving many families separated. It wasn’t until 2006 that the Canadian government officially apologized for the policy. – Iain Boekhoff



