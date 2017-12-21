Morning Update: TV providers paid to carry Kremlin-funded channel; Sherman relatives want independent probe

Good morning,

Canadian TV providers are accepting payments from a Kremlin-controlled news channel

Canadian providers are taking money from RT in exchange for making the channel widely available to subscribers. The news channel is considered part of Russia's propaganda machine and has been accused of trafficking in conspiracy theories. Typically, cable companies pay channels a monthly fee for the right to carry them. But in this case, the opposite is happening. That's because the Russian government is determined to get its views beamed into the homes of Canadians, sources say. RT (once known as Russia Today) reaches between six and seven million Canadian households.

Rogers, Bell and Telus wouldn't say if they have deals in place with RT. But a look at Bell's website, for example, shows RT is included with nearly every TV package, despite some of those packages leaving out CNN, BBC and Fox News.

Relatives of Barry and Honey Sherman want an independent investigation into the couple's deaths

Barry Sherman, the billionaire founder of pharmaceutical giant Apotex, and his wife, Honey, a prominent philanthropist, were found hanging by the pool of their Toronto home last week. Police say they died from "ligature neck compression," and are treating the deaths as suspicious. Homicide detectives are investigating but so far it's not being treated as a homicide case.

Media reports have noted that the early theory among investigators was that Barry Sherman may have killed his wife before taking his own life. But family and friends have refuted that suggestion. And relatives are now seeking their own answers; hiring a private investigator could be one possibility. So far, noted Canadian defence lawyer Brian Greenspan is assisting the family on an informal basis.

A memorial service for the couple is set for this morning, with Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne among the thousands expected to be in attendance.

Justin Trudeau violated the conflict-of-interest law, the ethics watchdog says

A pair of all-expenses-paid Trudeau family trips to the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas last year were in violation of the conflict law, Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson ruled. The Aga Khan is the billionaire spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims; one of his organizations was registered to lobby the federal government at the time of the vacations, while another was seeking a $15-million federal grant. Trudeau and his family vacationed on the private island last Christmas, while the Prime Minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, also took a trip there in March of 2016. On both occasions a private helicopter was used to get to the island.

Trudeau had said he didn't clear the trips with the ethics watchdog because the Aga Khan is a family friend, and public officer holders can accept gifts from friends. But Dawson said they weren't friends under the conflict rules, and pointed out that Trudeau had even sent a directive to his ministers to seek approval for any free trips. "In this case, the Prime Minister did not follow his own rule," Dawson said.

Here's Campbell Clark's take: "For the glamorous Mr. Trudeau, it seems, it didn't take a deep relationship to overcome legislated ethical prohibitions. It appears to have been assumed: Of course we are friends with His Highness! We can accept trips to a private island, even private flights, though they're specifically and expressly prohibited – there's no issue. Could it really have been a surprise when Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson concluded that this celebrity friendship did not count under the Conflict of Interest Act as the kind of deep personal relationship that lets you off the hook?" (for subscribers)

Catalans are heading to the polls today in a bizarre election

Some of the leading candidates are campaigning from jail or exile, including former president of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont. Spain's Prime Minister called for the vote in the hopes of bringing a pro-union government into power. Catalonia has been reeling since October's chaotic independence referendum that saw Spanish police crack down on voters. Ninety per cent of voters backed independence, though the turnout was only 42 per cent. Rajoy declared the referendum illegal and proceeded to suspend Catalonia's parliament and jail pro-independence leaders. There are seven parties vying for seats in the Catalonia vote, and it could take weeks before a clear winner emerges.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Donald Trump scored a major victory with the passing of a tax bill

The major tax overhaul passed by a margin of 224-201 in the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday after getting the okay in the Senate. The changes are expected to boost the GDP by 0.7 per cent while adding about $1-trillion (U.S.) to the deficit. Once signed into law by Trump, the corporate tax rate will drop from 35 per cent to 21 per cent. And while Republicans have billed the tax cuts as a boon to the middle class, the benefits are aimed more at the wealthy.

World markets muted as Catalan vote tests Europe

World markets offered a muted reception on Thursday to the passage of U.S. tax cuts as potential benefits to company bottom lines were already priced in, while bonds were spooked by the blowout in government debt needed to fund the giveaways. An election in Catalonia, which has become a de facto referendum on its independence movement, was another test for European assets late in the year, though there was only modest stress in Spain's markets and none on the euro. In London, the FTSE 100 was up 0.22 per cent while Germany's DAX slid 0.10 per cent. France's CAC 40 was off 0.11 per cent around 5:47 a.m. (ET). In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.11 per cent to finish at 22,868.1. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.45 per cent. The Shangha composite index gained 0.40 per cent. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.95 cents (U.S.). Wall Street futures were mixed.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Canada has failed women. We won't fail Canada

"For Canada to remain competitive on the world stage, we need women in the work force, and all of the critical jobs in the next generation are going to come from the STEM fields. In order to build a world that sees female leaders and entrepreneurs as the norm, we will need representation at all levels of industry. The next great technological leap, the cure for cancer, the next discovery in the far reaches of space – these are what will advance Canada forward, and we will need all of our greatest minds. Until now, we've failed to inspire women to these positions. But women are realizing the future of Canadian innovation rests on their shoulders. Women won't fail on this front. It's time for women to start holding up women, helping them along, sponsoring them, giving them the opportunities they deserve. It's clear we won't be getting the necessary help from other areas." – Mia Pearson

Uber's raison d'être collides with the facts on the ground

"In technology terms, Uber provides little more than a community car share – there are many such networks on Facebook local groups. The add-on that makes Uber a commercial business is its control of its drivers; hence, the European Court's determination that it is a transport business, not an intermediary. Likewise, Facebook and YouTube are really publishing and broadcasting organizations that sell advertising space – masquerading as a globalized community scrapbook and bulletin board. The tech tag is of course a sham – these are very old business models. A horse, a buggy and a driver looking for a fare or a tabloid newspaper with screaming headlines that cause heads to turn or fingers to click." – Carl Mortished

HEALTH PRIMER

How to stay in shape over the holidays

You might have to sacrifice some of your normal workout routines this time of year, but there are still simple things you can do to stay healthy. Take the stairs, go for walks or hit the skating rink with family. And remember, just because there's still cake on the table, doesn't mean you need another slice (or three).

MOMENT IN TIME

James Naismith introduces basketball

Dec. 21, 1891: More than 450 million people – from NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry to rank-and-file amateurs – play basketball worldwide, according to FIBA, the sport's governing body. It's a big-money sport with humble beginnings, invented by James Naismith, from Almonte, Ont., and a graduate of Montreal's McGill University. Tasked at a school in Springfield, Mass., to create an indoor game to keep a rambunctious class occupied in winter, he hung two peach baskets in a gymnasium, divided the players into two teams of nine and handed them a soccer ball. It didn't exactly go as planned. "The boys began tackling, kicking and punching in the clinches," Naismith said years later. "They ended up in a free-for-all in the middle of the gym floor." So he rethought it, refined the rules – and it took off, evolving into the popular game it is today. – Darren McGee

